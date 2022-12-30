ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Youth Sports Year in Review: Little League teams have huge success

By By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
The Standard
The Standard
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Rizs_0jyRYhVG00

The 2022 summer saw youth baseball and softball teams make their mark everywhere from the local level to world competition.

Here is a closer look at the top five youth sports storylines from this year:

1. Welcoming the world

After having to exclude international teams in 2021 due to COVID-19, Greenville and Pitt County welcomed the world to Elm Street Park for the 2022 Little League Softball World Series in August.

Among the 12 teams competing from around the globe was the Pitt County Girls Softball League All-Stars, who earned an automatic bid by winning the North Carolina state tournament.

The local team drew throngs of fans to Elm Street Park, going 2-2 on the week with a win over Puerto Rico and a loss to Virginia while splitting a pair of games with California.

With the Little League world focused on Greenville, its best 12 teams did not disappoint.

Standout pitching performances highlighted the Series filled with close games, as nine of the 22 games were decided by two runs or less.

In the end, it was the two best pitchers in Zameria Hughes from the Hewitt, Texas, team and Macy Rickards of Delmar, Md., who went toe-to-toe, with Hughes and the Southwest Champions claiming the World Series title with a 5-4 win.

2. Pitt 13-15s win title

The Pitt County 13-15 Year Old Babe Ruth All-Stars had a summer to remember.

The baseball team won the World Series title in Stafford, Va., in late August in dominant fashion.

In its six games, Pitt County went a perfect 6-0, outscoring its opponents a combined 66-14.

Half of those runs surrendered came in a dramatic title game win over Torrance, Calif., a game that saw Pitt County come out on top 10-7 to win the World Series.

Brett Cash was named Pitt County’s MVP of the title game, recording the win on the mound while driving in the game-winning runs on a triple.

3. Tar Heel 8-10s win TOSC

The best 8-10 Year-Old All-Star teams in the Southeast took to Southern Bank Stadium in Wilson in late July, and the Tar Heel All-Stars came away with the title.

Tar Heel went 4-1 at the tournament, claiming the title with an 8-2 win over South Carolina.

While the North Carolina champions were dominant in their first three wins, the title game was in question, as the two teams entered the fifth inning tied at two.

In the bottom of the fifth, Tar Heel sent 11 batters to the plate, with six of them crossing home to lift it to the TOSC title.

Aside from an 11-1 defeat at the hands of Georgia in its second game of the tournament, Tar Heel outscored its opponents in the other four games by a combined 28-2 behind a trio of shutouts.

4. Tar Heel 9-11s finish 2nd

Just a week after Tar Heel’s 8-10s took home the title, the 9-11s stepped onto the field at Southern Bank Stadium looking for a Tournament of State Champions crown of their own.

Tar Heel met Vienna, Va., in the championship game, but it was unable to hold on to an early one-run lead, eventually suffering a 2-1 defeat.

Like it had all summer, Tar Heel battled to the final out, putting the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first before a 5-3 double play ended the game, giving Virginia the title.

For Tar Heel, its run to the championship game was highlighted by a comeback win over South Carolina in which it scored three runs in the sixth inning to win 5-4.

5. Winterville 10Us triumph

With a handful of champions in Greenville, Winterville had a title team of its own, as the 10-year-olds won the Babe Ruth Eastern North Carolina title in June.

Winterville had to stave off a pesky West Raleigh squad that won three consecutive elimination games over the span of two days.

The third of those season-preserving wins came over Winterville in the form of a come-from-behind 3-2 win earlier in the evening.

