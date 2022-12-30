CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Freshman Michael Gioffre finished fifth at 149 pounds at the Southern Scuffle on Monday (Jan. 2) to close out competition for the Virginia wrestling team at the annual event hosted by Chattanooga. The fifth-place finish came as Gioffre was awarded a medical forfeit by second-seeded Quinn...

