Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 YearsMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Where To Play In the Snow Near Los AngelesNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
santaclaritamagazine.com
2023 Wishlist Non-Profit Organizations
Santa Clarita is our City! Our team here at the magazine calls Santa Clarita home. Over the last 33 years, we have promoted positivity, community and helping those around us. It is with great pleasure that we offer you a way to give back to your community—the place you call home. On the following pages you will find our annual Non-Profit Wish List. It is a compilation of requests, wishes and needs from local organizations that help assist the people in our community. From a gas card, to office paper; volunteers to stamps, there are endless ways to give. We hope you find something below that resonates with you and encourages you to make a difference in someone’s life.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Bridge to Home’s Soup for the Soul Celebrating 25 Years of Help, Hope, and Change!
On Sunday, February 26th, 2023 Bridge to Home, the city’s primary homeless organization, will be hosting its annual Soup for the Soul event at the Canyon County Community Center. The event will begin at 4 PM with an entertainment-filled cocktail hour and appetizers followed by dinner, a live and silent auction, as well as a delicious dessert auction.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Santa Clarita Celebrates 25 Years of Relay with Cirque du Cure
In 1998, the Santa Clarita chapter of the American Cancer Society held its first Relay For Life. The unforgettable and inspiring Heather Warrick was the SCV ACS council president at the time of the inaugural event and her mother, longtime ACS volunteer and past council president Nancy Coulter, joined her on the organizing committee. Hosted at Canyon High and chaired by cancer survivor Renee Mankoff, the event raised $86,000 and attracted over 1,100 participants.
santaclaritamagazine.com
A Note From the Publishers – January 2023
Don’t you just love our cover? We are all in great hands with this wonderful group of individuals, such a power group, which includes Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez, President and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Roger Seaver, Los Angeles Fire Department Division V1 Acting Fire Chief Pat Sprengel, CHP Captain Ed Krusey and Santa Clarita City Councilmember and Mayor Jason Gibbs. Thank you, gentlemen for finding time in your very busy schedules to stop for a photograph with us and to share your thoughts and goals for 2023. We have you all to thank for our safety in all aspects of life! Turn to page 22 for more information.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Happy New Year!
I hope you have enjoyed the holidays! I am so grateful to spend time with friends and family, time to reflect, and time to relax. I guess this is what the new year is about…time. We have an entire year ahead of us. Many of us will set goals, make plans, and write resolutions about the coming year. For me, I am looking forward to being even more involved in the community and to try and give back even more through our business and as an individual.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Another Successful Toy Drive!
It’s official, Santa’s Helpers 2022 is complete and we couldn’t be happier with the results! Santa’s Helpers is an annual holiday toy drive and experience brought to you by the Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita. On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Hello Subaru of Valencia, co-chairs Aimee Fishwick, Nicole Fauth, and Katie Collins provided a memorable experience with Santa visiting from the North Pole, ornament arts and crafts, a game truck, food trucks, and gift giving. With the partnership of local school districts, Single Mothers Outreach, Bridge to Home, Child and Family Center, Family Promise, and Real Way Foundation, they were able to give gifts to over 700 underprivileged kids in Santa Clarita. “A big shout out to our volunteers! We wouldn’t be anywhere without the major help of our countless elves who endlessly wrapped gifts for these kids,” said Katie Collins, co-chair of Santa’s Helpers. “And we can’t forget the generous donation from our sponsor, Kia! This magic wouldn’t have been possible without their contribution. Thanks again Kia,” explained Aimee Fishwicks, co-chair of Santa’s Helpers.
santaclaritamagazine.com
SOAR’s 13th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K set for Valencia Town Center
Bring the whole family Sunday February 26th as UCLA Health, the Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield’s Valencia Town Center celebrate Mardi Gras Madness at Valencia Town Center in Valencia!. 2023 marks the 13th installment of this fun, family themed run /walk event, offering a USATF certified chip timed...
santaclaritamagazine.com
The City of Santa Clarita Celebrating 35 Years of Cityhood
Back in 1987, the City of Santa Clarita became the largest area ever to incorporate. The new City was 39 square miles and included the communities of Saugus, Newhall, Valencia and Canyon Country. On December 15, 2022 the City celebrated 35 years of cityhood and is now over 73 square miles – the third largest City in Los Angeles County.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Empowering HeArts 2023 Honorees and Artists
Single Mothers Outreach is proud to announce the Empowering HeArts Honorees whose lives personify thisyear’s theme, Building Hope. Our event is Friday, February 10, 2023. The VIP starts 5 pm and General Admission is at 6 pm. The event will be at Sand Canyon Country Club. Six women were chosen whose lives depict their efforts to build and restore hope in the lives of their children over challenging circumstances. Six local artists depicting the stories of these women have also been selected and SMO is thrilled to see the artwork they will present.
santaclaritamagazine.com
SCV History at Heritage Junction
For 30 years, the green Pardee House has been nestled amid oak trees at Heritage Junction, quietly waiting for its turn for renovation and rebirth as a museum of local history. That change is coming soon, thanks to the efforts of a group of local leaders, many with strong and longtime investments in the area. They have been led by Jessica Hough, a consultant hired to find out what the community would like to see in the new museum.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons Naturally 7
Certain experiences burn themselves into your memory from the very first encounter. The jaw-dropping audio pyrotechnics that Naturally 7 put on display every night absolutely belong in that category. “A capella group” so vastly underplays what they create onstage that they had to coin a phrase – “Vocal Play” –...
Comments / 0