The loss in the first title game forced a winner-take-all game that night, one in which Winterville came out with a 10-4 win.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Eastern Carolina’s 2023 New Year babies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first babies of 2023 were born shortly after midnight at ECU Health Medical Center and Carolina East in New Bern. In Greenville, Owen Braddy was born at 12:10 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces. He is the son of Kaitlyn and James Braddy of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news

Editor’s note: WNCT will share out its top stories of 2022 in several categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall page views from analytical numbers Google has put together. ===== GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One aspect of covering the news is you run into a lot of bad news. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the New Bern metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wednesday: Greenville | Thursday: Jacksonville Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were […]
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

Neuse News year in review: December

Neuse News delivers hyper-local news to the inbox of our readers every morning at 7:00 AM. Here is a look back on December’s most memorable articles. Sylvia Ipock White was released from prison on December 2, 2022 after serving 29 years for the death of her husband, Billy White Sr. and his four-year-old son, Billy C. White II. White will remain on parole until 12/01/2027.
KINSTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC

Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
WASHINGTON, NC
goshockers.com

Defense Falters in Loss to ECU

A breakout performance from Kenny Pohto wasn't enough for Wichita State in a 79-69 home loss to East Carolina Saturday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena. Pohto set career-highs with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 11 rebounds for the Shockers (7-7, 0-2 American) who enjoyed one of their better offensive showings but were let down by their normally reliable defense.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolinians hope to score $640 million jackpot

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With no winners yet, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $640 million. Players are eager to take advantage of a now much higher prize. Stores like Willy’s Mini Mart in Jacksonville, are seeing customers excited to try their hand at winning. Carolina Beaver said she doesn’t play much, but has big dreams for her ticket: to help her mom.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County marriages

The following couples were married in Lenoir County:. 11/17, Crystal Paige Sandoval to Eulogio Galicia Sanchez. 10/31, Jennifer Denise Ammons to Reston Lee Kirkman. 11/08, Stevem Ernest Hughes to Edna Earlene Buchan. 11/09, Austin Daniel Price to Emily Grace Wiederkehr. 11/16, Tiphani Ambrose Harris Avila to Elizabeth Diane McKeel. 11/21,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

East boys split home games versus West Craven, East Duplin

BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team broke a two-game losing streak Thursday with a 58-42 victory over East Duplin. The Mariners turned a one-point first-quarter deficit into an 11-point halftime lead thanks to an 18-6 run in the second quarter. They improved to 6-3 on the season.
BEAUFORT, NC
rrspin.com

Strickland named county operations director

Michael Strickland has been named the new operations director for Halifax County and will resume the role the first of the new year. His promotion comes after Ed Johnson retired after more than 42 years of service. The county said a thorough recruitment and interview process was conducted to find...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
247Sports

PODCAST: What we'll remember most about the 2022 ECU football season

East Carolina wrapped up the 2022 season with a Birmingham Bowl victory over Coastal Carolina to complete the year 8-5 overall. Where does the bowl win rank on the top memories from the past year? Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe breaks it down and shares his top five moments from the season, and reads every response from fans on what they will remember most about the season.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

CarolinaEast Medical Center earns 2023 Women’s Choice Award

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Medical Center was recognized as one of America’s Best Hospitals in several procedures. CarolinaEast Health Systems said that they received the 2023 Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s 100 Best for Patient Experience. The decision process for selecting one of...
WITN

All-way stops coming to Duplin County in the New Year

TEACHEY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be adding more all-way stops to Duplin County. The following are the dates and locations of the new all-way stops:. Jan. 3: U.S. 117 and Bay Road. Jan. 17: U.S. 17 Alternate and West Trade Street. Jan. 31: N.C....
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: City to pay Pritchard $185,000 in settlement

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was originally published in September. It was one of our most read stories of the year. The City of Washington paid out $185,000 to Teresa Pritchard who was the mother of Cedric D. Pritchard – a 27-year-old man fatally shot by Washington senior patrol officer Aaron M. Mobley in October of 2018 during an attempted traffic stop.
WASHINGTON, NC
WGAU

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 5-year-old in North Carolina

WILSON, N.C. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was charged with shooting and killing a 5-year-old boy in 2020 in North Carolina. Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 28, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a Wilson County courtroom. Sessoms was charged with killing 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in Aug. 2020, according to WRAL.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston Police searching for car involved in hit-and-run

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police department is looking for information surrounding a hit-and-run Saturday night. Officials say the accident occurred around 8:45 p.m. at Holloway Park, and the car involved appears to be a white Chevrolet Tahoe Suburban. Damage is expected to be on the front end of...
KINSTON, NC
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
539
Followers
889
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy