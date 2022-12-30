High School Basketball: Jaguars storm past Wildcats

RALEIGH — Another night, another Farmville Central win over a 4A powerhouse from the 919.

The Jaguars once again turned a tightly contested game into a resounding win in the matter of minutes, defeating Millbrook 76-64 in the semifinals of the Devonte Graham bracket of the John Wall Invitational Thursday night at Broughton High School.

With the win, Farmville Central moves to 10-0 and has a trio of wins over 4A programs and will not battle Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) in the title game today at 8 p.m.

Thursday’s matchup saw the teams trade scoring runs, as eventually it was the 2A runner-ups from last season holding onto a 48-45 lead in the final two minutes of the third quarter.

Then, Farmville Central stormed out to a double-digit lead behind a 12-2 run that lasted into the fourth quarter before cruising to the 12-point win.

After a slow start from three-point range, the Jags started heating up from behind the arc in the third quarter, and they closed the frame on a 7-2 stint to head into the final eight minutes with a 55-47 advantage.

MJ Williams accounted for six of those points with two of his three treys in the quarter coming in the final 31 seconds, including a deep 3 with a hand in his face just before the buzzer.

Farmville Central also got a free throw from JD Daniels, helping it enter the fourth up eight.

Daniels helped the Jaguars continue to pull away by opening the fourth-quarter scoring with a three-point play, as foul shots from Jah Short and Williams put them up 13 (60-47) with 6:18 to play.

After a Wildcats’ bucket, Short provided the knockout blow with back-to-back dunks just 14 seconds apart, the second of which on an alley-oop from Jayden Pitt.

Short’s third dunk of the quarter on a putback off a missed three, followed by a basket from Williams, gave Farmville Central its largest lead of the night at 71-53 with 3:19 remaining.

Millbrook closed the game on a 9-3 run to trim the final deficit to 12.

In the opening eight minutes, the teams traded baskets, with many of the Jags’ scores coming from Short, who scored nine of his 16 points in the first.

Pitt led Farmville Central with 18 points, while Williams added 16 and Daniels finished with 13.

The teams were eventually even at 15 in the final minute of the first quarter, as the Wildcats looked to score on the inside to take the lead.

Instead, Alex Moye came up with an emphatic block, leading to a three-point play on the other end from Daniels to send the Jaguars into the second quarter with an 18-15 lead.

Millbrook pulled ahead in the second quarter before an 8-0 Jaguars’ run to close the half helped them take a 34-28 lead into halftime.

Daniels and Pitt hit the team’s first 3-pointers of the game to bookend the run around a bucket from Williams as Farmville Central recaptured the lead for good.

The Wildcats pulled to within a point on two occasions early in the third, but that was as close as they would come, as the margin was eventually stretched to eight after three quarters of play.

North Pitt 42, Salisbury 32

The Panthers closed their week at the John Wall Holiday Invitational with a win over defending 2A state champion Salisbury Thursday morning.

North Pitt went a combined 2-1 on the week, as it was led once again by Zamareya Jones with 12 points, while Olivia Johnson added 10 points in the win.

The win moved the Panthers to 9-2 on the season, as they return to action in the new year Tuesday with a non-conference game against visiting South Central.