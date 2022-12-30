Read full article on original website
whtc.com
GVSU Splits Home NYE Twin-Bill; Lions & Bears to Meet on Sunday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – Grand Valley State split a basketball doubleheader at the Fieldhouse Arena in Allendale on Saturday. Taylor Gugliuzza and Katheryn Schmidt each tallied 16 points as visiting Lewis handed the Laker women their first loss, 69-63. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu had 15 points as the men won the nightcap from visiting Aquinas, 93-45. GVSU’s teams return to action on Thursday evening in a GLIAC doubleheader against Parkside in Kenosha.
Michigan football remembers Muskegon's 'Meechie' at Fiesta Bowl
The team wore '45 Meechie' on the back of their helmets and on their warmups Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl in honor of a former Muskegon High School football player.
localsportsjournal.com
Sorrelle scores 30 as Grand Haven cruises past TC St. Francis
The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators had no answer for Harrison Sorrelle on Friday evening. The Grand Havens senior poured in 30 points and led the Bucs to a 60-48 victory in the final game of the Lake Michigan Cup Tournament. Grand Haven finished as co-champions of the tournament along...
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Jayhawks rout Henry Ford in women’s college basketball action
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks put up 32 points in the second quarter and cruised to an 85-35 victory over Henry Ford. The Jayhawks (6-4) led 49-20 at the half. Emmerson Goodin had a solid game for MCC with 23 points, 16 rebounds four steals and two assists. Also reaching double figures for the Jayhawks were Kendall Zoulek with 16 points, Yuna Soma with 12 and Kayla Fisk with 10 points and six rebounds.
whtc.com
Beulah Derks
Beulah (Bea) Derks, age 81, of Holland, Michigan, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. Bea was born to Chester and Venna Daniel on March 6, 1941, in Kenvir, Kentucky. She graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1958. She attended Bronson School of Nursing in Kalamazoo, Michigan, graduating...
20 restaurants in the Grand Rapids and Muskegon areas that opened in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The West Michigan community usually gets excited when a new restaurant opens in the area. In 2022, those who like to go out to eat got plenty of opportunities for excitement. Several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area and Muskegon area opened their doors in 2022.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub serves mouthwatering BBQ
GREENVILLE, MI -- Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub has grown into a staple in the Greater Grand Rapids area since it first opened in 2020. The popular brewpub, 1310 W. Washington St. in Greenville, was created by a group of West Michigan natives interested in highlighting unique twists on classic comfort dishes.
New store on Grand Rapids west side offers options for staying sober during the holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays can be challenging for people who are sober, but a new store in Grand Rapids has options to make it easier. Alt City NA Bottles and Beer opened in November and offers a wide selection of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits. "Social drinking...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Action 2.0 leader feels deep connection to river that runs through Grand Rapids
Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood could not be more personally invested in the plan to turn the Grand River into a recreation and leisure destination. In July, Wood became director of the economic development group GA2.0 — co-chaired by Amway heirs Dick DeVos and Carol Van Andel with Fifth Third Bank West Michigan Region President Tom Welch.
Archivist details Grand Rapids’ ‘Hidden History’ in new book
A new book called “Hidden History of Grand Rapids” will hit store shelves on Jan. 2, 2023.
whtc.com
Hudsonville Man Hospitalized After Saturday Crash With Tree
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash between his hometown and Allendale on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 48th Avenue...
GRPD: 16-year-old was the victim of first Grand Rapids shooting of the new year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids in the early hours of New Year's Day, the Police Department says. The shooting happened near the intersection of Blaine Avenue SE and Boston Street SE just after midnight, officials say. Police were initially called...
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning
Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
Car jumps snow bank, gets submerged in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car was pulled out of the Grand River Saturday morning after driving off a nearby road, the Grand Rapids Fire Department says. Dispatch says the car jumped a snowbank behind the Radisson Hotel, located at 270 Ann Street NW. The car was found upside down, sinking into the water 150 feet from the riverbank with a person trapped inside.
Rescuers pull driver from car in Grand River on Grand Rapids north side
Rescuers respond to the Grand River after a car is found in it. The call came in around 11 a.m. on the west side of the river south of Ann Street on Grand Rapids north side.
No injuries after chicken coop heater sparks fire at Comstock Park home
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — No one was injured after a home caught fire in Comstock Park Friday morning. The Plainfield Township Fire Department says the fire started just before 10 a.m. at a home off West River Drive on Abrigador Trail. Investigation on scene showed a chicken coop heater...
whtc.com
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
wlen.com
AG Nessel Urges Hope College Current/Former Students Possibly Impacted by Data Breach to Take Action
Holland, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced earlier this month to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft. Hope College reported a massive data breach to the...
GRPD: Woman dies in accidental shooting
A woman accidentally shot and killed herself in Grand Rapids Thursday evening, authorities say.
'It's a setback': Muskegon drive-through damaged in string of smash-and-grabs
Mr. Quick Restaurant provided FOX 17 with security camera footage of a person shattering the drive-thru windows at the business. Two other businesses were also damaged that night.
