JENNY REMPEL AND KRISTEN DOBBIN: 10 years later, California’s promise of a human right to water remains unfulfilled

“Every single day that this guy continues to remain in office once he’s sworn in, it does damage to the Republican Party,” says former California GOP Chairman Ron Nehring on George Santos. “It’s really astonishing that anybody would say we need to let the investigations play out for a while before we decide what to do. I’ve seen enough. He needs to go.” Dec. 31, 2022.

