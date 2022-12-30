The Boston Celtics will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night in the first game on the 2023 calendar for each team. Boston ended 2022 with a seven-game homestand in which it dropped the first three games — two to Orlando and one to Indiana — and then won the next four. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla missed the last two games with corneal abrasions. Damon Stoudamire filled in during Mazzulla’s absence.

