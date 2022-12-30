ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

irishsportsdaily.com

Sunday Reflections

All eyes were on Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner as he made his third career start for the Fighitng Irish on Friday. Many Notre Dame fans and probably even some of the coaching staff likely wondered how Buchner would respond under the bright lights after being out of action since week two. There was a small sample as Buchner made his first start at Ohio State in September and didn’t seem overwhelmed, yet the sophomore didn’t make enough plays to win.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Frank Commentary

The last Frank Commentary of the 2022 season. It’s been a wild ride, and it’s nice that the last one gets to be about such an exciting game, and one they won. There are lot of things to say about Friday’s game, but first and foremost, it was a fun game to watch. I will admit, Notre Dame’s brand of football isn’t always the most exciting football. There aren’t as many explosive plays because the Irish focus so much on running the football, but I believe that’s how Notre Dame has to play to be successful. Marcus Freeman does as well. It’s also why they won the game on Friday. They simply wore South Carolina down.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Tyler Buchner Resilient in Notre Dame's Gator Bowl Comeback Win

Tyler Buchner arrived on Notre Dame’s campus known for his electric playmaking and gaudy stats following one of the most productive high school seasons in football history. It might have taken until the final game of his sophomore year for fans to see his ability to make plays - good and bad - but Buchner got the job done to move the Irish to 9-4 on the year.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Instant Reaction | Notre Dame 45 South Carolina 38

Notre Dame gave us a little bit of everything this season. The good, the bad, and some very ugly. Why should the Gator Bowl have been any different?. In the end, good won out over the ugly that was two pick-sixes and a special teams touchdown. It’s amazing that the Irish could overcome that and still win the football game, but they managed to do it by mostly dominating on both sides of the ball for most of the last three quarters.
SOUTH BEND, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Game Thread | Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) vs No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) TIAA Bank Field | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN | Notre Dame -3.5 | O/U: 50. Game Week Articles | Roster| Depth Chart | Schedule |. The season opener at Ohio State seems about 10 years ago as the 2022 campaign has been one wild ride. On Friday, Notre Dame will have the chance to finish the year in a strong way with a win over South Carolina, a program that knocked off two top 10 teams to end the season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

2024 LB Payton Pierce Sees Notre Dame As Good Match

December brought a busy end to 2022 for Payton Pierce‍. “It's been wild,” the 2024 Texas linebacker told Irish Sports Daily. “I've had a gazillion different schools come up for me plus some other guys that are in my class at my school. It's been pretty crazy.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Snap Count Thoughts | Gator Bowl

Notre Dame ended the 2022 campaign with a thrilling 45-38 win over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. There were a few new faces to make significant appearances, while some old faces returned to action on Friday evening. PFF has released its snap counts from the game and here’s...
NOTRE DAME, IN

