Bridge to Home’s Soup for the Soul Celebrating 25 Years of Help, Hope, and Change!
On Sunday, February 26th, 2023 Bridge to Home, the city’s primary homeless organization, will be hosting its annual Soup for the Soul event at the Canyon County Community Center. The event will begin at 4 PM with an entertainment-filled cocktail hour and appetizers followed by dinner, a live and silent auction, as well as a delicious dessert auction.
A Note From the Publishers – January 2023
Don’t you just love our cover? We are all in great hands with this wonderful group of individuals, such a power group, which includes Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez, President and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Roger Seaver, Los Angeles Fire Department Division V1 Acting Fire Chief Pat Sprengel, CHP Captain Ed Krusey and Santa Clarita City Councilmember and Mayor Jason Gibbs. Thank you, gentlemen for finding time in your very busy schedules to stop for a photograph with us and to share your thoughts and goals for 2023. We have you all to thank for our safety in all aspects of life! Turn to page 22 for more information.
Volunteer in the 2023 at Greater LA Homeless Count
On January 24, 2023, the City of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) and local non-profit, Bridge to Home, for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. This annual event counts Santa Clarita neighbors currently experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The data received from the point-in-time count will assist in better directing funding and resources to support the needs of the unhoused population.
Santa Clarita Restaurant Week 2023 hosted by feedSCV
Have you ever wished you could attend the exciting Restaurant Week events that you see being held in major cities? Are you looking to support our local businesses while finding your new favorite dining experience? Then mark your calendars for February 5 – 10, 2023 for the inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Restaurant Week!
Empowering HeArts 2023 Honorees and Artists
Single Mothers Outreach is proud to announce the Empowering HeArts Honorees whose lives personify thisyear’s theme, Building Hope. Our event is Friday, February 10, 2023. The VIP starts 5 pm and General Admission is at 6 pm. The event will be at Sand Canyon Country Club. Six women were chosen whose lives depict their efforts to build and restore hope in the lives of their children over challenging circumstances. Six local artists depicting the stories of these women have also been selected and SMO is thrilled to see the artwork they will present.
Save the Date – January 29th Blood Drive
Violet who is 14 years old and her brother Ian, 12 years old have a genetic disease called Primary Immunodeficiency Disease (PIDD). They were diagnosed with PIDD at ages 4 and 2-years-old. This disease does not allow their bodies immune system to produce enough antibodies to fight off a variety of infections. While symptoms may differ from person-to-person, those with PIDD live differently than most. Infections won’t completely clear up or clear up very slowly becomes the norm. While there is no cure for PIDD, Violet and Ian rely on weekly blood plasma infusions, they have been patients of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for over a decade. It has become a “home away from home” for their family.
Another Successful Toy Drive!
It’s official, Santa’s Helpers 2022 is complete and we couldn’t be happier with the results! Santa’s Helpers is an annual holiday toy drive and experience brought to you by the Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita. On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Hello Subaru of Valencia, co-chairs Aimee Fishwick, Nicole Fauth, and Katie Collins provided a memorable experience with Santa visiting from the North Pole, ornament arts and crafts, a game truck, food trucks, and gift giving. With the partnership of local school districts, Single Mothers Outreach, Bridge to Home, Child and Family Center, Family Promise, and Real Way Foundation, they were able to give gifts to over 700 underprivileged kids in Santa Clarita. “A big shout out to our volunteers! We wouldn’t be anywhere without the major help of our countless elves who endlessly wrapped gifts for these kids,” said Katie Collins, co-chair of Santa’s Helpers. “And we can’t forget the generous donation from our sponsor, Kia! This magic wouldn’t have been possible without their contribution. Thanks again Kia,” explained Aimee Fishwicks, co-chair of Santa’s Helpers.
