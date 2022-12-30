ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Andrew Tate arrested by Romanian police over human trafficking and rape allegations

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3niPPu_0jyRVEQC00

Andrew Tate , along with his brother, Tristan, have been arrested in Romania following a raid on their house in Bucharest .

Accusations against the pair involve an alleged human trafficking case, and rape.

The brothers have been under investigation since April, but could be seen being led away today.

“The four suspects ... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” prosecutors said, according to Reuters.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Andrew Tate posts bizarre tweet after being arrested on suspicion of rape and trafficking

Andrew Tate has posted a bizarre tweet after being arrested on suspicious of rape and human trafficking.Romanian authorities confirmed on 29 December that the 36-year-old social media influencer had been detained on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group.At 10.30am GMT, Tate posted to his Twitter account: “The Matrix sent their agents.”The tweet, made in reference to his arrest, has led to confusion whether Tate is still under detention. After Tate’s arrest, it was announced by the Romanian authorities that the former kickboxer and problematic internet guru, will be detained for 24 hours for questioning...
NME

Andrew Tate reportedly arrested for human trafficking after posting Greta Thunberg rant

Andrew Tate has reportedly been arrested today (December 29) in Romania for human trafficking after posting a video rant in response to Greta Thunberg. The former Big Brother contestant and anti-feminist and far-right commentator had tried to spark an argument with the climate activist on Twitter earlier this week by posting a photo of himself fuelling up a Bugatti and boasting about his vehicles in the caption. “This is just the start,” he added. “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”
The Independent

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested

A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
The Independent

Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery

The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
The Independent

Family tribute to ‘beloved princess’ killed in Christmas Day crash as four men arrested

The family of a 22-year-old killed in a collision on Christmas Day have paid tribute to their “princess”, as police arrested four men in connection with her death. Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, named on Friday by the Metropolitan Police, died after the car she was travelling in crashed into a vehicle in Edgware, north London. Two 29-year-old men and a 21-year-old man were arrested on Christmas Day, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
The Independent

Seven arrested in India for lynching soldier protesting against daughter’s leaked video

At least seven people were arrested for allegedly beating a soldier to death in India’s western state of Gujarat after he protested against the leak of an obscene video of his daughter.Border Security Force (BSF) personnel Meljibhai Vaghela was lynched on 24 December when he went to confront a 15-year-old boy who allegedly posted the video of his minor daughter online.The 45-year-old soldier, along with his wife and their sons went to the house of the suspect, identified as Sunil Jadav, who allegedly uploaded videos, said the first information report, which is the first step towards the start of...
newsnationnow.com

Photo of woman sitting next to serial killer goes viral

(NewsNation) — Charles Sobhraj, also known as “The Serpent,” became a free man Dec. 24. He’s been accused of killing nearly two dozen tourists around Asia in the 1970s. A recent photo of a woman sitting next to Sobhraj on an airplane headed to France, where he’ll begin his new life, has since gone viral.
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’s family react to arrest of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger

The family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves say they are “relieved” that a suspect in the brutal slayings has finally been arrested.Goncalves, 21, was stabbed to death at an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, along with Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in the early hours of 13 November.Authorities arrested PHD student Bryan Christopher Kohberger at a property in Pennslyvania in the early hours of Friday and he now faces extradition to Idaho.Mr Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder in connection with the killings.“Of course we’re relieved,” Cheryl Goncalves,...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Police release third person arrested in connection with Elle Edwards’ murder

Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards have released the third person arrested in connection with her shooting.Beautician Ms Edwards, 26, was killed at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.She was shot in the head as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital.On Saturday, Merseyside Police said it had released on bail a 31-year-old man from Tranmere, Wirral, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.It comes after Ms Edwards’ family described her as “the most beautiful and bright star” during a press conference on Friday.A statement from her father...
Tyla

Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’

A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car has been described as having hands full of Christmas presents when the incident took place. Rachael Louise Moore lost her life as she was walking on Sheil Road in Liverpool at about 8.10pm on Christmas Eve, when she was struck by the marked police car.
The Independent

Woman arrested after elevator CCTV footage shows her assaulting domestic worker

A woman in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has been arrested on charges of assaulting and holding her domestic help hostage after a video surfaced on social media showing her dragging the worker out of an elevator.On Wednesday, a police case was filed after CCTV footage showed the 20-year-old worker being forcibly dragged inside an elevator at a high-rise building in Noida.“Shefali Koul, who lives in the Cleo County society in Sector 121, was held on Wednesday evening from her residence,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying to news agency Press Trust of India.Ms Koul, who is a lawyer,...
The Independent

White Hyundai Elantra found at scene of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger’s arrest

A white Hyundai Elantra was seized from the Pennsylvania property where Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody, according to police.Idaho police announced earlier this month that they were searching for the same make and model of vehicle that they believed was in the area when four students were stabbed to death.Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI arrested the 28-year-old suspect in the Scranton area in the early hours of Friday morning and found the Hyundai at the scene.Moscow police chief James Fry confirmed at a Friday press conference in Idaho that the Hyundai Elantra had been...
MOSCOW, ID
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug RICO Case: Eighth YSL Affiliate Takes Plea Deal While Two Others Reject Offer

Atlanta, GA - Young Thug and YSL’s RICO case continues to make headlines as another affiliate of the record label has struck a plea deal before heading to trial. According to Law & Crime Network‘s Cathy Russon, Trontavious Stephens, who also goes by “Tick” and “Slug,” appeared in court on Thursday (December 29) and pleaded guilty to racketeering. He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.
The Independent

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger carried out study asking criminals how they chose victims

A man arrested in connection with the murder of four university students in Idaho conducted a study asking criminals how they selected their targets - and how they felt as they committed the crimes. As police records revealed that criminology student Bryan Kohberger had been arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in connection with the November stabbing deaths of the students, it emerged just six months ago he had sought input from former criminals to understand their decision-making processes.He also wanted to know how they felt throughout the experience“Hello, my name is Bryan and I am inviting you to participate in...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy