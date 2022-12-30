It’s official, Santa’s Helpers 2022 is complete and we couldn’t be happier with the results! Santa’s Helpers is an annual holiday toy drive and experience brought to you by the Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita. On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Hello Subaru of Valencia, co-chairs Aimee Fishwick, Nicole Fauth, and Katie Collins provided a memorable experience with Santa visiting from the North Pole, ornament arts and crafts, a game truck, food trucks, and gift giving. With the partnership of local school districts, Single Mothers Outreach, Bridge to Home, Child and Family Center, Family Promise, and Real Way Foundation, they were able to give gifts to over 700 underprivileged kids in Santa Clarita. “A big shout out to our volunteers! We wouldn’t be anywhere without the major help of our countless elves who endlessly wrapped gifts for these kids,” said Katie Collins, co-chair of Santa’s Helpers. “And we can’t forget the generous donation from our sponsor, Kia! This magic wouldn’t have been possible without their contribution. Thanks again Kia,” explained Aimee Fishwicks, co-chair of Santa’s Helpers.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO