Youth Sports Year in Review: Little League teams have huge success

The 2022 summer saw youth baseball and softball teams make their mark everywhere from the local level to world competition.

Here is a closer look at the top five youth sports storylines from this year:

1. Welcoming the world

After having to exclude international teams in 2021 due to COVID-19, Greenville and Pitt County welcomed the world to Elm Street Park for the 2022 Little League Softball World Series in August.

Among the 12 teams competing from around the globe was the Pitt County Girls Softball League All-Stars, who earned an automatic bid by winning the North Carolina state tournament.

The local team drew throngs of fans to Elm Street Park, going 2-2 on the week with a win over Puerto Rico and a loss to Virginia while splitting a pair of games with California.

With the Little League world focused on Greenville, its best 12 teams did not disappoint.

Standout pitching performances highlighted the Series filled with close games, as nine of the 22 games were decided by two runs or less.

In the end, it was the two best pitchers in Zameria Hughes from the Hewitt, Texas, team and Macy Rickards of Delmar, Md., who went toe-to-toe, with Hughes and the Southwest Champions claiming the World Series title with a 5-4 win.

2. Pitt 13-15s win title

The Pitt County 13-15 Year Old Babe Ruth All-Stars had a summer to remember.

The baseball team won the World Series title in Stafford, Va., in late August in dominant fashion.

In its six games, Pitt County went a perfect 6-0, outscoring its opponents a combined 66-14.

Half of those runs surrendered came in a dramatic title game win over Torrance, Calif., a game that saw Pitt County come out on top 10-7 to win the World Series.

Brett Cash was named Pitt County’s MVP of the title game, recording the win on the mound while driving in the game-winning runs on a triple.

3. Tar Heel 8-10s win TOSC

The best 8-10 Year-Old All-Star teams in the Southeast took to Southern Bank Stadium in Wilson in late July, and the Tar Heel All-Stars came away with the title.

Tar Heel went 4-1 at the tournament, claiming the title with an 8-2 win over South Carolina.

While the North Carolina champions were dominant in their first three wins, the title game was in question, as the two teams entered the fifth inning tied at two.

In the bottom of the fifth, Tar Heel sent 11 batters to the plate, with six of them crossing home to lift it to the TOSC title.

Aside from an 11-1 defeat at the hands of Georgia in its second game of the tournament, Tar Heel outscored its opponents in the other four games by a combined 28-2 behind a trio of shutouts.

4. Tar Heel 9-11s finish 2nd

Just a week after Tar Heel’s 8-10s took home the title, the 9-11s stepped onto the field at Southern Bank Stadium looking for a Tournament of State Champions crown of their own.

Tar Heel met Vienna, Va., in the championship game, but it was unable to hold on to an early one-run lead, eventually suffering a 2-1 defeat.

Like it had all summer, Tar Heel battled to the final out, putting the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first before a 5-3 double play ended the game, giving Virginia the title.

For Tar Heel, its run to the championship game was highlighted by a comeback win over South Carolina in which it scored three runs in the sixth inning to win 5-4.

5. Winterville 10Us triumph

With a handful of champions in Greenville, Winterville had a title team of its own, as the 10-year-olds won the Babe Ruth Eastern North Carolina title in June.

Winterville had to stave off a pesky West Raleigh squad that won three consecutive elimination games over the span of two days.

The third of those season-preserving wins came over Winterville in the form of a come-from-behind 3-2 win earlier in the evening.

The loss in the first title game forced a winner-take-all game that night, one in which Winterville came out with a 10-4 win.