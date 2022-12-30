According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, a burst pipe in a Platteville school has eliminated for use more than half of the classrooms available less than one week before students are to return from winter break. The burst pipe caused damage to walls, ceilings, and floors at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, with eight of the school’s fourteen classrooms affected. An exact cost estimate is not yet available for the necessary repairs, although a property restoration company, First Onsite, has been at the school since Monday to assessing the damage. Repairs are expected to take eight weeks or longer.

