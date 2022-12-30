ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Limited Run Games Hosting Blowout Sale on Games for PS4, PS5, and More

2022 has officially come to an end, which means that it's almost time for the annual blowout sale from Limited Run Games. Set to take place on January 2nd, the sale will last for 24 hours, giving fans a second chance at snagging leftover copies of games produced by the company. As with previous years, quantities will be extremely limited, so those interested will want to be ready to go when the sale begins at 12 p.m. ET. Standard games will be featured in the sale, as well leftover collector's editions, including the following:
NME

Microsoft confirms three Xbox exclusive Bethesda titles

Microsoft has confirmed three Xbox and PC exclusive titles are in development by Bethesda Softworks. Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision in a deal thought to be worth £50billion ($68billion USD), with at least 16 regulatory bodies launching investigations into the proposed takeover since, in order to assess its likely impact on competition.
ComicBook

$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time

A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
wegotthiscovered.com

Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony

In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
ComicBook

Free Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023 Revealed

Xbox revealed this week the free Xbox Live Gold games subscribers will get in January 2023 with two different games set to be given away next month. One of those will be available right at the start of the month as Xbox typically does with its free Games with Gold while the other will be available partway into January and into February. The two games are Iris Fall and Autonauts, and while they'll be available soon to download, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers still have a short while longer to download the last free games from 2022.
Creative Bloq

The best PSVR 2 games: coming soon

The best PSVR 2 games will make full use of PlayStation VR 2's new hardware, these are our picks. The best PSVR 2 games coming in 2023 include new and exclusive virtual reality experiences as well as upgrades of PSVR games and Meta Quest 2 releases. In this guide I've rounded up some of the more interesting games coming for PlayStation VR 2, Sony's eagerly awaited next-generation virtual reality headset.
ComicBook

First Free PlayStation Plus Games for 2023 Revealed

PlayStation's free PS Plus games for January 2023 have officially been revealed to show subscribers what their first free games for 2023 will be. As is the case with most of these PS Plus reveals, the games themselves leaked previously, so those who keep up with those sorts of leaks already had an idea of what would be free next month. The first free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2.
IGN

The Biggest Game Releases of January 2023

Happy New Year! 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest game release years in history due to a ton of games being delayed out of 2022. So unless they get pushed until 2024, 2023 is going to be one for the books! And while we'll need to wait a couple months for 2023 to start ramping up, January still has quite a few long-awaited titles. Here are the biggest game releases coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC in January 2023!
ClutchPoints

10 Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games in 2023

2022 is coming to an end and we are nothing but excited about all the new launches for Nintendo Switch games next year. There are a lot of Nintendo Switch Games to look out for in 2023, of course, but just to put it down on the table, there are other game titles that may not be included but here are 10 upcoming Nintendo Switch Games in 2023 that we are stoked for!
Polygon

Xbox Games With Gold opens 2023 with two more from the bargain bin

If you were hoping Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscribers would start off 2023 by getting a couple of AAA games from Games With Gold, or maybe a well known indie, well ... you probably know where this is headed. The two titles Xbox Live Gold subscribers (it’s included...
ComicBook

Xbox Exclusive Is Officially Lowest-Rated Flop of 2022

The second lowest-rated game of 2022, and arguably the biggest flop, is none other than an Xbox exclusive that can only be played if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X. While Xbox Game Pass had another big year, Xbox had a pretty disappointing year in terms of exclusivity. Not many exclusive games were released, and a few of those that did, didn't quite hit the mark. There is no bigger example of this than CrossfireX, which according to Metacritic's "The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022" list, is the second lowest-rated game of the year, with a score of 38. The only game with a lower score this year is POSTAL 4: No Regerts, with a score of 30. That said, where there was anticipation for CrossfireX, there was none for POSTAL 4: No Regerts, so you can't really label it as the "biggest flop" of the year.
ComicBook

Metroid Prime News Teased by Nintendo Insider

We may be getting some news related to Metroid Prime very soon. Metroid is one of the most beloved Nintendo franchises out there, but its acclaimed subfranchise, Metroid Prime, has been dormant for quite some time now. This wasn't really intended to be the case as Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4 many moons ago, but that game has been in development hell ever since. Outside of a logo reveal in 2017, it has been radio silence for the most part. There have also been whispers of a remastered collection for the original trilogy on Nintendo Switch, but it has yet to materialize.
game-news24.com

Free Games: Get Dishonored: Definitive Edition, and Dishonored 2:10

12.30.2022 at 10.58 by Matthias Bruckle I have several new free games to play in the Epic Store: one is the celebrated Dishonored in the definitive! This also includes all the DLCs and is the principal of the game. If you want to take part, you can buy it elsewhere for free.
IGN

Things the Witcher 3 Doesn't Tell You

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most critically acclaimed RPGs to release in the last several years. And with the new Next-Gen Updates, there’s never been a better time to jump in. Whether this is your first time with the tale of Geralt of Rivia, or you’re just looking for a refresher to hone your Witcher-ing ways, here are things you should know that The Witcher 3 doesn’t tell you.

