ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
atozsports.com

Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles cheated out of must-have touchdown by bogus holding call on Landon Dickerson

Another week, another example of officials deciding plays, drives, and games in ways they should not. Perhaps it’s recency bias, but it seems to be happening this season more than ever. In this case, it happened with 11:12 left in the first half of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles had third-and-4 at the New Orleans 28-yard line, down 13-0, and it certainly appeared as if running back Kenneth Gainwell scored Philly’s first touchdown of the day on a 28-yard scamper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update

The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
BALTIMORE, MD
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara

Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs impressed everyone with his first career NFL start for Titans on December 29, 2022. His family and fans were thrilled when he threw his first touchdown pass. And so was his girlfriend. Ever since his brilliant game, people have been curious to know more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara. But the couple prefers to keep their romantic life private, and Lara maintains a low profile online and keeps her Instagram private. So, we reveal more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend in this Jocelyn Lara wiki.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?

Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss

Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
ANN ARBOR, MI