Santa Clarita Magazine Celebrating 33 Years in Business
For the past 33 years, Prime Publications Incorporated, publishers of Santa Clarita Magazine and SCV élite Magazine have been at the helm of media and marketing, utilizing their platform to keep our valley’s small businesses, non-profits, achievements and developments in the public eye. What began as Mistletoe and Holly, a magazine about Christmas time, quickly became the go-to publication known as The Magazine of Santa Clarita, now as, Santa Clarita Magazine.
Santa Clarita Celebrates 25 Years of Relay with Cirque du Cure
In 1998, the Santa Clarita chapter of the American Cancer Society held its first Relay For Life. The unforgettable and inspiring Heather Warrick was the SCV ACS council president at the time of the inaugural event and her mother, longtime ACS volunteer and past council president Nancy Coulter, joined her on the organizing committee. Hosted at Canyon High and chaired by cancer survivor Renee Mankoff, the event raised $86,000 and attracted over 1,100 participants.
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita. Welcome to the desirable community of Fair Oaks Ranch! This stunning pool home with a mountain view has 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3,383 Sq. Ft. of living space w/ RV parking and is the home you will not want to leave! Upon entering the living room through your double door entry, you will notice the soaring ceilings, beautiful travertine stone flooring that flows throughout the main level and windows galore. Entertainer’s kitchen like you have never seen that features white cabinetry, Quartz countertops, a large island, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including a Viking Oven & microwave! There is a separate formal dining room adjacent to the kitchen perfect for gatherings or entertaining. The spacious family room features a beautiful fireplace that provides a perfect ambiance with light/color changing feature and built-in cabinets. Conveniently located downstairs is a Jr. Suite with a bedroom and a private 3/4 bathroom. In addition, there is direct access to the 3-car garage and a laundry room with extra storage space. Head upstairs to find 5 spacious secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom with dual sinks and the primary suite. The primary bedroom features beautiful dark-wood flooring and has a private deck with views of the picturesque mountains! The private en-suite has a walk-in shower with beautiful tile accents, a separate soaking tub, a vanity with dual sinks and Quartz countertops and his-and-hers walk-in closets. A few more of the wonderful features this home offers are: newly painted interior within the last 1 1/2 years, hardwood & carpet flooring upstairs, Crown Molding, plantation shutters, wired for surround-sound throughout the interior of the home and 3 ports of mesh Wi-Fi. Step outside to your resort-like backyard where you can enjoy swimming in your Pebble-Tec pool with beach entry. Enjoy dining al-fresco under your covered patio which is also wired for a TV and sound. The amazing split-level Playhouse offers a perfect space for the kids to enjoy. There is also a cozy firepit to keep warm by on those chilly winter nights. The home includes a newly installed gate where you can park your RV or other recreational vehicles/toys. NO Rear Neighbors AND No Mello Roos! Conveniently located near the park with playground and sport/tennis courts, Award-winning schools, shopping, restaurants and the 14 fwy. This is the dream home you have been waiting for! For more information about this house go here: www.26416Partridge.com.
The City of Santa Clarita Celebrating 35 Years of Cityhood
Back in 1987, the City of Santa Clarita became the largest area ever to incorporate. The new City was 39 square miles and included the communities of Saugus, Newhall, Valencia and Canyon Country. On December 15, 2022 the City celebrated 35 years of cityhood and is now over 73 square miles – the third largest City in Los Angeles County.
Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons Naturally 7
Certain experiences burn themselves into your memory from the very first encounter. The jaw-dropping audio pyrotechnics that Naturally 7 put on display every night absolutely belong in that category. “A capella group” so vastly underplays what they create onstage that they had to coin a phrase – “Vocal Play” –...
SOAR’s 13th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K set for Valencia Town Center
Bring the whole family Sunday February 26th as UCLA Health, the Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield’s Valencia Town Center celebrate Mardi Gras Madness at Valencia Town Center in Valencia!. 2023 marks the 13th installment of this fun, family themed run /walk event, offering a USATF certified chip timed...
