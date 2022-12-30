ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Ponca City News

Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade

Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Oklahoma News Deserts

Tucked away in the southeast corner of the state, McCurtain County residents receive television news from Shreveport, Louisiana. Shreveport is a slightly closer drive than Oklahoma City or Tulsa, and its stations rarely delve into Oklahoma politics. With statewide newspaper circulation a thing of the past, state Rep. Eddy Dempsey said his constituents mostly rely on spotty broadband service to keep up with developments at the state Capitol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
OKLAHOMA STATE
aarp.org

Step Up to Help Support Oklahomans 50-Plus

The state Legislature returns on Monday, Feb. 6, and AARP needs volunteers to help educate lawmakers about issues important to older Oklahomans. Volunteers can participate in person or virtually. AARP Oklahoma’s legislative priorities include expanding access to quality home- and community-based services and protecting the vulnerable against financial fraud and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP Completes Training Requirements In Governor's 'Secure Oklahoma Schools' Order

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order in June, making sure law enforcement officials are prepared to take down any threat. This is to be completed by 2023. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are in compliance with the Governor's Secure Oklahoma Schools order. They said all troopers have received the most up-to-date training for responding to an active shooter situation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023. SB 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. HB 3365 -...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma ranks among the best in the Nation

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority recently completed a 2022 Payment Error Rate Measurement (PERM) review with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). PERM issues an error rate that measures how accurately state Medicaid programs process claims and determine eligibility. Oklahoma’s 2022 PERM error rate was 1.95%, which was the second lowest rate in the nation and is significantly…
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: First severe weather risk of the year expected in Oklahoma

The first severe weather risk of the year is expected in Oklahoma. On Monday, parts of Oklahoma could see severe weather, including a tornado risk. The risk for strong tornadoes will set up across east Texas, Arkansas and northwest Louisiana. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Made In Oklahoma: Nacho Table

David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a nacho table. For the recipe, click here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Former Addict Trying to Help Others with Sobriety in Oklahoma

A man who overcame addiction after fighting it for years, is now helping others in Oklahoma, find their sobriety. Growing up, Todd Adams was determined to be a college baseball player like his dad. When he was thirteen years old, he got an injury that ended his career and his dreams, and he was devastated. He fell in with the wrong crowd and was introduced to marijuana.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Doctor Discusses Healthy Eating Habits In The New Year

We're getting ready to celebrate the New Year, and for a lot of folks, that means New Year resolutions. Many people share a goal of exercising more, eating healthier or losing weight. Doctor Kent Farish with Crossover Health Services started a program about a year ago called Fresh R-X for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
madillrecord.net

VA Secretary meets with tribal leaders

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough recently met with Oklahoma tribal leaders in Oklahoma City at a roundtable discussion. Hosted at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center, the roundtable engaged tribal leaders from across the state in a conversation about their priorities for the VA, its services and the way it offers those services to First American veterans. Oklahoma is home to 39 federally recognized tribes.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma public school enrollment

Oklahoma’s annual student enrollment for public schools increased for the second year in a row during the 2022-23 school year. Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) data shows 701,258 public school students enrolled in Pre-K through 12th grade, up from 698,696 in 2021-22 and 694,113 in 2020-21. Enrollment is approaching the 2019-20 count of 703,650. “Oklahoma families recognize the…
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument

Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

