Couple thankful to ring in new year together in Knoxville
Man drives to see mom after church, finds her home on fire; says Hamilton County officials
Hamilton County, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says one man drove to his mother's home after church, only to find it on fire. Officials say it happened on the 100 block of Gothard Street in Sale Creek, at around noon on Sunday. They say the...
UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New Year’s Day will always be special for these East Tennessee parents who welcomed their baby girl into the world just a few hours after midnight. Whitley Rae Fatheree was the first baby girl born at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in the new year. Parents Hannah Fatheree and Taylor Fatheree are already making 2023 special.
Tennessee woman celebrates 105 years of life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local woman celebrated a milestone birthday ahead of the new year. Helen Acker turned 105 on Dec. 26 and a neighbor threw her a birthday party so she would get the chance to celebrate. She lived in Knoxville her entire life, worked at Regions Bank...
Fireworks safety for New Year’s Eve
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With New Year’s Eve approaching, many people are looking forward to setting off fireworks, but Knoxville Assistant Fire Chief Brent Seymour stressed the importance of safety. “We have seen incidents in the past where folks believe the fireworks to be extinguished once they were shot...
Couple's apartment flooded during Christmas after dangerously cold weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A couple who lives in an apartment in West Knoxville came home to find it flooded during the Christmas holiday. Lily Crosby and her husband said a sprinkler pipe burst in the apartment above theirs and flooded their apartment. A light fixture on their ceiling came down and trapped their dog, they said.
Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
Sheriff’s Office: Knox County restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived.
Police: Comment about employee’s wife at Tennessee Waffle House leads to confrontation
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A man’s comment about the appearance of a Tennessee Waffle House employee’s wife led to the customer flashing a gun, authorities said. Ronald Wayne Darr, 55, of Englewood, was charged with aggravated assault, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Madisonville...
8-month-old chimpanzee ‘Stevie’ makes public debut at Zoo Knoxville
An eight-month chimpanzee is ready to make her official public debut at Zoo Knoxville. Stevie has gained the affection of many who have been following her life since her birth in April and now members of the public can go meet her for themselves.
TIMELINE: Knox County 2022 fatal shootings
WATE 6 compiled a list of stories that were reported in the 2022 fatal shootings in Knox County.
Mold found in ice machine at North Knoxville fast-food restaurant
The Sonic Drive-In on Broadway received an 85 following the health inspection. This is a passing score as a score of 69 or below is considered failing.
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
How to avoid major traffic delays in Sevierville
Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith. McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to...
KCSO: Investigation underway for attempted robbery on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an attempted robbery at the Rice King Restaurant on Kingston Pike, according to KCSO. The suspect has been transported for medical care and the victim is transporting himself to the hospital. Many customers within the restaurant...
Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself
Passengers frustrated from incident at BNA
Victims of Crossville, Tennessee house fire identified
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of six people who were found deceased following a house fire. The tragic fire happened early Monday morning on Plateau Road in Crossville, around an hour and a half outside of Knoxville. Initial reports say first responders arrived at the home, already fully engulfed.
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
