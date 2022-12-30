ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Pacers outclass Cleveland Cavaliers behind hot outside shooting in eventful game

By Tony East
 3 days ago
The Indiana Pacers played perhaps their most eventful game of the season on Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pacers hit 19 threes and 20 free throws on the night, and they had four different 20-point scorers. Their offense was humming. Buddy Hield started the night with the fastest three pointer in NBA history, and the team never looked back.

Head coach Rick Carlisle was ejected during the third quarter. After Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell created a basket by traveling with the ball and it wasn't called by the officials, Carlisle yelled and walked toward a ref. He was ejected from the game with 1:29 to go in the third quarter for charging at the referees.

"I've been on our guys to stay off the referees... It was the mortal sin," Carlisle said after the game. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce filled in in his absence.

Despite the Pacers shooting the ball well and getting a mental boost from their coach's emotions, they found themselves down 119-118 with 4:30 to go. They needed one more push and one more moment to capture the win.

Forward Aaron Nesmith provided it. He drove in from the left corner and dunked all over Cleveland center Jarrett Allen for the highlight of the night. It gave the Pacers the lead, and they never gave it back up on their way to victory.

Between perhaps the highlight of the year, the hot shooting, and the mid-game ejection, it wasn't a night Pacers fans will soon forget. And there were many of them inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday night — there was a sellout crowd of 17,274 in attendance.

All of those moments helped the blue and gold get just enough good play to take down the Cavaliers. In a game of runs that featured 16 lead changes, the Pacers defeated the Cavs 135-126. It was Indiana's 19th win of the season, and the team moved into sixth place in the East with the victory.

"Great win," fill-in head coach Lloyd PIerce said after the game. He has guided the blue and gold a few times in recent seasons during Carlisle's absences. He helped the Pacers settle down early in the fourth quarter when the Cavaliers were on a 10-0 run, and the Pacers' response to that run ended up getting them back into the game.

The Pacers finished the night 19/31 from deep, good for 61.3%. That's the highest percentage the team has shot from beyond the arc in a game this season, and it was just the third time they have made at least half of their long-range shots in one game. The three ball changed the outcome.

Hield knocked down five of them. Tyrese Haliburton canned six. Every Pacers starter shot at least 50% on threes. The Cavaliers played well all night, but it was difficult for them to overcome the barrage of triples coming from Indiana.

It was also difficult for them to withstand the blue and gold's late-game surge. Nesmith dunked the ball with 4:26 to go in the game, and the Pacers outscored the Cavs 16-7 the rest of the way. That dunk gave Indiana, and Nesmith, momentum that they never relinquished. The young wing finished with 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

"He is the ultimate team guy," Pierce said of Nesmith after the game. "He has no problem with any role that we give him."

Nesmith said the dunk was a catalyst for him, and the team, down the stretch. He didn't miss a shot or a free throw the rest of the night.

Hield was excellent, finishing with 25 points and shooting 5/6 from deep. It was his second-consecutive game nailing over 80% from long range. He is in a groove and now leads the NBA in three pointers made.

Haliburton finished with 29 points and nine assists, a ridiculous stat line that has somehow become the norm for Haliburton in recent weeks. His shooting and heightened aggression on offense has made the Pacers offense deadly of late.

Rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin also eclipsed 20 points, ending the night with 23. He made timely plays constantly, as did center Myles Turner, who grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 14 points. Turner added six blocks as well.

The Pacers are now 19-17 and have won four out of their last five games. They will look to keep rolling when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday for their final game of 2022.

