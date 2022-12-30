Read full article on original website
Researchers Find The Remains Of A Medieval Knight With A Deliberately Elongated Skull Beneath Notre Dame
The sarcophagi found under Notre Dame come from different eras, and the older of the two contains the remains of a man with an oddly deformed skull. In 2019, people across the world watched in horror as fire consumed the 850-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. But the tragedy has produced unexpected archaeological delights.
Archaeologists discovered a Medieval shipwreck in near perfect condition at the bottom of Norway's largest lake
The vessel, which is estimated to date back sometime between the 1300s and 1800s, was found nearly 1,350 feet below the surface.
Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.
More Greek Gods’ Heads And A Life-Sized Statue Of A Man Unearthed In The Ancient City Of Aizanoi
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Undoubtedly, ancient Greek Gods and Goddesses were highly significant in the ancient city of Aizanoi. During previous excavations, archaeologists discovered the statue heads of Aphrodite, the mythological goddess of love and beauty, and Dionysus, the god of wine, in Aizanoi, a city dating back to 3,000 B.C.
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Gold fit for a queen: Ornate jewelry is found on the remains of a young Egyptian woman wrapped in textiles buried 3,500 years ago in an ancient city built by King Tutankhamun's father
A treasure of ornate gold jewelry delicately placed on the remains of a young woman who died 3,500 years ago has been unearthed in an ancient Egyptian city built by King Tutankhamun's father. Archaeologists found the woman, wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting, wearing a necklace with raindrop-shaped pendants, three...
Rare ancient snacks found in sewer of Colleseum revealing what Roman gladiators used to eat
MORE secrets of the ancient Roman Colosseum have been revealed and this time it's the snacks the spectators and even possibly the gladiators enjoyed. Archaeologists have been able to tie a clear thread between today's diet and the people of yesterday through this eye-opening discovery. Since 2021, researchers began placing...
Tutankhamun’s tomb: How scientists solved the mystery of its hidden rooms
A century ago, Tutankhamun's tomb was discovered. But even today, controversy still rages over whether it contains undiscovered chambers. Here, an Egyptologist puts the rumours to bed… or rather, firmly into their sarcophagus. On 26 November 2022, it was 100 years since Howard Carter peered through a hole in...
Archaeologists Discover What Jesus Really Looks Like
A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn’t look like as everybody thinks. Recently, archaeologists from the University of Haifa have found a 1500-year-old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking. Archaeologists found this 1500-year-old painting in the Negev desert of southern...
Archaeologists Just Discovered A 3,500-Year-Old Jewelry Collection In An Egyptian Necropolis
The collection of jewelry was discovered at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis by a team of Egyptian and English archaeologists. Researchers working at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis along the eastern bank of Egypt’s Nile River recently uncovered a collection of ornate gold jewelry dating back 3,500 years in the grave of a young adult woman.
French-born artist finds inspiration on remote Easter Island
RAPA NUI, CHILE — Rapa Nui – the remote Chilean territory in the mid-Pacific widely known as Easter Island – is home to a Catholic church featuring artwork that reflects that islanders’ ancestral culture as well as Christian beliefs. Among the eye-catching works are stained glass windows -- created by a French-born artist – that portray figures resembling Rapa Nui’s inhabitants.
Archeologists claim that they found the nails used in the crucifixion of Jesus
The story of nails getting used in the crucifixion of Jesus is quite popular all around the world. What happened to the nails and where they are now is hardly anyone's concern. So when a group of archeologists said that they found the nails used in crucifying Jesus, it was indeed shocking news to hear.
Peek inside newly uncovered Roman sanctuary showing life in Netherlands 1,700 years ago
About 80,000 artifacts were found at the site, archaeologists said. Photos show some of the stunning finds.
Discovery of 20 ancient Egyptian tombs reveals idols and vessels for preserved organs
The tombs date to the late period, the last era of native-born ancient Egyptian rulers, which lasted from 664 to until the conquests of Alexander the Great in 332 B.C., officials said.
Tomb of 'Jesus' midwife' excavated, revealing remarkable courtyard and oil lamps
Archaeologists in Israel have discovered new artifacts and carvings from the Cave of Salome, a place of pilgrimage for early Christians who thought that it was the burial place for Salome, the supposed midwife of Jesus.
10 times ancient Egyptian discoveries awed us in 2022
From mummies with gold-plated tongues to a pyramid built for a previously unknown queen, here are 10 spectacular discoveries about ancient Egypt from 2022.
A Hoard Of Ancient Roman Coins Was Just Authenticated — And Potentially Proves The Existence Of A Lost Emperor
For centuries, the only evidence historians had of the Roman Emperor Sponsian was this hoard of coins bearing his visage that were found in 1713, and many believed them to be fakes. Three centuries ago, a hoard of Roman coins was discovered in Transylvania. They were eventually dismissed as fakes...
Archaeologists newly discover an ancient 1,000-year-old Maya settlement with large ceremonial structures and artifacts
Recently, in a modernized Mennonite farming community in Central Belize, remains of ancestral Maya homes were discovered. The fields have been plowed, causing some damage to the remaining artifacts. Archaeologists report that they were "limited on how and where [they] can excavate." This hurdle, though, has presented the opportunity for the archaeologists to "study an ancestral Maya neighborhood." [i]
Archeologists claim that they found the location where Jesus walked on water
The New Testament of the Bible mentions a town called Bethsaida, near the Sea of Galilee as the location where Jesus walked on water. However, the exact location where Bethsaida is located remains a mystery. But that doesn't stop archeologists from trying to find out where. This town now became a source of many debates among archeologists.
Historians Stunned: Uzbekistan Nomads Supplied a Third of the Bronze Used Across Ancient Mediterranean
Cutting edge analysis of tin isotopes has shown that tiny tribes of pastoral nomads from modern-day Uzbekistan supplied a third of all the precious tin needed to make the bronze which fueled Ancient Mediterranean commerce. Getting the tin from Uzbekistan to the Med involved a vast multi-regional, multi-vector trade network...
