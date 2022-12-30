ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbright, TN

wvlt.tv

UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New Year’s Day will always be special for these East Tennessee parents who welcomed their baby girl into the world just a few hours after midnight. Whitley Rae Fatheree was the first baby girl born at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in the new year. Parents Hannah Fatheree and Taylor Fatheree are already making 2023 special.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wfmynews2.com

Tennessee woman celebrates 105 years of life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local woman celebrated a milestone birthday ahead of the new year. Helen Acker turned 105 on Dec. 26 and a neighbor threw her a birthday party so she would get the chance to celebrate. She lived in Knoxville her entire life, worked at Regions Bank...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fireworks safety for New Year’s Eve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With New Year’s Eve approaching, many people are looking forward to setting off fireworks, but Knoxville Assistant Fire Chief Brent Seymour stressed the importance of safety. “We have seen incidents in the past where folks believe the fireworks to be extinguished once they were shot...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How to avoid major traffic delays in Sevierville

The public can now see Stevie, the baby chimp, in action at Zoo Knoxville. Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?. 18-year-old Larry McBee has been accused of fatally shooting a Rural King employee. "He was the heart of the family" | Claiborne Co toddler dies in...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith. McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself

Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in Lenoir City, stresses the importance of firework safety for New Year's Eve celebrations this year. Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20s and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on her 105th birthday. Gatlinburg preps for NYE celebration.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Passengers frustrated from incident at BNA

Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in Lenoir City, stresses the importance of firework safety for New Year's Eve celebrations this year. Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20s and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on her 105th birthday. Gatlinburg preps for NYE celebration.
LENOIR CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Victims of Crossville, Tennessee house fire identified

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of six people who were found deceased following a house fire. The tragic fire happened early Monday morning on Plateau Road in Crossville, around an hour and a half outside of Knoxville. Initial reports say first responders arrived at the home, already fully engulfed.
CROSSVILLE, TN
KAT Adventures

Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022

The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
TENNESSEE STATE

