KRQE News 13
Jazz, Heat aim to shake off disappointing defeats
Two teams looking to end the year on a good note after taking disappointing losses Friday night will square off on Saturday when the Utah Jazz face the Miami Heat in Salt Lake City. The New Year’s Eve contest gives the teams a quick opportunity for a positive outcome after...
KRQE News 13
Home after tough trip, Clippers out to avenge loss to Heat
Paul George just established his top scoring output of the season while being booed vociferously by fans of the Indiana Pacers. Come Monday, the crowd in Los Angeles will be decidedly pro-George when the seven-time All-Star attempts to follow up the 45-point performance with more success when the Clippers host the Miami Heat.
KRQE News 13
76ers look to exact revenge vs. Pelicans
The Philadelphia 76ers ended 2022 with a resounding 115-96 victory on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sixers will now look to build on that positive momentum in 2023 when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Philadelphia played a stellar game on Saturday even without James...
KRQE News 13
Hot at home, Warriors may get boost vs. slumping Hawks
The Golden State Warriors hope to continue their homecourt roll – and get some help in the process – when they host the struggling Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Coming off a 1-5 trip that dropped them three games under .500, the Warriors have opened an eight-game homestand with four consecutive wins, all without injured stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins.
KRQE News 13
Celtics look to continue winning ways when they face Nuggets
The Boston Celtics will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night in the first game on the 2023 calendar for each team. Boston ended 2022 with a seven-game homestand in which it dropped the first three games — two to Orlando and one to Indiana — and then won the next four. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla missed the last two games with corneal abrasions. Damon Stoudamire filled in during Mazzulla’s absence.
KRQE News 13
Pacers face defensive buzzsaw of Clippers
The Indiana Pacers welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to Indianapolis on Saturday in a New Year’s Eve matinee matchup. Indiana looks for its third consecutive win and fifth in the last six games as it continues a home stretch. The Pacers are playing the third of four straight at home, a run that will include eight of 10 overall in Indianapolis.
KRQE News 13
Bulls, Cavaliers ring in new year with rematch
The Chicago Bulls and Cavaliers will begin 2023 by facing the same opponent against which they closed 2022 — each other — as the teams play in Cleveland on Monday. Cleveland won the New Year’s Eve encounter Saturday in Chicago, 103-102, to snap a three-game losing streak. Cavs guards Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert successfully denied DeMar DeRozan’s game-winning shot attempt to preserve the win, despite going the game’s final two minutes without a point.
KRQE News 13
Wizards take modest win streak into series vs. Bucks
After a tough road trip, the Milwaukee Bucks are back home and back to winning ways as they welcome the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. After winning just one of the five games on their season-long road trip, the Bucks returned home and were able to end a four-game losing streak, defeating the nearby Minnesota Timberwolves 123-114 on Friday night.
KRQE News 13
Doncic scores 51 points, Mavs beat Spurs for 6th straight
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dallas superstar Luka Doncic capped off a historic five-game run with 51 points and the Mavericks needed all of it to beat the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic had two rebounds and two free throws in the final 4.5 seconds, helping Dallas escape with a 126-125 victory over San Antonio on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory.
