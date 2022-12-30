ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

wgno.com

Cool temperatures, high humidity across Southeast Louisiana

Tonight, temperatures remain cool in the 50s and 60s with high humidity as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across the entire WGNO viewing area through Sunday morning. Many locations will likely see visibility drop to around 1/4 mile or less after midnight. Be sure to use caution if you are commuting through foggy areas.
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE- Friday-Weekend Forecast

Wade's Thursday Evening Forecast: Storms likely later tonight. Wade's Thursday afternoon forecast: Storms possible later this evening. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST.
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A foggy start to the new year, storms by Monday night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and foggy conditions will greet Southwest Louisiana to start the new year. As we ring in 2023, an abundance of moisture will be in the area Saturday night. Since winds will remain fairly light during this time, that means another round of fog begins to develop later this evening becoming dense in some areas past the midnight hour. So if you’re driving back from any New Year’s festivities or get togethers, use extra caution if you’re on the roadways.
wgno.com

Strong storms, heavy rain likely Friday

Rain chances are at around 80 to 90 percent for most of Friday as our next weather system moves through the region. Showers and thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast...
KPLC TV

Jacob's Law

Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago.
wgno.com

Fog possible Thursday night, storms likely Friday

Tonight, temperatures are expected to be much warmer as lows only drop into the 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Heading into Friday morning, the warm air and moisture from the Gulf may lead to fog development, especially close to large bodies of water. Temperatures on Friday will once...
KPLC TV

SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 was a tough economic year for residents throughout southwest Louisiana. The cost of living soared, gas prices rose to new records, and groceries climbed to record-high prices. It was a year of inflation, but what was the landscape of this year’s housing market?
houmatimes.com

Catch the Louisiana ‘Feed Your Soul’ float in the 2023 Rose Parade!

Louisiana will once again parade across the national stage at the 2023 Rose Parade® in Pasadena, California. Rose Parade® riders include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport and 20 Louisiana queens from around the state. The queens represent the best Louisiana has to offer. The...
KPLC TV

Bail bonds during holidays

Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations. Updated: 8 hours ago.
The Center Square

Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. "This...
KPLC TV

New HVAC regulations

Hobo Hotel for Cats seeking donations after water pipes burst on Christmas Eve. Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations.
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

