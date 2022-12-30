Read full article on original website
Challenging Year for Bitcoin Miners as Fewer BTC Mining Rigs Are Profitable at Current Prices – Bitcoin News
Bitcoin miners have had a challenging year as the network’s mining difficulty reached an all-time high and the spot market price of bitcoin dropped below the cost of production. Currently, with electricity costs at $0.07 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), only 18 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) bitcoin mining rigs are able to turn a profit at current prices.
World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve, as 2023...
Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound
DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Dubai has suspended a tax of 30% on alcohol and dropped a licence fee previously needed to buy alcohol in the commercial and tourism hub, two major retailers said on social media.
NFT Projects Will Take Web3 by Storm in 2023: Indian Industry Experts
The market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which went through a rocky momentum this year, is projected to explode in popularity in the upcoming year. More brands across industries will adopt NFTs as a way to entice, reward, and retain next-gen buyers to give them immersive experiences enveloped in metaverse experiences. Meta and Reddit are projected to drive the global products and discussions about the NFT and metaverse sectors — both of which witnessed downfalls this year.
Did SBF Just Cash Out $684K?
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the disgraced founder and former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has reportedly cashed out $684,000 worth of crypto assets despite court restrictions on spendings above $1,000. On-chain DeFi analyst BowTiedIguana took to Twitter to unravel the location where SBF transferred the funds. Following the Money Trail.
Disgraced FTX Co-Founder Accused of Moving $684K in Crypto Assets While Under House Arrest – Bitcoin News
According to an analyst on Dec. 29, 2022, the disgraced co-founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), may have cashed out $684,000 in crypto assets while under house arrest. If the funds were spent by SBF, it goes against the court’s release conditions that note the former FTX executive is not allowed to spend more than $1,000 without permission from the court.
Solana Continues Its Freefall
Solana has been on a freefall since the collapse of FTX and has not been able to move upwards because of the FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) surrounding the ecosystem and its connections with the former crypto exchange. According to recent news, Solana’s native token SOL has dropped 51.14% since...
Microsoft in 2022: year in review
What kind of 2022 did Microsoft experience? The company made some big moves during the course of this year, including a gargantuan near-$70 billion acquisition – mired in controversy – and it also brought the first major feature update to Windows 11. Let’s take a deep dive into how Microsoft fared across the software, hardware, and gaming fronts over the past year.
BMW Partners With Coinweb to Develop Blockchain-Based Vehicle Financing Automation and Loyalty Program in Thailand – Blockchain Bitcoin News
BMW, the luxury car manufacturer, has partnered with Coinweb, a decentralized blockchain layer 2-based company, to introduce blockchain-based tools to its operations. The company will develop blockchain-based automation for vehicle financing processes, and also a rewards program for customers of the automotive company adapted to compliance processes in Thailand. BMW...
TechSpot’s top security stories of 2022: Vulnerabilities wait in the wings
As additional facets of daily life go digital, it’s more paramount now than ever to be proactive about online security. As 2022 proved, however, staying safe isn’t just a modern concern as vulnerabilities have been around for years – decades, even – and can crop up in the most unexpected places and ways.
Gaming in 2022 Recap: From BGMI Ban to Microsoft’s $69-Billion Headache, a Look Back
Gamers have enjoyed an eventful 2022, with the award-winning Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök grabbing the headlines for all the right reasons. It hasn’t been all smooth sailing though, with the murky situation surrounding Microsoft’s $69-billion attempt at acquiring Activision Blizzard. It’s still far from resolved. The gaming scene in India was also hit by the ban of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in July earlier this year — which has left a deep impact on the local fledgling esports industry. 2022 was also the year when we heard a lot of (mostly useless) chatter about Web3 and blockchain gaming efforts.
BMW Agrees to Integrate Blockchain With Operations, Partners With BNB Chain, Coinweb
BMW is set to foray into the blockchain technology, aiming to make its financial infrastructure more permanent and transparent in terms of maintaining records. The German luxury car maker has partnered with Coinweb, a layer-2 cross-chain computation platform, to execute smart contracts. Binance’s BNB Chain has been handpicked by BMW to be the foundation for the initiative because of its low cost and fast transaction speed offerings. BMW has chosen its Thailand operations to execute the first phase of its blockchain transition.
