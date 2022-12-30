The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks put up 32 points in the second quarter and cruised to an 85-35 victory over Henry Ford. The Jayhawks (6-4) led 49-20 at the half. Emmerson Goodin had a solid game for MCC with 23 points, 16 rebounds four steals and two assists. Also reaching double figures for the Jayhawks were Kendall Zoulek with 16 points, Yuna Soma with 12 and Kayla Fisk with 10 points and six rebounds.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO