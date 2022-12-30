Read full article on original website
Alaska interested in Tua Tagovailoa in 2022
One state’s internet users visited the player page of Tua Tagovailoa on pro-football-reference.com more than they did the page of any other NFL player past or present in 2022. The state wasn’t Hawaii, where Tagovailoa grew up. The state wasn’t Alabama, where Tagovailoa was an All-American. The...
ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl
ESPN made a big blunder with a graphic about Peyton Manning on Friday night. Manning was in attendance for the Orange Bowl Friday to watch his alma mater Tennessee take on Clemson. Late in the game, ESPN showed Manning in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The chyron described Manning as a... The post ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To The Lawrence Taylor Appearance
The New York Giants are hoping to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday afternoon. New York, 8-6-1 on the year, can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. They have a special guest in attendance on Sunday. Legendary Giants star Lawrence Taylor pumped up the crowd...
Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video
LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
How Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney looks at Orange Bowl thumping by Tennessee
After 31-14 loss against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney ready and eager to turn the page to 2023.
Watch: Referee who flagged Josh Heupel had another weird interaction with Tennessee’s head coach in Orange Bowl
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel had a hard time with one specific official in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. Early in Tennessee’s win against Clemson, Heupel was flagged for a penalty for something he said to an official. Jomboy, the internet legend who is known as the...
South Carolina Fan Massively Trolls Tennessee, Clemson by Flying Banner Over Orange Bowl: PHOTO
South Carolina fans are still relishing in the Gamecocks’ incredible close to the 2022 college football season. One in particular had a hilarious message for Tennessee and Clemson outside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the Orange Bowl. The Gamecocks closed the year in style, defeating both...
Henry Winkler Explains Patrick Mahomes Bromance, We're Doing Dinner Soon!
Henry Winkler tells TMZ Sports he and Patrick Mahomes do, indeed, have a genuine bromance going on ... and he said it's blossomed so much in the past few weeks -- they're actually going to do dinner soon!!!. The Fonz broke down the improbable friendship for us out at Il...
Tennessee QB Joe Milton generates media hype for 2023 season, NFL after Orange Bowl rout of Clemson football
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton torched Clemson through the air during the Vols' 31-14 win over the Tigers in the Orange Bowl, a coming of age moment that sparked national media reaction for the signal caller who replaced the injured Hendon Hooker late in the season. Notes GoVols247, Milton earned the game's MVP honors after completing 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, while also extending drives several times with his legs.
Shannon Sharpe Received His Grandson On LeBron James' Birthday: "Baby GOAT"
Shannon Sharpe was happy after his first grandchild came to the world on LeBron James' birthday.
Cardi B & Offset Perform Together At Miami Nightclub NYE Party: Video
Cardi B and her husband Offset rang in the new year with a wild performance in Miami. The gorgeous couple appeared together at E11EVEN nightclub on Saturday night to an audience full of stans. In videos circulating online, as seen below, Cardi B and Offset sing around a stripper pole in the middle of the stage as the crowd erupted in applause. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker even added clips of the extravaganza to her Instagram Stories.
Josh Heupel takes over play-calling in Orange Bowl for Tennessee’s No. 1-ranked offense
Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel added play-calling to his responsibilities Friday in the Orange Bowl after former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh recently left to become the head coach at the University of South Florida.
Olivia Culpo parties with 49ers WAGs in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve
What happens in Vegas goes up on the ‘gram. Olivia Culpo rang in 2023 on Saturday night in Sin City, where she celebrated with Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk, the wives of 49ers stars George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, respectively. Culpo — whose longtime boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, was traded to San Francisco from the Carolina Panthers in October 2022 — enjoyed part of the night at Drais Nightclub with Claire, who posted a snap Sunday on her Instagram Stories. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, also tagged Kristin in a separate post. Culpo, a former Miss Universe, revealed earlier in the...
IN PHOTOS: Gamecocks arrive at TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina is less than an hour away from the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville. The No. 19 Gamecocks arrived just before 2 p.m. for its Top 25 showdown with No. 21 Notre Dame. Fans of both schools were treated to an in-stadium pep rally before kickoff...
Morant aiming to become billionaire by age 30
Ja Morant has lofty goals for his financial future. The Memphis Grizzlies star told Forbes' Jabari Young that he's looking to join the exclusive athlete billionaire club by the time he turns 30 years old. "Me and my mom started a saying right after the season: 'Be a billionaire by...
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe” To Make A Comeback
Another iconic shoe is dropping next year. Fans of the Air Jordan 1 High OG have been blessed with some amazing sneakers over the years. Among them is the “Black Toe” model which was one of the original colorways. Of course, this is a shoe that bears the aesthetics of the iconic Chicago Bulls.
Shannon Sharpe Sends Big Warning To LeBron James Amid Lakers Bad Moment
Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the Los Angeles Lakers are the best spot for LeBron James right now.
Victor Wembenyama Takes Shot At Tanking NBA Teams
Young players are labeled the next big thing with some regularity in sports. Players are rated as young as in middle school now as high schools, colleges, and professional NBA teams around the world look to get whatever competitive edge they can over the competition. The next big basketball star...
