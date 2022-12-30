Read full article on original website
Related
New year, new baby! Couple rings in ’23 with birth
A Bellevue, Iowa couple rang in the New Year by welcoming a seventh member to their family. Catherine and Tony Furlin became the parents of Emilia Elizabeth Furlin at the Genesis Medical Center BirthCenter on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Davenport. Little Emilia was born at 12:54 a.m., making her the first baby born in […]
KWQC
2 juveniles injured after crash in Galena
GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash Sunday, according to a press release. The sheriff’s office received a report of the crash at 11:31 a.m. on W Stagecoach Trail at Heller Lane in rural Galena. Deputies on scene moved a female juvenile from the vehicle and transported her and a male juvenile for treatment of their injuries at an area hospital, officials said.
Burst Pipe Leads To Damaged Classrooms in Platteville
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, a burst pipe in a Platteville school has eliminated for use more than half of the classrooms available less than one week before students are to return from winter break. The burst pipe caused damage to walls, ceilings, and floors at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, with eight of the school’s fourteen classrooms affected. An exact cost estimate is not yet available for the necessary repairs, although a property restoration company, First Onsite, has been at the school since Monday to assessing the damage. Repairs are expected to take eight weeks or longer.
Iowa worker rescued from conveyor belt is stable, police say
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (WHBF) — Emergency crews rescued a worker stuck in a conveyor belt in Eldridge on Thursday, according to a news release from Eldridge Police. Shortly after 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Eldridge Police and emergency responders from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Eldridge Fire Department and MEDIC EMS were dispatched to King’s Material Inc., […]
A Large Garage Sale is Coming to Dubuque in January
Garage sales are havens for treasures, and there's sure to be a plethora of great people, good vibes, and fun finds at one in our neck of the woods to help usher in the upcoming new year. Jodi & KT Invite You are not wasting any time getting their 2023...
KCRG.com
Dubuque man charged with attempted murder
New year tends to mean new customers for area fitness businesses. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne learned how setting a goal at New Year's can impact people focused on fitness, and how it gives local gyms a boost. Iowa City residents reflect, look ahead toward promise of new year. Updated: 2 hours...
Dubuque Grants Extra Bag for Holiday Waste Collection; Updated Schedule For New Year’s
According to a release, the City of Dubuque is allowing its solid waste collection customers to set out one extra bag of garbage this holiday season. Now through Saturday, December 31st, all customers will be allowed to set out one extra 35-gallon container, up to 40 pounds in weight, or bag without the usually required green sticker. Trash must be set out to the curb or alley line by 6am on the scheduled collection day.
KCRG.com
Guttenberg man shoots 5 vehicles at Dubuque County residence
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 21st, 2022, Dubuque County Dispatch responded to a 911 call of a subject who had shot windows out of vehicles in the 17000 block of Balltown Rd. Investigators say two people heard gunshots coming from outside the residence. Security cameras revealed that 28-year-old Timothy...
ems1.com
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
Foundation For Dubuque Public Schools Awards Over $12K To Local Educators
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, The Communtiy Foundation of greater Dubuque, and The Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools; organization officials have recently awarded nearly $12,500 in grants to local educators. A total of 37 Dubuque Community School teachers received a total of $12,400 through a second-round of...
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested two women and a man Sunday in connection to a Clinton shooting that left one man dead, according to a press release. Kimberly Hammond, 25, and Justice Foley, 24, have been charged with Murder in The...
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Five Years in Prison For Pointing Gun
A Dubuque felon accused of pointing a gun at a woman has been sentenced to five years in prison. 29 year old Kaimel Anderson was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. A report states that 22 year old Brianna Heffner of Dubuque called police to report a person pointing a firearm in her direction on October 15th. Anderson had a prior felony conviction from 2019 in California.
KCRG.com
Driver sustained serious injuries following Buchanan County crash
WINTHROP, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 2:10 pm on Saturday Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue, which is located north of Winthrop. Deputies learned that 19-year-old Duncan Charles Schott from Cedar Rapids had been heading north on Slater Avenue when...
superhits106.com
One Person hurt when vehicle hits deer in Jo Daviess County
One person was injured when a vehicle hit a deer Wednesday near Galena. 67 year old Jackie Flickinger of Galena, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20 approximately three-quarters of a mile west of Highway 84. Flickinger was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle driven by 76 year old Ruth Hutchinson of Galena, that collided with a deer in the roadway.
Holiday Schedule for City of Dubuque Services
The Holiday season is upon us and that means we may need change our schedules slightly as some services close in the local area. That being the case here's an updated closure list for Dubuque during this holiday season. According to a city alert post, City of Dubuque offices will...
juliensjournal.com
L. May Eatery – A Warm Welcome and Fond Farewell
In 2007, when siblings EJ and Lea Droessler opened their restaurant in Downtown Dubuque, they decided to name it after their Grandmother, ‘Lil May. L.May Eatery was a way that they could share their family’s love of hospitality and Grandma’s great cooking with the Dubuque community. Known...
8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway
A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
x1071.com
Guttenberg Man Arrested For Shooting at Vehicles
Authorities say a man from Guttenberg shot five vehicles parked at a Dubuque County residence, causing nearly $7,000 worth of damage. 28 year old Timothy Schmitt of Guttenberg was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging reckless use of a firearm and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime. Reports say that Schmitt arrived at a residence on Balltown Road on December 21 and began shooting at vehicles. The residents of the home observed Schmitt on security cameras firing the shots. Schmitt shot a total of five vehicles, and seven casings for a 20-gauge shotgun were located near the vehicles. Windows, doors and quarter panels of the vehicles were all damaged.
Free Parking in Dubuque Parking Ramps Through Tuesday
If you looking to get your car off the street so it doesn't get snowed in by city plows, the city of Dubuque is offering FREE parking. Due to the extreme weather conditions predicted, the City of Dubuque will offer free parking in City-owned parking ramps from 3 p.m. today (Dec. 22) until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
KCRG.com
Driver uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On December 28th, 2022, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Highway 61 near Rogers Road. Investigators say a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was driving northbound on Highway 61 when smoke started coming from the engine bay of the vehicle. The driver reported that several warnings come on their dashboard before they noticed the smoke. The driver pulled the vehicle over to the shoulder of the road.
Eagle 102.3
