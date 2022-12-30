Read full article on original website
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Prince Harry to be interviewed by Anderson Cooper ahead of memoir release
Prince Harry is set to sit down with Anderson Cooper ahead of the release of his much-anticipated memoir, Spare. Sharing a trailer for the show, CBS says the interview airing next Sunday (8 January) on 60 Minutes will be "revealing."It will be the Duke of Sussex's first US television appearance to discuss his upcoming book, expected to be released two days later. The episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ after it goes to air. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
NBC's "Night Court" revival recaptures the same classic format with all new jokes from the new courtroom, and a Dan Fielding with a very different attitude.
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Make Relationship Official With Romantic New Year's Eve Photoshoot
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons are heading into 2023 as an official item. The Memphis rap mogul and daughter of Run-DMC legend Rev Run confirmed their long-rumored relationship with a romantic New Year’s Eve photoshoot on Saturday (December 31). Gotti posted a video on Instagram showing Simmons in a...
Harry to share details about new book in ‘revealing’ interview on US TV show
The Duke of Sussex has shared details about his new book on a US TV show in a “revealing” interview set to be aired on Sunday.Harry discussed his upcoming memoir, Spare, during a conversation with Anderson Cooper on CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme.The broadcaster has released a short trailer for the interview, describing it as “revealing” and Harry’s biography, which comes out two days later, as “explosive”.Anderson Cooper will interview Prince Harry on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS. It will be Prince Harry’s first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir “Spare.” https://t.co/fF1Sppo62X pic.twitter.com/ylwzxJ6NzV— 60 Minutes...
Stacey Dooley recalls ‘chaotic’ scenario after discovering she was pregnant in Selfridges toilet
Stacey Dooley has opened up about the “chaotic” experience of discovering she was pregnant while in an unusual location.The TV presenter, 35, is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton, 40.The couple met while they were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.In an Instagram post, wrote to welcome in 2023, Dooley revealed that she took a pregnancy test in a toilet at Selfridges.“Happppppy new year kidssssss!”, she wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday (1 January). “Wishing you all only great moments ahead.”Stacey continued: “2022, the year I found out we were havin a baby. I...
‘Our tears are not in vain’: Shakira shares New Year message about ‘suffering heartache’ after Gerard Piqué split
Shakira shared a candid message with her fans as she welcomed in the new year.Posting the message to Instagram, the Colombian-born pop star wrote spoke about healing wounds after experiencing “heartache”.The 45-year-old announced her split from husband Gerard Piqué in June 2022, after 11 years of marriage.“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer wrote.“Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”“When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth,” she urged fans. “Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More...
6 MACH & MACH shoes to buy & flaunt in 2023 – Inside The Closet
With dreamy color palettes and dazzling decoration, MACH & MACH shoes won’t fail to lend you your own ‘Cinderella’ moment. The brand was founded by Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili in 2012 with the intent to convey optimism through their fairytale-like designs. Creating waves on social media, the viral pairs from the label were seen on celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox, and many more. The captivating heels from this label are sure to please you with their high-octane glamor and desirability.
Paris Hilton Dropped A New Version Of Her 2006 Hit “Stars Are Blind”
Earlier this week, Paris Hilton promised that she had something for her fans that would break the internet. On Tuesday, she posted a TikTok of her catwalking down her driveway with the caption, “Me when I have a secret that’s going to break the internet on 12/30.” The next day, she dangled a few new details: “Me omw to the record studio after User409279 said we need to bring back Y2K pop,” Hilton wrote on TikTok accompanied by a photo of her Photoshopped onto a lifeboat accompanied by an instrumental version of “My Heart Will Go On.”
