Another week, another example of officials deciding plays, drives, and games in ways they should not. Perhaps it’s recency bias, but it seems to be happening this season more than ever. In this case, it happened with 11:12 left in the first half of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles had third-and-4 at the New Orleans 28-yard line, down 13-0, and it certainly appeared as if running back Kenneth Gainwell scored Philly’s first touchdown of the day on a 28-yard scamper.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO