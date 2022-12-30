The United States will require travellers arriving from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result from 5 January, federal health officials announced on Wednesday.Passengers flying to the US from China, Hong Kong and Macau will need to get a test no more than two days before flying and present the results to their airline before boarding.The announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) comes after Beijing’s easing of its “zero Covid” policy led to rapid rise in infections.The new requirement follows similar moves from Italy, Japan, India and Taiwan. The rule will apply to all...

4 DAYS AGO