The photographer using a Victorian process to picture Scotland
Alex Boyd is using a photographic process developed by the Victorians more than 170 years ago to create images of Scotland and Ireland. The artist, who was born in Germany and raised in Ayrshire, came across collodion glass plate photography while working at museums in Dumfries and the Hebrides. The...
Wales news review: A year of extremes in 2022
It has been a year of extremes in Wales. From the worst storm in a generation to sweltering heat, with the two hottest days ever recorded. There were also political storms, strikes and Wales welcomed refugees from the war in Ukraine that left us all facing a cost of living crisis.
Wales weather: Rain warning for New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve could be a washout for parts of Wales as forecasters warn of heavy rain. The Met Office said there could be as much as 10mm (0.39 in) rainfall in an hour, which could result in some surface water flooding. The warning is in place from midnight on...
RSPCA rescuers in Wales find stranded sheep by bleating
Ewe cannot believe the trouble Wales' roaming sheep can land themselves in. RSPCA Cymru inspectors have been called out repeatedly over the past year, with sheep common among the rescues. The animal charity has highlighted some of its more memorial callouts from 2022 which had a happy ending. In one,...
Maximilian, the son of Prince Philip's sister Theodora of Greece and Denmark, passes away
The aristocrat, who was the nephew of Prince Philip through his sister, Theodora of Greece and Denmark, died aged 89 at Schloss Salem near Lake Constance in Germany.
Scotland prepares for Hogmanay celebrations
Scotland is preparing to welcome 2023 with large scale events for the first time in three years. Street parties, bonfires, fireworks and torchlit processions will bring in the New Year across the country. In Edinburgh, alongside the capital's street party the Pet Shop Boys will headline the Hogmanay concert in...
Louis Rees-Zammit: Gloucester wing a Six Nations injury worry for Wales
Wing Louis Rees-Zammit is a doubt for Wales' opening Six Nations campaign game against Ireland on 4 February. Rees-Zammit, 21, was injured in Gloucester's defeat at Leicester last week and faces a race to be fit for the Championship start. "He will certainly be out for a spell," Gloucester head...
Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station
A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day. Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984. The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning. Norfolk Fire and Rescue...
New Years Honours 2023: Bereaved mothers recognised for campaign work
Two mothers who led campaigns after their children were murdered in Merseyside have been appointed MBEs in the King's New Year Honours List. Helen McCourt, 22, was killed after vanishing in 1988 and 18-year-old Anthony Walker was killed in a racist attack in 2005. Marie McCourt campaigned for Helen's Law,...
Ulster 14-15 Munster: Visitors snatch last-gasp URC victory in Belfast
Munster snatched a 15-14 victory over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship as Ben Healy's injury-time try and conversion stunned the home side. Three John Cooney penalties put Ulster 9-0 up at half-time after a scrappy opening 40 minutes. Paddy Patterson's 46th-minute try cut the margin before Robert Baloucoune's score...
Port Talbot: Why heart surgery prompted man to skip honeymoon
Life-saving cardiac surgery prompted Dai Jones to follow his heart but one bucket list task meant a delay to his honeymoon. Dai Jones ended up flying to north Africa to climb the area's highest mountain just two days after marrying bride Rachel. The couple from Port Talbot could only find...
Hospitals across England declare critical incidents and urge Brits not to call 999 as NHS faces exceptional pressure
HOSPITALS across England have declared critical incidents and urged people not to call 999 unless it is life-threatening as the NHS faces exceptional pressure. Massive demand on A&E departments means that some patients are waiting up to 40 hours for a bed. Ambulances carrying critically ill patients have been stuck...
Love Gorgie Farm forced to close again over rising costs
One of the last urban farms in Scotland is set to close over rising costs and lack of funding, just three years after it was saved from collapse. Love Gorgie Farm in Edinburgh, which gives volunteering opportunities to disadvantaged young people and adults, will close its doors on 7 February.
Wiltshire trans activist fears media backlash over OBE
A trans media activist who has been made an OBE said she was afraid of the backlash she might receive as a result. Helen Belcher, from Wiltshire, director of Transactual and trustee of Trans Media Watch, has been recognised in the King's New Year's Honours list. The 59-year-old councillor said...
Ellen White: Derbyshire Lioness honoured with MBE
Lioness Ellen White is one of England's Euro 2022 winning players to be recognised in the New Year Honours. The footballer, from Glossop, Derbyshire, retired earlier this year after becoming England's top women's goal scorer. White, who played as a forward, has been appointed MBE for her services to Association...
Glasgow beat Edinburgh in United Rugby Championship
That's all from me on the live text for tonight - thanks for your company. The radio gang are still picking the bones out of that game, so tune in to that if you please. A far more upbeat head coach now - here are Glasgow boss Franco Smith's thoughts on BBC Radio Scotland:
Wales NHS: Unprecedented health pressure, says top doctor
Hospitals in Wales are in an unprecedented situation as they tackle flu, according to the country's top doctor. Dr Sir Frank Atherton said all health boards were "at the highest level of escalation" and described the system as the busiest he had seen. The pressures meant staff felt "wiped out"...
York records strongest house price rises in England and Wales
In a year of rising interest rates, and with stalling house price growth, it was the cathedral city of York that bucked the trend and recorded the strongest house price rises in England and Wales, new figures reveal. Over the past year, house prices in the city have grown by...
Colchester United 1-0 Swindon Town
Colchester boosted their survival hopes with an impressive 1-0 win over promotion-chasing Swindon. Luke Hannant scored the only goal of the game after 30 minutes when he rose brilliantly to flick a fine header past goalkeeper Sol Brynn from Al-Amin Kazeem's corner. Swindon went close early on when Fraser Blake-Tracy's...
Happisburgh: The Norfolk village crumbling into the sea
In a small village on the north Norfolk coast, some residents are wondering how long they've got left in their homes before they are lost to the sea. During the last 20 years, 34 homes have crumbled into the water in Happisburgh because of coastal erosion. Nicola Bayless thinks her home could be the next. She says she is devastated that she might have just spent her last Christmas there.
