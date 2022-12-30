Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
KHQ Right Now
"He believes he will be exonerated," Kohberger's attorney on his state of mind.
SPOKANE, Wash. - With Bryan Kohberger expected to waive extradition, his public defender said he could be in Idaho as early as the evening of January 3rd. His public defender said Kohberger still believes he will be exonerated, and that some misinterpreted the first time he said that. "I wanted...
KHQ Right Now
Families of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen hold celebration of life
The families of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen held a celebration of life on Dec. 30. The event, which had been planned for weeks, happened on the same day law enforcement arrested a suspect in connection to their murder in Pennsylvania.
KHQ Right Now
'Relieved': Kaylee Goncalves' family releases statement after murder suspect arrested
MOSCOW, Idaho - The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims killed near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13, released a statement following 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger being arrested in Pennsylvania. The family's lawyer, Shannon Gray, said the family is "relieved that the authorities have someone in...
Comments / 0