Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound
DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Dubai has suspended a tax of 30% on alcohol and dropped a licence fee previously needed to buy alcohol in the commercial and tourism hub, two major retailers said on social media.
Polish regulator accuses T-Mobile of misleading advertising
WARSAW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Polish regulator UOKiK has accused the Polish unit of T-Mobile of misleading advertising relating to a free mobile data offer, with the company potentially facing a fine of 10% of annual revenue.
TechSpot’s top big tech stories of 2022: Why is Amazon building CPUs?
Big tech continued to influence the overall tech landscape in 2022. As consumers became more cognizant of personal privacy, so too did the the US government. We also couldn’t help but notice that more big tech players are bringing hardware development in-house to reap the many benefits that such an arrangement affords.
India begin the New Year with a new-look T20I team
Is Hardik Pandya's appointment as captain a sign of something more permanent? Who will partner Ishan Kishan at the top? And will Samson finally get a consistent run?
Top 3 Macroeconomic Events to Watch in 2023 Amid Volatile Market Conditions – Economics Bitcoin News
2022 was a tough year for crypto assets, and as the world welcomes 2023, the macroeconomic backdrop remains uncertain. Macroeconomic events will continue to shape the crypto economy and the economy as a whole. This editorial takes a look at the top three macroeconomic events to keep an eye on in 2023.
To take the friction out of consumer messaging, more companies are entering the Matrix • TechCrunch
Welcome back to your daily digest of TechCrunch goodness. It is my last day with you (you’re welcome!), so Christine will be back in the Daily Crunch seat on Tuesday. Haje will not be back just yet because he is heading to Vegas as part of the team covering CES. Speaking of CES, Brian raised the curtain on what we can expect from its first full-fledged production since before COVID.
How to registrate at Sona9 in India 2022
As you are aware, the bookmaker has long been a well-liked figure among Indian bettors. It goes without saying that Sona9, which began operations in 2020, holds an official license from Curacao and offers its customers just the greatest and most well-liked sports, dependable payment options, the option to utilize rupees, a number of bonus programmes, and much more.
Top 15 News of 2022
In this year’s news, we have covered GaN, SiC, and all the latest developments in electric vehicles, renewables, and power systems. Here’s a list of the top 15 news that received the most feedback. 1. New Generation of eGaN Technology. EPC has recently lauched a new generation of...
Top 10 experiences in Dubai in 2023 – A Luxury Travel Blog
If you’re looking for a vibrant destination in the Middle East, then Dubai is your ticket. Here we detail our top 10 favorite experiences to get you started on your journey through Dubai. From art galleries and beaches to desert safari rides and visiting iconic landmarks – join us as we explore all the unique things.
NFT Projects Will Take Web3 by Storm in 2023: Indian Industry Experts
The market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which went through a rocky momentum this year, is projected to explode in popularity in the upcoming year. More brands across industries will adopt NFTs as a way to entice, reward, and retain next-gen buyers to give them immersive experiences enveloped in metaverse experiences. Meta and Reddit are projected to drive the global products and discussions about the NFT and metaverse sectors — both of which witnessed downfalls this year.
Apple Adds Tribute to Pelé in Brazilian Homepage
Apple recently changed the appearance of its Brazilian homepage to add a tribute to legendary soccer player Pele, who passed away from complications due to colon cancer at age 82, per the official website of the Olympics. Pele is often regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced...
Disgraced FTX Co-Founder Accused of Moving $684K in Crypto Assets While Under House Arrest – Bitcoin News
According to an analyst on Dec. 29, 2022, the disgraced co-founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), may have cashed out $684,000 in crypto assets while under house arrest. If the funds were spent by SBF, it goes against the court’s release conditions that note the former FTX executive is not allowed to spend more than $1,000 without permission from the court.
BMW Partners With Coinweb to Develop Blockchain-Based Vehicle Financing Automation and Loyalty Program in Thailand – Blockchain Bitcoin News
BMW, the luxury car manufacturer, has partnered with Coinweb, a decentralized blockchain layer 2-based company, to introduce blockchain-based tools to its operations. The company will develop blockchain-based automation for vehicle financing processes, and also a rewards program for customers of the automotive company adapted to compliance processes in Thailand. BMW...
Gaming in 2022 Recap: From BGMI Ban to Microsoft’s $69-Billion Headache, a Look Back
Gamers have enjoyed an eventful 2022, with the award-winning Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök grabbing the headlines for all the right reasons. It hasn’t been all smooth sailing though, with the murky situation surrounding Microsoft’s $69-billion attempt at acquiring Activision Blizzard. It’s still far from resolved. The gaming scene in India was also hit by the ban of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in July earlier this year — which has left a deep impact on the local fledgling esports industry. 2022 was also the year when we heard a lot of (mostly useless) chatter about Web3 and blockchain gaming efforts.
Taiwan’s TSMC begins mass production of 3nm chips
Taiwanese tech giant TSMC said Thursday it had started mass production of its 3-nanometre chips, among the most advanced to come to market. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company operates the world’s largest silicon wafer factories and produces high-performance chips used in everything from smartphones and cars to missiles. It is also Apple’s primary chip supplier.
Google Home Vulnerability: Eavesdropping on Conversations
Matt Kunze, an ethical hacker, reported wiretapping bugs in Google Home Smart Speakers, for which he received a bug bounty worth $107,500. Google Assistant is currently more popular among smart homeowners than Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri, given its superior intuitiveness and capability to conduct lengthy conversations. However, according to the latest research, a vulnerability in Google Home Smart speakers could allow attackers to control the smart device and eavesdrop on user conversations indoors.
New Stalker 2 gameplay trailer looks amazing
Highly anticipated: A new gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has dropped, and it looks very impressive. The game has faced several delays, most of which came as a direct result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where developer GSC Game World is based, but it’s still set to land next year.
