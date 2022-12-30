Read full article on original website
NFT Projects Will Take Web3 by Storm in 2023: Indian Industry Experts
The market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which went through a rocky momentum this year, is projected to explode in popularity in the upcoming year. More brands across industries will adopt NFTs as a way to entice, reward, and retain next-gen buyers to give them immersive experiences enveloped in metaverse experiences. Meta and Reddit are projected to drive the global products and discussions about the NFT and metaverse sectors — both of which witnessed downfalls this year.
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve, as 2023...
European shares rise in first trading session of 2023
Jan 2 (Reuters) - European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday, after a rough year marred with fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally and the Russia-Ukraine war.
Darkest days likely over for euro zone factories, Dec PMIs show
LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The downturn in euro zone manufacturing activity has likely passed its trough as supply chains begin to recover and inflationary pressures ease, a survey showed on Monday, leading to a rebound in optimism among factory managers.
Polish regulator accuses T-Mobile of misleading advertising
WARSAW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Polish regulator UOKiK has accused the Polish unit of T-Mobile of misleading advertising relating to a free mobile data offer, with the company potentially facing a fine of 10% of annual revenue.
Kraken’s 2022 year in review
There has never been a dull moment in crypto, and this year was no exception. In 2022, Kraken celebrated 11 years of our mission to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency so that you and the rest of the world can achieve financial freedom and inclusion.…. The post Kraken’s 2022 year...
Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound
DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Dubai has suspended a tax of 30% on alcohol and dropped a licence fee previously needed to buy alcohol in the commercial and tourism hub, two major retailers said on social media.
Challenging Year for Bitcoin Miners as Fewer BTC Mining Rigs Are Profitable at Current Prices – Bitcoin News
Bitcoin miners have had a challenging year as the network’s mining difficulty reached an all-time high and the spot market price of bitcoin dropped below the cost of production. Currently, with electricity costs at $0.07 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), only 18 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) bitcoin mining rigs are able to turn a profit at current prices.
Did SBF Just Cash Out $684K?
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the disgraced founder and former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has reportedly cashed out $684,000 worth of crypto assets despite court restrictions on spendings above $1,000. On-chain DeFi analyst BowTiedIguana took to Twitter to unravel the location where SBF transferred the funds. Following the Money Trail.
To take the friction out of consumer messaging, more companies are entering the Matrix • TechCrunch
Welcome back to your daily digest of TechCrunch goodness. It is my last day with you (you’re welcome!), so Christine will be back in the Daily Crunch seat on Tuesday. Haje will not be back just yet because he is heading to Vegas as part of the team covering CES. Speaking of CES, Brian raised the curtain on what we can expect from its first full-fledged production since before COVID.
Top 15 News of 2022
In this year’s news, we have covered GaN, SiC, and all the latest developments in electric vehicles, renewables, and power systems. Here’s a list of the top 15 news that received the most feedback. 1. New Generation of eGaN Technology. EPC has recently lauched a new generation of...
Turkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement -PMI
ISTANBUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Turkish factory activity contracted for the 10th month running in December but showed some signs of improvement from previous months as output and new orders fell more slowly, a survey showed on Monday.
Bill on Digital Ruble Submitted to Russian Parliament – Finance Bitcoin News
A draft law devoted to the digital ruble has been filed with the State Duma, the lower house of Russian parliament. The legislation introduces rules determining how the new form of national fiat will be issued and amends a series of legal acts to facilitate its implementation. Bank of Russia...
BMW Partners With Coinweb to Develop Blockchain-Based Vehicle Financing Automation and Loyalty Program in Thailand – Blockchain Bitcoin News
BMW, the luxury car manufacturer, has partnered with Coinweb, a decentralized blockchain layer 2-based company, to introduce blockchain-based tools to its operations. The company will develop blockchain-based automation for vehicle financing processes, and also a rewards program for customers of the automotive company adapted to compliance processes in Thailand. BMW...
Nigerian Central Bank Spent Over $1.8 Billion Managing Local Currency – Economics Bitcoin News
During her appearance before Nigerian lawmakers, Aisha Ahmad, the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), told lawmakers that out of the nearly $1.8 billion used to manage the local currency, over 90% of this total was reportedly used to fund expenses associated with the production of banknotes.
A timely approach to task-specific, noise-adaptive sensing
Sensing systems are becoming prevalent in many areas of our lives, such as in ambient-assisted health care, autonomous vehicles, and touchless human-computer interaction. However, these systems often lack intelligence: they tend to gather all available information, even if it is not relevant. This can lead not only to privacy infringements but also to wasted time, energy, and computational resources during data processing.
Taiwan’s TSMC begins mass production of 3nm chips
Taiwanese tech giant TSMC said Thursday it had started mass production of its 3-nanometre chips, among the most advanced to come to market. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company operates the world’s largest silicon wafer factories and produces high-performance chips used in everything from smartphones and cars to missiles. It is also Apple’s primary chip supplier.
