BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Showing compassion for a fellow Buffalo athlete, the Sabres wore hearts on their sleeves Tuesday. The hockey players sported t-shirts reading “LOVE FOR 3” in support of Bills defender Damar Hamlin at Capital One Arena in Washington. Solemn expressions indicated the Sabres’ thoughts were back home in concluding a three-game road […]

BUFFALO, NY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO