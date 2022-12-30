Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Limited Run Games Hosting Blowout Sale on Games for PS4, PS5, and More
2022 has officially come to an end, which means that it's almost time for the annual blowout sale from Limited Run Games. Set to take place on January 2nd, the sale will last for 24 hours, giving fans a second chance at snagging leftover copies of games produced by the company. As with previous years, quantities will be extremely limited, so those interested will want to be ready to go when the sale begins at 12 p.m. ET. Standard games will be featured in the sale, as well leftover collector's editions, including the following:
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
NME
Microsoft confirms three Xbox exclusive Bethesda titles
Microsoft has confirmed three Xbox and PC exclusive titles are in development by Bethesda Softworks. Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision in a deal thought to be worth £50billion ($68billion USD), with at least 16 regulatory bodies launching investigations into the proposed takeover since, in order to assess its likely impact on competition.
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
ComicBook
Free Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023 Revealed
Xbox revealed this week the free Xbox Live Gold games subscribers will get in January 2023 with two different games set to be given away next month. One of those will be available right at the start of the month as Xbox typically does with its free Games with Gold while the other will be available partway into January and into February. The two games are Iris Fall and Autonauts, and while they'll be available soon to download, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers still have a short while longer to download the last free games from 2022.
The best PSVR 2 games: coming soon
The best PSVR 2 games will make full use of PlayStation VR 2's new hardware, these are our picks. The best PSVR 2 games coming in 2023 include new and exclusive virtual reality experiences as well as upgrades of PSVR games and Meta Quest 2 releases. In this guide I've rounded up some of the more interesting games coming for PlayStation VR 2, Sony's eagerly awaited next-generation virtual reality headset.
ComicBook
First Free PlayStation Plus Games for 2023 Revealed
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for January 2023 have officially been revealed to show subscribers what their first free games for 2023 will be. As is the case with most of these PS Plus reveals, the games themselves leaked previously, so those who keep up with those sorts of leaks already had an idea of what would be free next month. The first free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2.
Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink
Don't blink in Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of January 2023
Happy New Year! 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest game release years in history due to a ton of games being delayed out of 2022. So unless they get pushed until 2024, 2023 is going to be one for the books! And while we'll need to wait a couple months for 2023 to start ramping up, January still has quite a few long-awaited titles. Here are the biggest game releases coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC in January 2023!
10 Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games in 2023
2022 is coming to an end and we are nothing but excited about all the new launches for Nintendo Switch games next year. There are a lot of Nintendo Switch Games to look out for in 2023, of course, but just to put it down on the table, there are other game titles that may not be included but here are 10 upcoming Nintendo Switch Games in 2023 that we are stoked for!
Polygon
Xbox Games With Gold opens 2023 with two more from the bargain bin
If you were hoping Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscribers would start off 2023 by getting a couple of AAA games from Games With Gold, or maybe a well known indie, well ... you probably know where this is headed. The two titles Xbox Live Gold subscribers (it’s included...
ComicBook
Xbox Exclusive Is Officially Lowest-Rated Flop of 2022
The second lowest-rated game of 2022, and arguably the biggest flop, is none other than an Xbox exclusive that can only be played if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X. While Xbox Game Pass had another big year, Xbox had a pretty disappointing year in terms of exclusivity. Not many exclusive games were released, and a few of those that did, didn't quite hit the mark. There is no bigger example of this than CrossfireX, which according to Metacritic's "The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022" list, is the second lowest-rated game of the year, with a score of 38. The only game with a lower score this year is POSTAL 4: No Regerts, with a score of 30. That said, where there was anticipation for CrossfireX, there was none for POSTAL 4: No Regerts, so you can't really label it as the "biggest flop" of the year.
ComicBook
Metroid Prime News Teased by Nintendo Insider
We may be getting some news related to Metroid Prime very soon. Metroid is one of the most beloved Nintendo franchises out there, but its acclaimed subfranchise, Metroid Prime, has been dormant for quite some time now. This wasn't really intended to be the case as Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4 many moons ago, but that game has been in development hell ever since. Outside of a logo reveal in 2017, it has been radio silence for the most part. There have also been whispers of a remastered collection for the original trilogy on Nintendo Switch, but it has yet to materialize.
game-news24.com
Free Games: Get Dishonored: Definitive Edition, and Dishonored 2:10
12.30.2022 at 10.58 by Matthias Bruckle I have several new free games to play in the Epic Store: one is the celebrated Dishonored in the definitive! This also includes all the DLCs and is the principal of the game. If you want to take part, you can buy it elsewhere for free.
A Nintendo console that AV fans will love is coming soon, mark my words
3D audio, 4K, and so much more is possible and, I believe, closer than you might think.
IGN
Steam Announces Best of 2022 Lists Featuring Titles Like Elden Ring, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and More
Popular video game marketplace Steam has unveiled its Best of 2022 lists, showcasing the platform's biggest titles when it comes to revenue and player base. The Best of 2022 list features details on Steam's Top Sellers (based on gross revenue), Most Played (based on peak conccurent players), and more. When...
IGN
Things the Witcher 3 Doesn't Tell You
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most critically acclaimed RPGs to release in the last several years. And with the new Next-Gen Updates, there’s never been a better time to jump in. Whether this is your first time with the tale of Geralt of Rivia, or you’re just looking for a refresher to hone your Witcher-ing ways, here are things you should know that The Witcher 3 doesn’t tell you.
