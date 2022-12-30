Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Alabama Football: Swirling rumors about new Tide Coordinators
Based on message boards and social media there is almost as much interest in the next Alabama Football Coordinators as there is for the Sugar Bowl. Not since Lane Kiffin was coaching in Tuscaloosa have so many rumors been swirling. For anyone unaware, note the opening sentence and the plural...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel flagged after yelling at official in Orange Bowl
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel is 2-for-2 in showing a lot of emotion during bowl games. On Friday, it boiled over — at least according to the Big Ten officiating crew. Heupel was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the Vols' second drive after yelling at an official...
Eagles cheated out of must-have touchdown by bogus holding call on Landon Dickerson
Another week, another example of officials deciding plays, drives, and games in ways they should not. Perhaps it’s recency bias, but it seems to be happening this season more than ever. In this case, it happened with 11:12 left in the first half of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles had third-and-4 at the New Orleans 28-yard line, down 13-0, and it certainly appeared as if running back Kenneth Gainwell scored Philly’s first touchdown of the day on a 28-yard scamper.
Look: Robert Griffin III Leaves Playoff Game After Finding Out His Wife's In Labor
It was the most fashionable 40-yard dash in college football history. Just when Robert Griffin III thought the Fiesta Bowl couldn't get any crazier, he got a call that made it just that. Griffin answered his phone at the end of the third quarter of the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl matchup to find out ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completes first career pass to ... Patrick Mahomes
The first-ever Mahomes to Mahomes pass gained 6 yards for the Chiefs.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs impressed everyone with his first career NFL start for Titans on December 29, 2022. His family and fans were thrilled when he threw his first touchdown pass. And so was his girlfriend. Ever since his brilliant game, people have been curious to know more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara. But the couple prefers to keep their romantic life private, and Lara maintains a low profile online and keeps her Instagram private. So, we reveal more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend in this Jocelyn Lara wiki.
Bowl game schedule today: Everything to know about all five college bowl games on Dec. 30
The 2022 college football bowl season keeps rolling with five games on Friday, Dec. 30. Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for.
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?
Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
thecomeback.com
CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss
Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Star's Wild Accusation
The Ohio State Buckeyes have their season's greatest test ahead of them Saturday, a Peach Bowl showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs. But the team is in the news for a different reason Friday. Second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka mentioned to the press yesterday that he'd been approached by other ...
Josh Heupel and His Wife Dawn Grew Up in the Same "Middle of Nowhere" Town
When Josh Heupel got the offer to become head football coach at the University of Tennessee in January of 2021, the former Oklahoma Sooner, picked in the sixth round of the NFL draft, leapt at the opportunity, even if it meant uprooting his family. But Josh Heupel's wife Dawn Heupel was ready for the journey.
atozsports.com
Cowboys did something in Week 17 that they haven’t done in nearly 30 years
It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Dallas Cowboys under Mike McCarthy in his first season in 2020. The team dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and a plethora of injuries, resulting in a disappointing 6-10 campaign. The table has turned for the Cowboys over the last two seasons. With their...
College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset
On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
