Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
WATCH: Las Vegas rings in 2023 with spectacular fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Happy New Year, Las Vegas!. The city kicked off the beginning of 2023 with parties, celebrations, and a spectacular fireworks show. Watch the full fireworks show in the video above.
news3lv.com
#News3NYE: Las Vegas welcomes 2023 with flawless fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has said farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023. The city hosted multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas. The fireworks...
news3lv.com
Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas to celebrate Year of the Rabbit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 2023 is finally here, which means the Lunar New Year is right around the corner. The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit beginning Friday, Jan. 6. The Shoppes will celebrate the Lunar New Year festivities...
news3lv.com
Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — These babies are getting ready for 2023!. MountainView Hospital shared pictures of their youngest patients on Friday, all decked out in their best new years attire. MORE ON NEWS 3 | #News3NYE: What to expect this New Year's Eve in Las Vegas. The pictures were...
news3lv.com
Las Vegans express safety concern ahead of New Year's Eve
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Loved ones of Kristie and William Baxter JR. are now desperately trying to get their remains back home to Hobbs, New Mexico after they were killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday while crossing the street downtown on Fremont Street. The married couple’s daughter was too distraught...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hospitals welcome New Year's babies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many kicked off the New Year's celebration with their loved ones, including new additions to the family. Local hospitals counted down their new year by welcoming newborn babies. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year.
news3lv.com
#News3NYE: What to expect this New Year's Eve in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 2023 is almost here, and many will be celebrating in style in Las Vegas with a massive firework show. Fireworks will be shot off from eight different locations, with more than 400,000 people expected for America’s Party 2023. Fireworks will go off from the...
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Resorts World Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — What does Resorts World have planned for New Year's Eve?. Joining me now with more is CMO, Ronn Nicolli.
news3lv.com
Clean up time! Tons of trash picked up off Las Vegas Strip after New Year's Eve
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews of workers cleaned up tons of trash after the big New Year's Eve bash on Saturday night. According to a statement sent out by Clark County officials, around 10 to 12 tons of trash was picked up off the Strip. It took 16 street...
news3lv.com
Meráki Greek Grill
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Doing something with love, passion, and soul. It's the meaning of the word 'Meraki' and joining me now from Meraki Greek Grill are Jerry Goumroian and Joe Djavairian.
news3lv.com
Smoke advisory issued for New Years Eve and Day in Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — In anticipation of the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, Clark County has issued a smoke advisory for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Fireworks can lead to elevated particles in the air, which can impact the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
news3lv.com
Car crashes into hair salon in Pahrump
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a hair salon in Pahrump on Saturday. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at the Supercuts at Pahrump Valley Highway and Basin Avenue. There were no further details provided and it's unclear what...
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve with Station Casinos
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're staying indoors this New Year's Eve, Station Casinos has you covered. Click the video above for more with master mixologist Jamie Clark.
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash, first traffic fatality of 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the southeast valley. Officers responded to a motorcycle that hit a fixed object at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue around 12:36 a.m. on Sunday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
news3lv.com
Glittering Lights cancel New Year's Eve fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Upcoming weather issues may delay fan-favorite events during the New Year's Eve celebration. Glittering Lights is canceling its New Year's Eve fireworks show on Saturday. According to the company, the cancellation follows 'out of an abundance of caution.'. Glittering Lights will be open as scheduled...
news3lv.com
Most of One October land sold to tribal group, says MGM Resorts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — MGM Resorts has finalized the sale of the land across from The Luxor known as the Village property – which was the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1, 2017. This sale does not involve the land committed to housing the...
news3lv.com
West Las Vegas Arts Center hosts Kwanzaa celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered at the West Las Vegas Arts Center to celebrate the fifth day of Kwanzaa on Friday. The holiday is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates family, community, and culture. Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is associated with one of...
news3lv.com
Local 5-year-old receives special law enforcement patch from Las Vegas police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 5-year-old is adding a special patch to his collection as he continues exploring law enforcement agencies across the country. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) posted about Jaydan Lau, who was born in Las Vegas and wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
news3lv.com
Man dies after being robbed in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a robbery in the southwest valley that left a man dead. On Sunday, at about 1:34 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road. Arriving officers...
news3lv.com
The High Roller Las Vegas to host New Year's Eve countdown
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Strip is getting ready to kick off the new year with the whole community. The High Roller Observation Wheel is hosting the New Year's Eve countdown on Dec. 31. Find more New Year's Eve events around the valley here.
Comments / 0