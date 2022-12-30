Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
The shift mod, called Elden Ring, has Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on sale
The Modder ArestameJoker works on a mod crossover per Elder Ring theme of Scarlet and Violet which we are sure will redefine the battles between trainers and the relationship between humans and Pokemon. The changes aren’t done yet, and therefore it is still possible to download them now, but the...
game-news24.com
Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon Details The Pokemon Scarlet and the Pokemon Violet!
The Pokemon Company International and Nintendo have revealed more details about Koraidon and Miraidon, two Legendary Pokemon of Paldea seen in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video games. Koraidon (Arachnia) (Pokemon) : a fisherman of the same kind. Koraidon is aware of its own off-the-charts power and behaves like it...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gets Perfect Game Boy Color Inspired Redesigns
When Pokemon Gold and Silver released back in 1999, fans were treated to some really vibrant sprites that took advantage of the Game Boy Color's enhanced palette. A lot of fans have fond memories of those sprites, and Twitter user @limitiv seems to be among them. The artist took 12 of the new Pokemon featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and "demade" them into a style that would fit in right in Pokemon Gold and Silver! Naturally, they chose Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, but they also included some other new additions, such as Clodsire, Smoliv, and Tandemaus.
ComicBook
Pokemon Squishmallows Are Starting to Appear in the Wild
Pokemon is gearing up for another big year in 2023, but right now, it seems fans just have one thing on their minds. Now that the holidays are done, all eyes are on Pokemon and its goodies. From video games to action figures, Pokemon has it all, and it seems like the brand's Squishmallows are finally appearing in the wild.
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Kingdom Hearts Missing Link's new Bloodborne-style artwork is throwing fans off
The long-awaited Kingdom Hearts mobile game is finally on its way
ComicBook
Dragon Ball: How Did the Anime's CG Design Come to Be?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made the leap from traditional 2-D animation, which the Shonen franchise has used in the entirety of its history, to CG animation, leaving many nervous about the decision. Luckily, the movie was able to excel expectations and has become the most successful film in the series to date. Recently, a producer on the film went into detail when it came to how the decision was made when it came to this risky venture for the return of the Red Ribbon Army.
ComicBook
Pokemon Shades Ash's Dad in Special New Episode
Pokemon is gearing up to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum once and for all after 25 years of watching him working his way through the regions, and the newest episode really made sure to highlight a missing piece of the puzzle by taking a shot at Ash's dad in a new anime special! Although Ash has been traveling through the Pokemon world across many different kinds of series in the past 25 years, there are some big aspects of his life that don't really change. Ash never ages, he travels with Pikachu, and his father's always been absent.
ComicBook
Metroid Prime News Teased by Nintendo Insider
We may be getting some news related to Metroid Prime very soon. Metroid is one of the most beloved Nintendo franchises out there, but its acclaimed subfranchise, Metroid Prime, has been dormant for quite some time now. This wasn't really intended to be the case as Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4 many moons ago, but that game has been in development hell ever since. Outside of a logo reveal in 2017, it has been radio silence for the most part. There have also been whispers of a remastered collection for the original trilogy on Nintendo Switch, but it has yet to materialize.
Goat Simulator 3 ad taken down for showing actual GTA 6 footage
A takedown notice has been issued against a Goat Simulator 3 advert by Take-Two Interactive after it was revealed that the ad contained footage from Grand Theft Auto VI. The GTA VI footage had previously leaked after Rockstar Games fell victim to a major cyber attack in September. In case...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Team Addresses the Anime's CG Future
Dragon Ball is gearing up for the new year, and of course, that means fans are looking back at what the series did in 2022. Aside from the recent return of its manga, Dragon Ball went off earlier this year when its anime returned to theaters. The release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ushered in a new era for the anime, and now, its team is addressing how the film's CG animation could carry on.
notebookcheck.net
Nintendo Switch OLED Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition retail packaging and real-world images leak online
With a Nintendo Switch 2 not due anytime soon and the Switch Pro cancelled, gamers have little to anticipate in the way of new Nintendo hardware. That could change in mid-2023 when the highly-anticipated Breath of the Wild sequel, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is set to launch. Nintendo plans to celebrate the iconic launch with a new console.
ComicBook
Most Anticipated Tabletop Roleplaying Games of 2023
2023 is shaping up to be a big year for tabletop role-playing games. Not only will Wizards of the Coast release its final full year of Dungeons & Dragons 5E material before the release of One D&D in 2024, there are a ton of hotly anticipated new games already announced for release later this year. From licensed adaptations of popular games, movies, and TV shows to new editions of popular games to brand new projects, this year should be a feast for anyone who likes to roll dice and tell stories with friends. Let's take a look at some of the biggest TTRPG releases of the coming year:
ComicBook
Pokemon Proves Poke Balls Really Hurt With New Viral Toys
When it comes to Pokemon, there are more toys out there than fans can count. The franchise has put out tons of goodies in the past few decades, after all. From high-end figures to plushes, Pokemon has done it all, and gacha games have welcomed even more merchandise. And now, one fan artist has taken Pokemon a step further with a viral set of toys.
techaiapp.com
5 Indie Game Releasing in 2023 That You Should Look Forward To
Indie games are taking the gaming industry and community by storm, and 2023 is no different with a vibrant lineup of releases scheduled for next year. With 2023 fast approaching, gamers interested in playing something different for themselves next year should make it a point to check these games out.
Is Wild Hearts Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Wild Hearts" is currently looking to challenge "Monster Hunter" for dominance of the sub-genre of action RPGs that the latter pioneered. Coming in February of 2023, the game promises a new kind of monster hunting experience, emphasizing the use of inventing and building structures in its reveal trailer. Fans of...
Digital Trends
The best video games of December 2022: Midnight Suns, High on Life, and more
While December is historically a quiet month for the video game industry, that was not the case in 2022. Delays caused several AAA games to launch in the final month of the year, while some charming indie titles also tried to carve out a spot for themselves in what would turn out to be a surprisingly busy month. While a couple of this month’s releases were hit-and-miss, the December 2022 game lineup featured a diverse array of experiences that will please players of all kinds across all platforms.
The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker Was Originally A Much More Difficult Game
While "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker" is looked at today as one of the best games in the franchise, there was a time before its release when many gamers scoffed at the game. With its cartoonish visuals and uncharacteristically cute character designs, the game was not what fans were expecting after the more grown up-direction that the series had taken with "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" and its sequel.
game-news24.com
Aroged: One of the best PC games of 2022 according to Metacritic, isn’t headed by Elden Ring at all
The Metacritic aggregator compared the results of the previous year and put out top video games from 2022. Since there were many people on this website who had been able to find the best possible list, the arithmetic average was used as a tool for the performance analysis, which is based on the performance of numerous journalists, many publications. In total, the 40 best games of the past year were published by Metacritic. However, within the context of this material, we will probably limit ourselves to ten, otherwise we may not publish a list of the best, but a list of all released games in the year in general.
Comments / 0