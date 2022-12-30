Read full article on original website
Related
Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges
An unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China has sparked panic buying of fever medicines, pain killers, and even home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online and in stores.
The US doesn't have to worry about China repeating its mistakes in the Middle East
Opinion: Xi's trip to Saudi Arabia was seen as a message to the US, but it's a mistake to think China has the same ambitions in the Middle East.
China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.
Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.
COVID-19 is about to explode in China. What that could mean for the United States.
Experts are predicting COVID cases in China will explode after the country ended its strict zero-COVID policy. Here's how the US may be affected.
Homeland Security warns of potential domestic extremist-fueled violence related to Title 42
The Department of Homeland Security warned last week of potential extremist-fueled violence connected to the long-anticipated lifting of Title 42, just days before enforcement of the Trump-era policy was slated to end before the U.S. Supreme Court intervened, CBS News confirmed with multiple law enforcement sources. Intelligence officials "have observed calls for attacks targeting primarily migrants and critical infrastructure," according to a bulletin issued on Dec. 23 by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Intelligence & Analysis, which cites social media discussion of "firearms attacks, the placement of land mines along migration routes, and luring migrants into trailers to poison...
US imposes Covid-19 testing requirement on travellers arriving from China
The United States will require travellers arriving from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result from 5 January, federal health officials announced on Wednesday.Passengers flying to the US from China, Hong Kong and Macau will need to get a test no more than two days before flying and present the results to their airline before boarding.The announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) comes after Beijing’s easing of its “zero Covid” policy led to rapid rise in infections.The new requirement follows similar moves from Italy, Japan, India and Taiwan. The rule will apply to all...
China accuses U.S. of distorting facts after aircraft clash
SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion of virtual goods, experts say
North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion in virtual assets, according to South Korea’s spy agency.Cyber criminals working for the North Korean government have made 1.5 trillion won in the last three years, said experts from Seoul.And those attacks have increased recently. The majority of the theft happened in this year, they said.Experts and officials say North Korea has turned to crypto hacking and other illicit cyber activities as a source of badly needed foreign currency to support its fragile economy and fund its nuclear program following harsh UN sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic.South Korea's main spy agency, the National...
Indian leather companies accused of enabling Russia’s war effort
Indian companies have been accused of enabling Russia’s war effort after exporting leather to Russian companies that make boots for its military in the months since the invasion of Ukraine. Russia and India have longstanding ties and Narendra Modi’s government has not joined western countries in openly criticising Moscow...
Countries Most Worried about World War III
Global tensions are arguably at their highest point in decades. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted several waves of sanctions against Moscow as well as considerable aid to Ukraine, including weapons and arms. The result has been effectively a superpower proxy war, with Russia on one side and Ukraine’s allies, including the United […]
China tests America’s will with clashes along India border
Given India’s desire to maintain sovereign autonomy, China wants to provoke India into ending its current close relationship with the U.S.
Washington Examiner
Europe cowers and kisses up to China
A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity
BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID-19, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday, nearly doubling its estimate from a week ago, as infections ripped across the world's most populous nation.
Risk of a dangerous new Covid variant in China is ‘quite low,’ U.S. health expert says
BEIJING — It’s unlikely that a dangerous new Covid-19 variant is spreading in China, said Dr. Chris Murray, Seattle-based director of a health research center at the University of Washington. His comments Friday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” come as U.S. health officials warned this week about the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Ethnic Mongolian UN-registered refugee threatened by Chinese agents in Bangkok
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. An ethnic Mongolian Chinese national who fled the country after his involvement in 2020 protests over a ban on Mongolian-medium teaching in schools has been released on bail by authorities in Thailand after being held by Chinese state security police in Bangkok, and remains at high risk of forced repatriation, RFA has learned.
Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on travelers from China
BEIJING — (AP) — Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.
End of pandemic may finally be in sight in Chinese city where it began
HONG KONG — Three years after it recorded the world’s first cases of the coronavirus, the central Chinese city of Wuhan is once again besieged by Covid-19. The Chinese government’s abrupt lifting of its “zero-Covid” measures following mass protests has unleashed the virus on the world’s most populous nation, which experts say is undervaccinated and has little immunity after three years of global isolation. The sudden shift has overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes in major cities and led countries including the United States to impose new restrictions on travelers from China amid worries that the outbreak could give rise to new variants of concern.
techaiapp.com
Top 3 Macroeconomic Events to Watch in 2023 Amid Volatile Market Conditions – Economics Bitcoin News
2022 was a tough year for crypto assets, and as the world welcomes 2023, the macroeconomic backdrop remains uncertain. Macroeconomic events will continue to shape the crypto economy and the economy as a whole. This editorial takes a look at the top three macroeconomic events to keep an eye on in 2023.
Senate probes major automakers over alleged link to Uyghur forced labor in China
The Senate Finance Committee is investigating eight major automakers after a report linked their supply chains to the use of Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang, China.
Comments / 0