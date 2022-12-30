Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023: Cars that didn’t make the cut
From electric luxury vehicles to crossover SUVs and off-road-capable SUVs (gas and electric), the field of nominees for Motor Authority’s Best Car To Buy award only continues to widen its appeal. For the 2023 award we find a supercharged pickup truck making the nominee list while a barrage of electric vehicles claw their way onto the market, and into our list of finalists.
fox56news.com
Nio EC7 flagship EV: The most aerodynamic SUV in the world?
A low drag coefficient (Cd) is very important for maximizing range, leading automakers to push for more aerodynamic EVs. The Nio EC7, the Chinese automaker’s new flagship SUV, is yet another example of this trend. Unveiled at the company’s recent Nio Day 2022 presentation in Heifei, China, the EC7...
fox56news.com
Rivian previews modular hardware for dual-motor electric trucks
Rivian recently previewed the hardware for the dual-motor powertrain it plans to begin offering for its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV alongside the existing quad-motor setup in the coming year. The company tweeted a short video “progress report,” in which principal drive unit design engineer Mason Verbridge...
Comments / 0