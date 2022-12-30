JENNY REMPEL AND KRISTEN DOBBIN: 10 years later, California’s promise of a human right to water remains unfulfilled

Read full article on original website
californiaglobe.com
The Year of Diversions: Gov. Newsom Clings to Covid Powers, Climate Lies, and More
Instead of an overview of the year that was 2022, I thought I’d re-post important California Globe headlines and the links to the articles. These story headlines tell us all what really happened in 2022 in California – politics, spending, the mandates and regulations, and constitutional abuses. Notably, Governor Gavin Newsom even vetoed a bill to limit his Covid emergency powers which he first declared in March 2020; Newsom maintains emergency powers more than 1,000 days, and nearly 3 years later.
California Migrants May Be Hoping To Board Planes Under the New CA ID Law - But Won't Be Allowed After May 7, 2025
California immigrants still won't be able to board planes in the U.S. under the REAL ID Act of 2005 when it goes into effect without a passport. As I wrote about the new REAL ID deadline on Dec. 15: "California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane."
A new year, but California’s old crises still abound
As a new year dawns, a raft of serious, even existential, old problems demand attention from California's politicians.
southarkansassun.com
CalWORKs: The California program providing a boost for struggling families
The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) program offers short-term financial aid and employment-focused resources to families with minor children who have low income and assets, according to a report by Marca on December 28, 2022. Based on the state’s released guidelines, most eligible adults in California, including...
San Diego Channel
California Gov. Newsom continues attack on 'Big Oil'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom continued his assault on "Big Oil" by releasing another statement about high prices. Newsom claims Big Oil is lying to the public about the price gouging penalty that went into effect earlier this year. The penalty aimed to make it unlawful for companies to charge excessive prices at gas stations, making it punishable by a civil penalty.
San Francisco, Los Angeles to receive more heavy rain as 2023 gets underway
More moisture-packed storms are expected to pay a visit to California during the first week of 2023 following an atmospheric river that dropped a historic amount of rain on the San Francisco Bay area as well as heavy snow in higher elevations on New Year's Eve. Because of the saturated...
rosevilletoday.com
New California Laws (part 14)
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 14. AB-2264Pedestrian crossing signals. AB-2268Charles James Ogletree, Jr. Courthouse. AB-2270Authorized emergency vehicles. AB-2271Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: contracting: local businesses. AB-2272Postsecondary education: California Educational Facilities Authority. AB-2273The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act. AB-2274Mandated reporters: statute of limitations. AB-2275Mental health: involuntary commitment. AB-2277CalWORKs:...
The Jan. 1 Fast Food Bill In California Is Suspended Due to a Restaurant Industry Lawsuit
A restaurant group was successful in getting an interlocutory order to prevent California from enacting a bill that would, on several items, increase the company's base pay to $22 each hour on January 1.
California's latest climate solution could save water while creating renewable energy
A new pilot program could solve two climate-related issues in the Golden State.
It’s the Law: California Enters 2023 With A Long List of New Rules and Regulations
While America already leads the world in laws and incarcerations, states never miss an opportunity each year to add a new set of “do’s and don’ts” to the ever-growing list of enforceable regulations. Once again, California is doing its part to keep America in first place with a list of new laws effective January 1, 2023 to regulate citizen behavior and provide an enhanced sense of safety in local communities.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
Inhabitat.com
California tariff will pay customers to produce solar energy
The California Public Utilities Commission has just released a draft decision to revise California’s net energy metering tariff. This is a move intended to improve pricing by aligning energy prices with the electric grid’s capabilities around the clock. While this may sound like a move to raise energy prices during peak load hours, it could instead have many more results, including incentivizing the adoption of solar energy.
MSNBC
'He needs to go:' Ex-chair of California GOP calls on George Santos to resign
“Every single day that this guy continues to remain in office once he’s sworn in, it does damage to the Republican Party,” says former California GOP Chairman Ron Nehring on George Santos. “It’s really astonishing that anybody would say we need to let the investigations play out for a while before we decide what to do. I’ve seen enough. He needs to go.” Dec. 31, 2022.
San Francisco Examiner
New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
KQED
When the State Cut Their Water, These California Users Created a Collaborative Solution
California Gov. Gavin Newsom stood at a podium placed on the sandy bottom of Lake Mendocino, a basin built to hold more than 20 billion gallons of water. It was spring, which meant that the reservoir should have held water from the winter rains that in past decades provided water to millions of Californians. Instead, on this afternoon in 2021, the ground was dry and cracked. Newsom was there to declare a drought emergency.
Hanford Sentinel
Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since California adopted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags in 2014, most grocery stores have turned to thicker, reusable plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable. But Attorney General Rob Bonta is now investigating whether the bags are truly recyclable as...
kalkinemedia.com
Molina Healthcare's California Unit Gets Medi-Cal Contracts From DHCS
* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - ON DEC 30, 2022, CALIFORNIA DHCS ANNOUNCED AWARD OF MEDI-CAL CONTRACTS TO CO'S UNIT MOLINA HEALTHCARE OF CALIFORNIA. * MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - CONTRACTS TO COMMENCE ON JANUARY 1, 2024. * MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - ANNOUNCEMENT REPLACES AWARDS ORIGINALLY MADE UNDER RECENT MEDI-CAL PROCUREMENT PROCESS...
nepm.org
California offshore wind promises a new gold rush while slashing emissions
Installation of enormous floating wind turbines needed to turn West Coast ocean gales into clean electricity remains years off, but results of a federal lease auction this month off California promised to kickstart a work boom on the state's northern and central coasts. The farming of wind power from American...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Noteworthy New Laws Taking Effect in 2023
At midnight on Jan. 1, Champagne corks will pop, friends will embrace and hundreds of new California laws will take effect. Many will provide minor tweaks to existing legislation. However, a dozen or so address big ticket topics like housing development, reproductive rights and gun control as well as smaller, yet still relevant concerns, like jaywalking and the sale of furs.
