This California black bear either hates Rudolph or mistook this giant inflatable for a real reindeer. Either way, ol’ Rudie didn’t stand a chance. We humans love our oversized inflatable Christmas decorations. To wildlife, however, they’re beyond confusing. Take this young black bear, for example, who decided an LA family’s enormous Rudolph looked too good to ignore. As Donna Klotzle Hargett’s video shows, which has gone viral this Christmas season, the youngster dives straight in to examine the titanic reindeer. And once he discovers he can grab ahold of it, all bets are off for Rudolph.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO