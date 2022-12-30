ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Argentina Extends Maturities of $16.8 Billion Debt to Ease Payment Crunch

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's economy ministry said Tuesday it managed to extend the maturities of around 3 trillion pesos ($16.8 billion) in debt following a debt swap that saw a lot of interest from banking entities. The bonds, originally slated to mature in the first quarter of 2023, were...
'Feels Like Summer': Warm Winter Breaks Temperature Records in Europe

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Record-high winter temperatures swept across parts of Europe over the new year, bringing calls from activists for faster action against climate change while offering short-term respite to governments struggling with high gas prices. Hundreds of sites have seen temperature records smashed in the past days, from Switzerland to...
Darkest Days Likely Over for Euro Zone Factories, Dec PMIs Show

LONDON (Reuters) - The downturn in euro zone manufacturing activity has likely passed its trough as supply chains begin to recover and inflationary pressures ease, a survey showed on Monday, leading to a rebound in optimism among factory managers. S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) bounced to 47.8...
European Shares Start 2023 on Upbeat Note on Encouraging Factory Data

(Reuters) -European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday as euro zone manufacturing data suggested the worst had passed after a year marred by fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.0%, supported by consumer discretionary stocks. The...
Payments Provider ACI Worldwide Considers Sale, Shares Surge - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Payments technology provider ACI Worldwide Inc is in talks with private equity firms for a potential sale of the company, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The report added that there was no certainty ACI would reach a deal, given the rocky state...
Australia to Spend A$1 Billion on New Naval Missiles, Rocket System

(Reuters) - Australia said on Thursday it would be investing more than A$1 billion ($684 million) to buy new naval missiles and a land-based, long-range, surface-to surface High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). The Australian government said in a statement it had signed a contract with Kongsberg to deliver the...
Former Tesla Employee Gore to Lead U.S. Zero Emission Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Albert Gore III, a former Tesla public policy employee, has been named executive director of the Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), the Washington-based group said on Wednesday. Congress in 2021 approved $5 billion for EV charging stations and in August passed new electric vehicle tax credits. "Lots...
U.S. DOJ to Seize $465 Million of Robinhood Shares Tied to Bankman-Fried

(Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a U.S. attorney told a judge on Wednesday. The Department of Justice did not believe the 56 million...
SEC Objects to Binance.US's Deal to Buy Voyager Digital

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a limited objection to Binance.US's proposed $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital, a bankruptcy court filing showed on Wednesday. The regulator pointed out the failure to include necessary information in Binance.US's disclosure statement. It said the...
Biden Says He Was Concerned at How China Was Handling COVID

HEBRON, Ky. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was concerned by how China was handling the COVID-19 pandemic. China's COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and under represents the number of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease, a senior official at the World Health Organization said earlier in the day.
Factbox-Corporate America Lays off Thousands as Recession Worries Mount

(Reuters) - U.S. companies, from tech majors to consumer firms, are bracing for a potential economic downturn by shrinking their employee base to streamline operations. Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers jumped 13% to 33,843 in October last year, the highest since February 2021, according to a report. Here are...
Analysis-Panama, First Quantum Harden Battle Lines Over Key Copper Mine

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Panama and First Quantum Minerals are hardening battle lines in a dispute over how much tax the Canadian miner should pay on its concession for the Central American country's only major copper mine in operation, a key asset for both parties. First Quantum's Chief Executive Tristan Pascall...
New Zealand Won't Require Chinese Arrivals to Show COVID-19 Test

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it would not require travellers from China to produce a negative COVID-19 test, bucking a trend that has seen a number of nations implement such measures as cases surge in China. New Zealand's COVID-19 minister, Ayesha Verrall, said in a...
Tesla Shares Tumble After Company Misses Delivery Target

DETROIT (AP) — Shares of Tesla tumbled more than 12% Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock closed at $108.10, and it's down just under 70% since the start of last year. The stock hit its lowest point since August of 2020, and Tesla's market value, according to FactSet, slid to $341 billion, down from over $1 trillion as recently as April.
Brazil Markets Stabilise as Doubts Over Lula's Economic Plans Linger

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian markets improved on Wednesday even as criticism of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's economic policies grew, with analysts and a leading newspaper slamming ministers after markets tanked in the leftist's first two days in office. Wednesday's improved market outlook comes as increasingly skeptical investors seek...
Germany Says EU Decisions Should Not Be Blocked by Individual Countries

LISBON (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that the European Union could no longer afford to have decisions blocked by individual member states. "Qualified majority voting can lead to fairer...results for all of us," Baerbock told a conference in Portugal's capital Lisbon. "We must be capable...
Job Openings Tick Up to 10.5 Million, Remain at High Level

The number of jobs available remains high, as openings increased slightly in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday. An increase in professional and business services jobs drove the increase, to 10.5 million from 10.3 million in October. There were drops in finance and insurance, as well as within the federal government.

