Ms. Minnie takes her first flight

By The Standard
The Standard
The Standard
 3 days ago

A longtime Farmville resident who turned 80 on Dec. 4 recently took flight for the first time.

Minnie Edwards, a retired Pitt County Public Health certified nurse assistant who raised eight children in the Pine Grove Apartments, flew from Baltimore-Washington International to Raleigh-Durham on Dec. 17 with her daughter Cheryl Edwards.

The flight came after a two-week stay at Cheryl’s home in Owings Mills, Maryland — a trip the family normally makes by car — and after some encouragement from family who drive her for frequent visits near and far, Cheryl said. Her mother had always been afraid to fly.

“She loved it,” Cheryl said. “ ... She told me, ‘let’s do it again.’ She showed so much courage.”

Minnie is well known in the community for her work with the health department and her work with the Farmville Charitable Organization, which fed 200-300 every Thanksgiving at the Farmville Community Center with help from all the churches in town. Edwards and her family also operated Maury Prison Ministry for three decades until age forced Minnie to retire.

Cheryl Edwards said her mother, who now lives in Greenville off of Stantonsburg Road, is in the early stages of dementia, “but you would never know it.”

She still has a large family locally who helps her, but that doesn’t stop her from wanting to see the ones who moved away, Cheryl said. Maybe next time she can travel by plane.

“She just refuses now to stay back out of life’s good things,” her daughter said. “And if she has to fly to do it then that’s what she’s going to do.”

The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
