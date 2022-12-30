No. 24 West Virginia and Oklahoma State are in the same boat going into Monday night’s Big 12 Conference contest in Stillwater, Okla. Both teams built double-digit first-half leads on the road Saturday, but then both coughed up those leads with stretches of bad basketball. The Mountaineers led 17-3 at Kansas State but fell 82-76 in overtime, while the Cowboys surrendered a 15-point halftime advantage in a 69-67 defeat at No. 4 Kansas.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO