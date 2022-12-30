ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Crash Shears Fire Hydrant In Santa Clarita

A crash sheared a fire hydrant in Santa Clarita Saturday morning. At around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a sheared hydrant near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard in Santa Clarita. “There’s not much information on it,” said Supervisor Pickett with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “No one ...
Santa Clarita Valley, You Are In Safe Hands … Cover Story

New Year’s is a time to reflect on the previous year and celebrate the arrival of a new one. It’s also a time to share hopeful Happy New Year wishes with everyone in your life, including friends, family,. co-workers and neighbors, after all, these are the people you...
Cold Weather Alert Issued For Santa Clarita

A cold weather alert is set to take effect in Santa Clarita Monday. On Monday, a cold weather alert is scheduled to take effect in parts of Los Angeles County including Santa Clarita. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be cooler than 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Lancaster will also be affected from tomorrow through Wednesday. “Children, ...
The Top 6 Fun Things To Do In Santa Clarita With Your Family

Santa Clarita is a terrific community to raise a family. It is one of the safest cities in the country, has a stellar public school system and recently was named one of the happiest cities in America. There is a wide array of family activities in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Year-End Report 2022: 19 Renters Competed for an Apartment in Los Angeles, While Many Rushed South

The rental listing website and research blog RentCafe just released the 2022 Year-End Report, which looks at the most competitive rental markets this year. Although apartment construction is at a historic high, finding a rental in 2022 hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park. Nationally, the average renter had to compete with 13 other apartment seekers to secure a rental, which didn’t have a stay listed longer than one month.
Monthly Message City Manager Ken Striplin Looking Forward to Another Successful Year in Santa Clarita

Happy New Year! With the turning of the calendar our residents have new projects, programs and events to look forward to in 2023. This month our City Council will cut the ribbon and welcome the community to the new inclusive play area at West Creek Park. This is the second inclusive play area in the City, the other one is located at Canyon Country Park. People of all abilities will enjoy the new playground offering a unique twist on basketball, a thrilling zip line, engaging swings and a fitness area.
Firefighters engage blaze at abandoned building in Huntington Park

Firefighters were engaged with a Third Alarm fire at an abandoned building in Huntington Park Sunday afternoon. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the blaze was first reported at around 1:40 p.m. inside of a building located i the 2700 block of E. Slauson Avenue. The fire continued to rage nearly three hours later as firefighters utilized a defensive attack against the flames. No injuries were reported and a cause was not yet known. 
A Note From the Publishers – January 2023

Don’t you just love our cover? We are all in great hands with this wonderful group of individuals, such a power group, which includes Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez, President and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Roger Seaver, Los Angeles Fire Department Division V1 Acting Fire Chief Pat Sprengel, CHP Captain Ed Krusey and Santa Clarita City Councilmember and Mayor Jason Gibbs. Thank you, gentlemen for finding time in your very busy schedules to stop for a photograph with us and to share your thoughts and goals for 2023. We have you all to thank for our safety in all aspects of life! Turn to page 22 for more information.
2023 Wishlist Non-Profit Organizations

Santa Clarita is our City! Our team here at the magazine calls Santa Clarita home. Over the last 33 years, we have promoted positivity, community and helping those around us. It is with great pleasure that we offer you a way to give back to your community—the place you call home. On the following pages you will find our annual Non-Profit Wish List. It is a compilation of requests, wishes and needs from local organizations that help assist the people in our community. From a gas card, to office paper; volunteers to stamps, there are endless ways to give. We hope you find something below that resonates with you and encourages you to make a difference in someone’s life.
Sand Canyon resort plans to start over in new year

The city of Santa Clarita is asking the Beverly Hills entrepreneur whose goal is to put a world-class resort in the quiet, equestrian-friendly community of Sand Canyon to start over, after a One-Stop Review the city issued earlier this month, a city official said Friday. “So officially we’re viewing this...
Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro

Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available. 
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
