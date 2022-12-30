Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
Russian Official Demands Germany, France Pay Ukraine Region Putin Annexed
State Speaker Volodin said Germany and France should compensate Donbas residents "for the eight years of genocide and inflicted damage."
Putin's Soldiers Are Running Away From Key Battles: Ukraine
Serhiy Haidai, who serves as the regional governor of the Luhansk region, said that Russian defense lines will fall if they lose the city of Kreminna.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
A brutal Russian paramilitary group active in Ukraine called for border intelligence on nearby NATO states: report
A Kremlin-linked paramilitary group asked for border intel on Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, raising concerns about rogue actions in NATO states.
Putin's thug army: Russia deploys soccer hooligans to Ukraine as war drags on
Russian President Vladimir Putin originally deployed Chechen mercenaries and prisoners but now appears to be deploying soccer thugs he tried to ban from stadiums ahead of the 2018 World Cup.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Russia 'Quickly Running Out' of Weapons Putin Needs in Ukraine: General
Moscow has reportedly been shoring up its political partnership with China, with Vladimir Putin pressing the ally nation for military support as well.
US News and World Report
Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
Russia Losing Thousands of Soldiers As Bakhmut Plan Collapses: Ukraine
A Ukrainian official in the region has called Russia's waged battle more "symbolic" than strategic.
Kremlin Says Russia Is Done Taking Territory From Ukraine
In September, Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories—Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the latter of which is home to a nuclear power plant.
North Korea has delivered rockets, missiles to Russian Wagner Group mercenaries for use in Ukraine, White House says
North Korea has delivered rockets and missiles to the Russian private military company known as the Wagner Group for use in Ukraine, according to White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby. “Today we can confirm that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner, which paid for...
Putin Vows To Destroy U.S. Patriot Missile Defense Systems in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has attempted to downplay Ukraine's military capabilities on several occasions.
Russia Says Integration of Annexed Land in 'Full Swing' Amid Massive Losses
"The main thing for us is to ensure the security of these regions as soon as possible," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said of the integration.
US says Russia's Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, the White House said on Thursday.
Putin Throwing Away Two Decades of Success in Ukraine War: Former Diplomat
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, explained Saturday how the floundering Ukraine war could tarnish Vladimir Putin's legacy.
Putin ally's $200 million superyacht to be auctioned to benefit Ukraine
The 300-foot Royal Romance superyacht confiscated from Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk will be auctioned off to raise money in support of Ukraine.
Zelensky says Russia waging war so Putin can stay in power 'until the end of his life'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of "following the devil" and waging a war to ensure that its President Vladimir Putin remains in power "until the end of his life."
France 24
Live: Putin says 'an agreement will have to be reached' for Ukraine conflict to end
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that ultimately an agreement would need to be struck to end fighting in Ukraine, nearly ten months after the Kremlin launched its "special military operation" there. French energy group TotalEnergies said earlier that it was withdrawing its representatives from the board of Russian gas giant Novatek and taking a $3.7 billion hit in the wake of sanctions against Moscow. Follow our live blog for the latest on the war. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Putin's top propagandist says Russia 'practically' took Kyiv at the start of the war, overlooking its humiliating retreat from the city
RT editor Margarita Simonyan glossed over the reality of Russia's failure to capture Kyiv earlier in its invasion.
