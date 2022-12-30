ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Gold fit for a queen: Ornate jewelry is found on the remains of a young Egyptian woman wrapped in textiles buried 3,500 years ago in an ancient city built by King Tutankhamun's father

A treasure of ornate gold jewelry delicately placed on the remains of a young woman who died 3,500 years ago has been unearthed in an ancient Egyptian city built by King Tutankhamun's father. Archaeologists found the woman, wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting, wearing a necklace with raindrop-shaped pendants, three...
Science Focus

Tutankhamun’s tomb: How scientists solved the mystery of its hidden rooms

A century ago, Tutankhamun's tomb was discovered. But even today, controversy still rages over whether it contains undiscovered chambers. Here, an Egyptologist puts the rumours to bed… or rather, firmly into their sarcophagus. On 26 November 2022, it was 100 years since Howard Carter peered through a hole in...
silverscreenandroll.com

Archaeologists Discover What Jesus Really Looks Like

A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn’t look like as everybody thinks. Recently, archaeologists from the University of Haifa have found a 1500-year-old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking. Archaeologists found this 1500-year-old painting in the Negev desert of southern...
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Discovered A 3,500-Year-Old Jewelry Collection In An Egyptian Necropolis

The collection of jewelry was discovered at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis by a team of Egyptian and English archaeologists. Researchers working at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis along the eastern bank of Egypt’s Nile River recently uncovered a collection of ornate gold jewelry dating back 3,500 years in the grave of a young adult woman.
WRAL News

French-born artist finds inspiration on remote Easter Island

RAPA NUI, CHILE — Rapa Nui – the remote Chilean territory in the mid-Pacific widely known as Easter Island – is home to a Catholic church featuring artwork that reflects that islanders’ ancestral culture as well as Christian beliefs. Among the eye-catching works are stained glass windows -- created by a French-born artist – that portray figures resembling Rapa Nui’s inhabitants.
DOPE Quick Reads

Archaeologists newly discover an ancient 1,000-year-old Maya settlement with large ceremonial structures and artifacts

Recently, in a modernized Mennonite farming community in Central Belize, remains of ancestral Maya homes were discovered. The fields have been plowed, causing some damage to the remaining artifacts. Archaeologists report that they were "limited on how and where [they] can excavate." This hurdle, though, has presented the opportunity for the archaeologists to "study an ancestral Maya neighborhood." [i]
Ricky

Archeologists claim that they found the location where Jesus walked on water

The New Testament of the Bible mentions a town called Bethsaida, near the Sea of Galilee as the location where Jesus walked on water. However, the exact location where Bethsaida is located remains a mystery. But that doesn't stop archeologists from trying to find out where. This town now became a source of many debates among archeologists.

