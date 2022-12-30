ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Butler at Georgetown odds, picks and predictions

The Butler Bulldogs (8-6, 0-3 Big East) take on the Georgetown Hoyas (5-9, 0-3) Sunday. Tip from Capital One Arena is at 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Butlervs. Georgetown odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Things have not...
WASHINGTON, DC
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Cincinnati at Temple odds, picks and predictions

The Cincinnati Bearcats (10-4, 1-0 American) take on the Temple Owls (7-7, 1-0) Sunday. Tip-off from Liacouras Center is at 3 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Cincinnativs. Temple odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. The Bearcats are led by...
CINCINNATI, OH
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Maryland at Michigan odds, picks and predictions

The 21st-ranked Maryland Terrapins (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) visit Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines (7-5, 1-0) Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maryland vs. Michigan odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. After a strong...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two Louisiana coaches inducted into boxing hall of fame

Two Bourg coaches were inducted into an amateur boxing association's hall of fame this month with one still going strong at 76. Elzie Verdin, 76, and Justin Verdin, 40, were inducted into the USA Boxing's Southern Association's Hall of Fame covering Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Alabama. They received the...
BOURG, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana cities continue to see record-low unemployment rates

Nearly all of Louisiana's major population centers set a new record-low unemployment rates in November, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS released new data Thursday on not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rates for the 389 metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S., showing that 235 saw declines in unemployment rate. Eight of Louisiana's nine metro areas saw their unemployment rates fall from October, while one — Alexandria — remained the same.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Restaurant group lawsuit halts California's Jan. 1 fast food bill

California passed a fast food bill last summer aimed at raising wages and working conditions. Opponents said it would raise costs and blocked it with a petition to let voters decide. California planned to enact the law Jan 1 anyway, but a group filed a lawsuit and won a temporary...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy