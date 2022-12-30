Read full article on original website
Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound
DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Dubai has suspended a tax of 30% on alcohol and dropped a licence fee previously needed to buy alcohol in the commercial and tourism hub, two major retailers said on social media.
Turkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement -PMI
ISTANBUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Turkish factory activity contracted for the 10th month running in December but showed some signs of improvement from previous months as output and new orders fell more slowly, a survey showed on Monday.
