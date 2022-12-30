Read full article on original website
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial leads to atezolizumab approval for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma
A clinical trial led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, has resulted in the first approval of a treatment for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS). The immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults and children 2 years and older with ASPS that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery.
targetedonc.com
Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy Enter Localized Setting in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
According to Benjamin P. Levy, MD, clinicians can use the information currently available to best decide the treatment sequence of immunotherapy vs targeted agents in locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Immunotherapies and targeted therapies therapies have made a significant impact on the treatment of patients with advanced non–...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
FDA approves new monoclonal antibody for hospitalized COVID-19 patients
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved a monoclonal antibody from Roche to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized adult patients, the company announced. The drug, called Actemra, was originally approved in 2010 to treat adult patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. The company says that is the first FDA-approved monoclonal antibody intended to…
labroots.com
A Target to Reduce Toxicity of Cancer Therapies
Many medical treatments have toxicities, sometimes called adverse events , which can complicate a patient’s treatment regimen. Treatment-related adverse events can range from mild symptoms, like transient fatigue or nausea, to severe and lethal occurrences, including cardiac toxicity. Cardiac toxicity, which manifests as indications like acute myocardial infarction (MI),...
MedicalXpress
Consumer Health: Who is at risk for inflammatory bowel disease?
Researchers estimate that more than half a million people in the U.S. have Crohn's disease, and 600,000 to 900,000 people in the U.S. have ulcerative colitis, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that...
MedicalXpress
Risk scoring improved clinical decisions and outcomes in high-risk patients with early-stage diabetic kidney disease
New, real-world evidence demonstrating that the KidneyIntelX bioprognostic test resulted in changed clinical decision making for patients in the early stage of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) being cared for within the Mount Sinai Health System's Population Health Ambulatory Pharmacy and Condition Management programs has been published in the Journal of Primary Care & Community Health. The majority of patients were being treated by their primary care physician.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Kala Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of IND application for KPI-012 for treatment of PCED
According to the company, it is on track to initiate a Phase 2b trial in the first quarter of 2023, with topline data expected in the first quarter of 2024. Persistent corneal epithelial defect, which is defined as a persistent non-healing corneal defect or wound that is refractory to conventional treatments, is a rare disease with an estimated incidence in the United States of 100,000 cases per year.
labroots.com
The most expensive drug in the world, Hemgenix, approved at $3.5 million per dose
On Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved Hemgenix, a new drug to treat hemophilia. Hemophilia is a lifelong & rare blood disorder where the blood cannot make the proteins needed to form a blood clot. It can result in bleeding within one's joints, in one's head and brain (can result in seizures and paralysis), and death can potentially occur if not treated properly. Hemophilia affects males more than females and can affect around 1 in every 5,000 male births.1 See the video below for an in-depth explanation of what hemophilia is.
hcplive.com
FDA Approves Nexobrid for the Treatment of Thermal Burns
The approval for the non-surgical alternative was supported by phase 3 data showing ≥95% incidence eschar removal compared to a gel vehicle. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved anacaulase-bcdb (NexoBrid) as a non-surgical alternative for the removal of eschar in adults with deep partial- or full-thickness thermal burns.
cgtlive.com
Real-World Axi-Cel Data Show QOL Improvements in LBCL
The first year after treatment yielded statistically significant improvements in overall QOL and symptoms within the first year of treatment for relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma. This content originally appeared on our sister site, OncLive. New real-world data were consistent with patient-reported outcomes (PROs) from clinical trials assessing axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel;...
aao.org
Week in review: Diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, ocular biomarkers for Alzheimer’s, preservative-free latanoprost
A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and ocular hypertension may be interconnected. Using longitudinal data from 1.2 million patients enrolled in the Danish Registry of Diabetic Retinopathy and matched controls without diabetic retinopathy (DR), investigators evaluated the potential links between DR, glaucoma, and ocular hypertension (OHT). During the 5-year study period, patients with DR had a greater risk of developing glaucoma and/or OHT than the matched controls (adjusted hazard ratio [HR] 1.11). Conversely, among all patients with diabetes but not DR, those who had glaucoma and/or OHT at the index date were more likely to develop incident DR during the 5-year period (adjusted HR 1.12). The investigators were unable to provide a conclusive explanation for these findings, including possible shared pathophysiologic pathways. Acta Ophthalmologica.
Healthline
Treatment and Outlook for Stage 4 Ewing Sarcoma
Stage 4 Ewing sarcoma is advanced cancer that affects the bones or soft tissue around the bones. Treatment is most effective when diagnosed early, but many factors are involved in a successful outcome. Ewing sarcoma is a rare type of cancer. It occurs in the bones or in the soft...
MedicalXpress
A step towards precision oncology for patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma
Dr. Niklas Klümper, resident at the Clinic for Urology and working group leader at the Institute for Experimental Oncology at the University Hospital Bonn (UKB), is investigating which patients with metastatic bladder cancer benefit from a new oncological form of therapy—antibody-drug conjugates—in order to be able to use these promising drugs efficiently. His new findings were published this December in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.
physiciansweekly.com
Association Between Cough Rate and Inflammation Markers in Severe Asthma
The following is a summary of “An observational study to determine the relationship between cough frequency and markers of inflammation in severe asthma” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Holmes et al. The link between an objectively determined cough and type 2 (T2) biomarkers and...
NASDAQ
Pharma Stock Roundup: FDA Gives Nod to RHHBY's Lunsumio, Accepts PFE Vaccine BLA
This week, the FDA approved Roche’s RHHBY Lunsumio, a first-in-class bispecific antibody, for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), the most common slow-growing form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The FDA also accepted Pfizer’s PFE biologics license application (BLA) for a pentavalent meningococcal vaccine candidate (MenABCWY). The Japanese regulatory authority approved a combination of AstraZeneca’s AZN immunotherapies, Imfinzi (durvalumab) and Imjudo (tremelimumab), for two cancer types, advanced liver and lung cancer.
cgtlive.com
2022 Year in Review: Top News and Insights in Cell Therapy
Review some of our most-viewed coverage of advancements in cell therapies, including study data and clinical trial updates. 2022 was a big year for cell therapies, with FDA approvals coming in for indications including second-line relapsed/refractory (r/r) large B-cell lymphoma, fourth-line r/r multiple myeloma, and second-line r/r follicular lymphoma. With clinical trials for many more therapeutic areas underway, 2023 is shaping up to potentially offer even more advances in cell therapy in oncology and beyond.
tctmd.com
Semaglutide Effective for Weight Loss in Adolescents: STEP TEENS
Semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist approved for the treatment of obesity in adults, is an effective weight-loss drug in teenagers, according to results from the STEP TEENS study. Among adolescents with obesity, once-weekly semaglutide led to significant reductions in body mass index (BMI) compared with placebo, the study’s...
