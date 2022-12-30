Pit_FG Boswell 21, 7:01. Drive: 16 plays, 73 yards, 7:59. Key Plays: D.Watt 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Pickett 10 pass to Warren on 3rd-and-2; Warren 31 run; Pickett 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 0. Second Quarter. Bal_FG Tucker 30, 14:09. Drive: 16 plays, 61 yards, 7:52. Key Plays:...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO