The last Frank Commentary of the 2022 season. It’s been a wild ride, and it’s nice that the last one gets to be about such an exciting game, and one they won. There are lot of things to say about Friday’s game, but first and foremost, it was a fun game to watch. I will admit, Notre Dame’s brand of football isn’t always the most exciting football. There aren’t as many explosive plays because the Irish focus so much on running the football, but I believe that’s how Notre Dame has to play to be successful. Marcus Freeman does as well. It’s also why they won the game on Friday. They simply wore South Carolina down.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO