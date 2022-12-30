Read full article on original website
Washington State ends 12-game skid against USC, wins 81-71
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jabe Mullins and DJ Rodman scored 16 points apiece, Justin Powell added 15 points and seven assists and Washington State ended a 12-game losing streak to Southern California with an 81-71 victory. Mullins came off the bench to sink 4 of 6 from 3-point range and Powell hit 4 of 7 for the Cougars (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12 Conference). Rodman buried 3 of 6 from distance and connected on 7 of 8 from the free-throw lines. TJ Bamba pitched in with 14 points and six boards. Mouhamed Gueye scored 12 and blocked three shots. Drew Peterson topped the Trojans (11-4, 3-1) with 16 points and eight rebounds. USC saw its seven-game win streak end, as well as a three-game road victory streak to open Pac-12 play.
USC taking step to what used to be in Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Caleb Williams and coach Lincoln Riley already have Southern California headed in the right direction again. The Trojans came up just short of making the four-team College Football Playoff, but Williams won the Heisman Trophy and they have a chance to reach 12 wins for the first time since 2008. USC plays American Athletic Conference champion Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Monday. It is a matchup of 11-2 teams that both made record improvements. Williams, who came with Riley from Oklahoma after last season, says this is a steppingstone for where USC wants to be and will be.
