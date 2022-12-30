You be the judge: should my boyfriend stop leaving the sponge in the kitchen sink?

Illustration: Joren Joshua/The Guardian

The prosecution: Mary

Thierry should put the sponge on the side. Leaving it to get damp and smelly is disgusting

I’ve been living with my boyfriend, Thierry, for the past four years. A year into living together, we had a discussion about our housework peeves, and the things we should try to change. But he still refuses to address one of my biggest annoyances.

He always leaves the sponge in the sink instead of the countertop, where it can dry. He doesn’t think it’s a big deal but I find it both annoying and disgusting. This sponge sits there all day absorbing dirty water, bits of food and grime, and gets damp and smelly.

Thierry says he forgets to move it, but I have asked him so many times. The task falls on me constantly. I take a picture of it every now and then, just to irritate him when he denies leaving it in the sink. I say, “See, I was right.” Of course, he doesn’t like that.

When I first brought up the sponge issue three years ago, Thierry agreed with me that leaving it in the sink was nasty. But since then, it has been a recurring fixture. Obviously it’s hard to change your habits overnight, but it has been four years since we first moved in together, so Thierry needs to be more conscious of his habit.

I feel as if I’ve changed most of my behaviour that he found annoying. I used to leave crumbs on the kitchen counter and have worked on that. But I don’t think Thierry has made much of an effort. The sponge is always in the sink, getting dirty with germs and food bacteria.

And it just stays there, getting damper and damper, until I notice it. I say this to him and it’s just: “Oh well, it’s a sponge.” But that’s not the point.

We have this competitive way of arguing, and sometimes when it’s about housework, the sponge gets brought up. The sponge has become a weapon. Since moving in together I’ve learned to adapt to living with another human being, and so has Thierry. But I’d really like him to try harder with the sponge, because it still pisses me off.

The defence: Thierry

We live in an orderly, sanitised world. A dirty sponge will help us build up our immune systems

So yes, I usually leave the sponge in the sink instead of on the side of the wooden countertop after I’ve been in the kitchen. Guilty as charged.

Mary thinks it’s better to leave the sponge on the countertop, but the water seeps into the wood and takes off the varnish and it gets discoloured. That’s not an excuse, it’s a fact: a wet sponge damages the wood.

But I’ve never left the sponge in the sink on purpose. It’s a lapse of concentration or, when I do remember to put the sponge on the side, it falls back in the sink. I’m certain there have also been times when Mary has left the sponge in the sink and I’ve been blamed for it. But I guess I can’t prove that.

A few months ago, I actually bought a soap dish for the sponge so it had a place – and to appease Mary. She didn’t mention that in her account of the argument, did she? But it was my idea. It should also be noted that Mary doesn’t really clean with the sponge like I do. I use it to wipe the sink when I’m done with the cooking or washing up. I’ll leave the sponge disinfected and clean. But sometimes I forget to squeeze it out and move it, and so it stays damp in the sink.

But so what? It’s a sponge. We live in a world that’s too sanitised. There’s a lot to be said for building up our immune systems after Covid-19. A dirty sponge will help us all. And what difference does it make whether it goes in a dish or stays in the sink?

The sponge is also emblematic of our relationship. Mary has taken pictures of the sponge in the sink and sent them to me in the past, which I found a bit passive-aggressive.

I know the sponge thing bothers her, but to me it is a non-issue. Honestly, in the past year I’ve probably left it in the sink maybe three times.

I get that in relationships some things that aren’t a big deal to you might be to your partner. I’ve tried to be more conscious about the sponge. But I don’t think Mary needs to get so worked up about it, I’m not doing it on purpose. Overall I’m tidy – and a dream to live with.

The jury of Guardian readers

Should Thierry stop leaving the sponge in the sink?

I’m with Thierry. Sponges are disposable; wooden surfaces less so. And his soap dish solution should enable their continued happy partnership. That said, I sense that they enjoy this competitive disagreement.

James, 44

I smell a rat: Thierry says he usually leaves the sponge in the sink, but later states that he’s only left it there three times in the last year. Get a dishcloth and hang it over the tap to dry – go green and ditch the disposable plastic sponge altogether.

Paddie, 31

It’s important for people living together to respect each other’s pet peeves but Mary does seem to be using the sponge as a weapon – and taking photos is puerile and petty. Also, Thierry is right about the world often being too clean.

Elisabeth, 45

As a lingering domestic niggle, this is pretty trifling. Mary seems to be stuck in the problem while Thierry has given up on it. Buy a bumper pack of sponges and replace them more often. Honestly, life’s too short.

Rachel, 59

I don’t think it matters if Thierry leaves the sponge in the sink – perhaps it’s better than leaving it on a wooden surface? The important thing, however, is to replace the sponge regularly as they harbour germs, wherever they are kept!

Patricia, 71

