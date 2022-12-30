ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Liverpool vs Leicester on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Lawrence Ostlere
 2 days ago

Liverpool host Leicester City at Anfield tonight as Jurgen Klopp’s side aim to win their fourth Premier League match in succession.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won their last two Premier League matches before the World Cup, and returned to action on Boxing Day with a 3-1 win at Aston Villa .

That victory left them sixth in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand, and right back in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Standing in their way here are a Leicester City side who had shown their own recovery from a disastrous start to the campaign, before losing heavily to Newcastle United last weekend . Here is everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Leicester?

The match kicks off tonight, Friday 30 December, at 8pm GMT.

How to watch on TV and online

Liverpool vs Leicester will be shown live on UK TV channels Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Customers can stream the game live online via the Sky Sports app and website.

Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Henderson, Elliott; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Nunez

Leicester: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall; Perez, Barnes; Daka

Odds (via oddschecker)

Liverpool win 2/7

Draw 9/2

Leicester win 9/1

Prediction

Liverpool are in form and despite their injuries in attack they should still have too much for Leicester in this one. Liverpool 2-0 Leicester.

