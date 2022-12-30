A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and ocular hypertension may be interconnected. Using longitudinal data from 1.2 million patients enrolled in the Danish Registry of Diabetic Retinopathy and matched controls without diabetic retinopathy (DR), investigators evaluated the potential links between DR, glaucoma, and ocular hypertension (OHT). During the 5-year study period, patients with DR had a greater risk of developing glaucoma and/or OHT than the matched controls (adjusted hazard ratio [HR] 1.11). Conversely, among all patients with diabetes but not DR, those who had glaucoma and/or OHT at the index date were more likely to develop incident DR during the 5-year period (adjusted HR 1.12). The investigators were unable to provide a conclusive explanation for these findings, including possible shared pathophysiologic pathways. Acta Ophthalmologica.

16 DAYS AGO