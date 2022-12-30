ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whtc.com

GVSU Splits Home NYE Twin-Bill; Lions & Bears to Meet on Sunday

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – Grand Valley State split a basketball doubleheader at the Fieldhouse Arena in Allendale on Saturday. Taylor Gugliuzza and Katheryn Schmidt each tallied 16 points as visiting Lewis handed the Laker women their first loss, 69-63. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu had 15 points as the men won the nightcap from visiting Aquinas, 93-45. GVSU’s teams return to action on Thursday evening in a GLIAC doubleheader against Parkside in Kenosha.
ALLENDALE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Sorrelle scores 30 as Grand Haven cruises past TC St. Francis

The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators had no answer for Harrison Sorrelle on Friday evening. The Grand Havens senior poured in 30 points and led the Bucs to a 60-48 victory in the final game of the Lake Michigan Cup Tournament. Grand Haven finished as co-champions of the tournament along...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lady Jayhawks rout Henry Ford in women’s college basketball action

The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks put up 32 points in the second quarter and cruised to an 85-35 victory over Henry Ford. The Jayhawks (6-4) led 49-20 at the half. Emmerson Goodin had a solid game for MCC with 23 points, 16 rebounds four steals and two assists. Also reaching double figures for the Jayhawks were Kendall Zoulek with 16 points, Yuna Soma with 12 and Kayla Fisk with 10 points and six rebounds.
MUSKEGON, MI
whtc.com

Beulah Derks

Beulah (Bea) Derks, age 81, of Holland, Michigan, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. Bea was born to Chester and Venna Daniel on March 6, 1941, in Kenvir, Kentucky. She graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1958. She attended Bronson School of Nursing in Kalamazoo, Michigan, graduating...
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Action 2.0 leader feels deep connection to river that runs through Grand Rapids

Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood could not be more personally invested in the plan to turn the Grand River into a recreation and leisure destination. In July, Wood became director of the economic development group GA2.0 — co-chaired by Amway heirs Dick DeVos and Carol Van Andel with Fifth Third Bank West Michigan Region President Tom Welch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Hudsonville Man Hospitalized After Saturday Crash With Tree

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash between his hometown and Allendale on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 48th Avenue...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
98.7 WFGR

Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning

Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Car jumps snow bank, gets submerged in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car was pulled out of the Grand River Saturday morning after driving off a nearby road, the Grand Rapids Fire Department says. Dispatch says the car jumped a snowbank behind the Radisson Hotel, located at 270 Ann Street NW. The car was found upside down, sinking into the water 150 feet from the riverbank with a person trapped inside.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

