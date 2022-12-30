ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Mount Shasta Herald

New year, new California laws: Here are a few that go into effect Jan. 1

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1,000 bills into law during the 2022 legislative session. Among the laws that take effect Jan. 1, 2023, are harsher penalties for street racing, shrinking the minimum wage gap and resources for missing or endangered indigenous people. Here are a few California laws that take...
CALIFORNIA STATE

