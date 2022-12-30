ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres roster review: Tim Hill

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QO2eU_0jyRF5zY00

TIM HILL

  • Position(s): Left-handed pitcher
  • 2023 opening day age: 33
  • Bats / Throws: Right / Left
  • Height / Weight: 6-foot-4 / 200 pounds
  • How acquired: Via trade with the Kansas City Royals in July 2020
  • Contract status: Earned $1.325 million in 2022; projected to make $1.7 million in his second year of arbitration, according to MLBTradeRumors.com
  • Key 2022 stats: 3-0, 3.56 ERA, 0 saves, 25 strikeouts, 14 walks, 1.23 WHIP, .251 opponent average, 48 innings (55 appearances)

STAT TO NOTE

  • 12.6 — Hill’s strikeout percentage in 2022, a career low and more than 10 points off his rate coming into the season. The drastic punchout dip, however, did not impact Hill’s effectiveness as he set career bests in ERA (3.56), FIP (3.47), walk percentage (7) and home run percentage (0.5).

TRENDING

  • Up — Acquired just before the start of the COVID-19 2020 season for outfielder Franchy Cordero and pitcher Ronald Bolaños , Hill immediately asserted himself as a change-of-pace look in a high-octane bullpen. With a submarine delivery, Hill’s average vertical release point over the last five years — at 2.93 feet from the ground — is lower than every MLB pitcher but right-handers Tyler Rogers (1.19) and Adam Cimber (2.05). Hill, however, is far from a soft-tossing lefty, sitting 92 mph with his four-seamer, 90 with his sinker, in the low 80s with a devastating slider and in the high-80s with the cutter he introduced in 2022. It’s a look that was again especially difficult for lefties in 2022 (.537 OPS) and still plenty effective against righties (.692 OPS). A year earlier, the Padres leaned on Hill heavily in the first half (2.52 ERA) and the workload caught up to him as he posted a 5.25 ERA over his final 34 appearances. In 2022, after a short stay on the injured list in May (shoulder inflammation), Hill lowered his ERA from 4.26 in May to 3.00 in June to 1.69 in July to 0.00 over 8 1/3 innings in August. He even had a 2.89 ERA in 10 appearances over the final month of the season until allowing four runs in one-third of an inning in his last regular-season appearance. Hill, however, rebounded with 2 2/3 scoreless innings in the playoffs.

2023 OUTLOOK

  • With Drew Pomeranz’s status a question until he proves otherwise, Hill begins his fourth year in the organization as the top lefty middle reliever. He’ll again be both a weapon against teams’ top left-handed hitters as well as an arm capable of recording more than three outs as he did in six of his appearances in 2022.

ROSTER RANKINGS

No. 20 | LHP Tim Hill

No. 21 | LHP Drew Pomeranz

No. 22 | RHP Steven Wilson

No. 23 | OF Jose Azocar

No. 24 | LHP Jay Groome

No. 25 | RHP Nabil Crismatt

No. 26 | INF Eguy Rosario

No. 27 | RHP Reiss Knehr

No. 28 | LHP Jose Castillo

No. 29 | LHP Ryan Weathers

No. 30 | RHP Michel Báez

No. 31 | INF Matt Batten

No. 32 | RHP Angel Felipe

No. 33 | RHP Pedro Avila

No. 34 | INF/OF Brandon Dixon

No. 35 | LHP Tom Cosgrove

No. 36 | LHP Ray Kerr

No. 37 | C Brett Sullivan

No. 38 | RHP Sean Poppen

No. 39 | LHP Jose Lopez

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

