ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Tennis-Kyrgios hits back at Hewitt after United Cup withdrawal

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2nxd_0jyRWtCq00

(Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios said Australian co-captain Lleyton Hewitt threw him “under the bus” after his decision to withdraw from the United Cup mixed teams tournament to be in top condition for next month’s Australian Open.

World number 22 Kyrgios, who enjoyed a superb 2022 winning the Australian Open men’s doubles title and finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, pulled out of the joint ATP and WTA event on Wednesday with an injury.

Hewitt said on Thursday that he had been unaware of Kyrgios’ withdrawal until the 27-year-old’s announcement and expressed frustration over his lack of communication.

On Friday, Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic pulled out of her match against Britain’s Harriet Dart due to a left knee injury and Kyrgios responded to a Twitter post wondering if she would be treated similarly by co-captain Sam Stosur.

“Mmm I wonder if Stosur will throw her under the bus like our captain did for me... ‘hard to prepare when you don’t know what’s going on’,” Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios, who opted out of Australia’s Davis Cup team this year, said he had been in communication with Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley as well as United Cup tournament director Stephen Farrow about his injury.

The mercurial Australian trained on the practice courts at Sydney Olympic Park on Friday. The Australian Open begins on Jan. 16.

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup

Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
kalkinemedia.com

Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia

World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
TEXAS STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Zverev crashes in first ATP match since June injury at United Cup

Rusty former world number two Alexander Zverev crashed to defeat Saturday in his first ATP match since tearing ankle ligaments at the French Open in June. The two-time ATP Finals champion hit eight double faults in losing 6-4, 6-2 to 81st-ranked Jiri Lehecka at Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead in their tie against Germany.
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal loses one-set lead and match to Norrie to start 2023 season

Rafael Nadal is starting the 2023 season in a position that he's never been before - as a father. The Spaniard travelled to Australia, where he participates in the United Cup and will then move to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the season - the Australian Open. During one of the practices, his wife with his child were seen in the stands, and so it's obvious that Nadal's family travels together.
tennisuptodate.com

Ex Agassi coach Brad Gilbert dismays at Nadal retirement question: "He will let you know when the time comes"

Rafael Nadal was amused when reporters asked him about retirement following his loss to Cameron Norrie, a tennis coach Brad Gilbert is fed up with the question. Nadal has been subjected to retirement questions for several years now. Every time he losses a match reporters quickly jump to it, asking him whether he's close to retirement or what the loss means. Nadal is still taking them rather well finding amusement in the interest in it but it has to be tiring.
The Guardian

Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’

The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
Reuters

Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.
Yardbarker

Feliciano Lopez announces sudden retirement from professional tennis

Feliciano Lopez, one of the most respected and experienced players in the world of professional tennis, has announced that he will be retiring from the sport before the start of the 2023 season. The 41-year-old Spaniard has been a mainstay on the ATP Tour since 1997, and has built an...
tennisuptodate.com

Changes made to Paris 2024 Olympics at Roland Garros with all matches best of three sets, best of five for final

The 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the Roland Garros courts and they reverted back on their decision to make all matches best of three matches. The tennis event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris will be played at the iconic Roland Garros venue. It will be the first time in a while that the tennis Olympics are being played on clay and it's going to give a new dimension to the event with a more diverse group of players expected to do well. The defending champion will be Alexander Zverev who won the event by beating Karen Khachanov in the final.
Reuters

Soccer-Tunisia coach stays on despite missing World Cup target

TUNIS, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri has had his contract extended for 12 more months until after next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals despite offering to resign following the World Cup in Qatar, the Tunisia Football Federation said.
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Tsitsipas speaks on admiration for Sakkari in joint interview at United Cup: "I used to watch her matches and she served as a source of inspiration"

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari confirmed Greece's win over Bulgaria with a doubles win yesterday and after the match, Tsitsipas spoke about his admiration for Sakkari. They both share a common passion and that is to bring tennis to the forefront in Greece. It's been working with interest in tennis in the country at an all-time high with the country having two top 10 players in both Tours at the same time. Following their United Cup win, Tsitsipas praised Sakkari and spoke about his admiration of her.
Reuters

Rugby-Leinster apologise after pro-IRA song played at stadium

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Leinster Rugby have issued an apology after a pro-IRA song was played at their stadium following Saturday's 41-12 win over Connacht. The apology came after the Wolfe Tones' 'Celtic Symphony' was played. The song's lyrics refer to support for the paramilitary Irish Republican Army that sought to end British rule in Northern Ireland.
wtatennis.com

Andreescu battles to comeback win over Muguruza in Adelaide opener

Bianca Andreescu of Canada kicked off the 2023 Adelaide International 1 with a gripping comeback win, overcoming fellow Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain 0-6, 7-6(3), 6-1 in the opening match of the tournament. 2019 US Open champion Andreescu fought back from a 6-0, 5-2 deficit to knock...
The Guardian

‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark

Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
Reuters

Reuters

674K+
Followers
370K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy