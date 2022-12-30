ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 3 days ago
The Nashville Predators (14-14-5) meet the Anaheim Ducks (10-22-4) at Honda Center Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Predators vs. Ducks odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Predators are looking to rebound after a 3-2 loss at home against the Dallas Stars. Nashville won the 1st of 3 regular-season meetings against Anaheim on Nov. 29, posting a 2-1 win in overtime at Bridgestone Arena.

The Ducks edged the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday, and Anaheim is a respectable 2-2-1 in the last 5 games at home. The Under has cashed in 4 in a row for the Ducks.

Predators at Ducks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:34 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Predators -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | Ducks +140 (bet $100 to win $140)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Predators -1.5 (+145) | Ducks +1.5 (-190)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +110 | U: -130)

Predators at Ducks projected goalies

Juuse Saros (11-10-5, 2.82 GAA, .914 SV%) vs. John Gibson (6-14-3, 3.88 GAA, .900 SV%)

Saros was on the short end of a 3-2 loss against the Stars last time out on Tuesday, although he was solid with 30 saves on 33 shots. He has allowed 3 or fewer goals in 8 consecutive outings, and Saros is enjoying his best month with a 3-4-3 record, 2.66 GAA and .920 SV% in 10 December starts.

Gibson stopped a ridiculous 49 of 51 shots against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, and he has slowly started working down his GAA with a 2-2-1 record, 3.44 GAA and .918 SV% in 5 starts in December.

Predators at Ducks picks and predictions

Prediction

Predators 4, Ducks 2

The PREDATORS (-160) are moderate road favorites, but they have really shown out against the Ducks (+140) in recent seasons. In fact, the Preds are a perfect 4-0 in the previous 4 meetings, including the 2-1 win in November.

While the home team is 10-2 in the last 12 meetings, the favorite is also a perfect 4-for-4 in the previous 4 outings in the series. Back Smashville.

The PREDATORS -1.5 (+145) are worth a look laying the goal and a half, although it might take a good sweat and an empty-net goal late to get this 1 into the win column. Gibson has been giving this season, but he has been getting better lately.

UNDER 6.5 (-130) is a little on the expensive side, but it is worth playing since Saros and Gibson are each enjoying their best months of the season.

The Under is also 3-1-1 in the last 5 meetings in this series. The Under is also 4-0 in the last 4 games overall for the Ducks, while going 7-2 in the last 9 games against losing teams for Anaheim. The Under is 8-3 in the last 11 skates on “The Pond”, too.

