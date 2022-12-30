Read full article on original website
No. 24 West Virginia, Oklahoma State both vying to bounce back
No. 24 West Virginia and Oklahoma State are in the same boat going into Monday night’s Big 12 Conference contest in Stillwater, Okla. Both teams built double-digit first-half leads on the road Saturday, but then both coughed up those leads with stretches of bad basketball. The Mountaineers led 17-3 at Kansas State but fell 82-76 in overtime, while the Cowboys surrendered a 15-point halftime advantage in a 69-67 defeat at No. 4 Kansas.
Ohio State pulls away early, beats Northwestern 73-57
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP)Sean McNeil and Justice Sueing each scored 11 first-half points, Brice Sensabaugh added 16 of his 18 points after halftime and Ohio State led by double figures for nearly-33 minutes as the Buckeyes beat Northwestern 73-57 Sunday night. McNeil made three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and...
Looking back at some of the biggest wins of Don Nehlen’s WVU head coaching career
The great Don Nehlen celebrates his 87th birthday Sunday. Nehlen controlled the sidelines at Milan Puskar Stadium for 21 seasons and took the Mountaineers to some of the highest peaks of success that the program has ever enjoyed. He coached 15 first-team All-Americans, won a school-record 149 games, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.
WVU hoops at Oklahoma State: Tip time, where to watch, and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia suffered just its third loss of the season in an overtime thriller, Saturday, to begin Big 12 play. The Mountaineers have a quick turnaround, as WVU will take the court against Oklahoma State less than 48 hours after falling to Kansas State. Here’s everything...
Kansas State rallies, beats No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in OT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP)Markquis Nowell had a game-high 23 points and 10 assists, Keyontae Johnson scored 18, and Abayomi Iyiola added a career-best 14 points as Kansas State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in overtime in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday night.
Fourth-quarter surge pushes No. 20 OU over WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It wasn’t Taylor Robertson. It wasn’t Madi Willliams. This time, it was Ana Llanusa. The redshirt senior guard led the 20th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on a massive second-half surge on Saturday, eventually topping West Virginia 98-77 in Morgantown to open the Big 12 Conference slate. Llanusa finished with 28 points and six rebounds to lead Oklahoma.
No. 24 West Virginia, K-State exceeding expectations ahead of clash
West Virginia and Kansas State have won 21 of 24 games between them, but only one of those contests was against a ranked team. All that will change Saturday as No. 24 West Virginia travels to Manhattan, Kan., for the Big 12 opener for both squads. Not much was expected...
First Baby of 2023
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital!. On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the...
