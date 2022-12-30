Read full article on original website
Related
Ponca City News
Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
Ponca City News
Oklahoma News Deserts
Tucked away in the southeast corner of the state, McCurtain County residents receive television news from Shreveport, Louisiana. Shreveport is a slightly closer drive than Oklahoma City or Tulsa, and its stations rarely delve into Oklahoma politics. With statewide newspaper circulation a thing of the past, state Rep. Eddy Dempsey said his constituents mostly rely on spotty broadband service to keep up with developments at the state Capitol.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
aarp.org
Step Up to Help Support Oklahomans 50-Plus
The state Legislature returns on Monday, Feb. 6, and AARP needs volunteers to help educate lawmakers about issues important to older Oklahomans. Volunteers can participate in person or virtually. AARP Oklahoma’s legislative priorities include expanding access to quality home- and community-based services and protecting the vulnerable against financial fraud and...
OHP Completes Training Requirements In Governor's 'Secure Oklahoma Schools' Order
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order in June, making sure law enforcement officials are prepared to take down any threat. This is to be completed by 2023. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are in compliance with the Governor's Secure Oklahoma Schools order. They said all troopers have received the most up-to-date training for responding to an active shooter situation.
KTUL
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023. SB 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. HB 3365 -...
KTUL
WOKA Whitewater Park one of many new things coming to Oklahoma in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell announced Tuesday that WOKA Whitewater Park is one of many exciting things coming to Oklahoma in 2023. This attraction will feature a 1,200-foot long, 100-foot wide channel for visitors to explore. Pinnell says it is expected to bring in 85,000 visitors...
pdjnews.com
Oklahoma ranks among the best in the Nation
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority recently completed a 2022 Payment Error Rate Measurement (PERM) review with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). PERM issues an error rate that measures how accurately state Medicaid programs process claims and determine eligibility. Oklahoma’s 2022 PERM error rate was 1.95%, which was the second lowest rate in the nation and is significantly…
KOCO
TIMELINE: First severe weather risk of the year expected in Oklahoma
The first severe weather risk of the year is expected in Oklahoma. On Monday, parts of Oklahoma could see severe weather, including a tornado risk. The risk for strong tornadoes will set up across east Texas, Arkansas and northwest Louisiana. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able...
OSDH: Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 climb in OK
At this point, officials believe there are 9,395 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
news9.com
Made In Oklahoma: Nacho Table
David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a nacho table. For the recipe, click here.
KOKI FOX 23
Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
Former Addict Trying to Help Others with Sobriety in Oklahoma
A man who overcame addiction after fighting it for years, is now helping others in Oklahoma, find their sobriety. Growing up, Todd Adams was determined to be a college baseball player like his dad. When he was thirteen years old, he got an injury that ended his career and his dreams, and he was devastated. He fell in with the wrong crowd and was introduced to marijuana.
When Food Stamps for Access Oklahoma Cardholders Are Scheduled in January 2023
SNAP provides benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income households. In Oklahoma, SNAP is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) and benefits are sent out monthly...
news9.com
Oklahoma Doctor Discusses Healthy Eating Habits In The New Year
We're getting ready to celebrate the New Year, and for a lot of folks, that means New Year resolutions. Many people share a goal of exercising more, eating healthier or losing weight. Doctor Kent Farish with Crossover Health Services started a program about a year ago called Fresh R-X for...
madillrecord.net
VA Secretary meets with tribal leaders
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough recently met with Oklahoma tribal leaders in Oklahoma City at a roundtable discussion. Hosted at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center, the roundtable engaged tribal leaders from across the state in a conversation about their priorities for the VA, its services and the way it offers those services to First American veterans. Oklahoma is home to 39 federally recognized tribes.
KOCO
Oklahoma hospital using new life-saving procedure to help people with heart disease
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Heart Hospital is now using a new treatment for people with heart disease. KOCO 5's Shelby Montgomery looks into the new life-saving procedure. Open the video player above for details.
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
pdjnews.com
Oklahoma public school enrollment
Oklahoma’s annual student enrollment for public schools increased for the second year in a row during the 2022-23 school year. Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) data shows 701,258 public school students enrolled in Pre-K through 12th grade, up from 698,696 in 2021-22 and 694,113 in 2020-21. Enrollment is approaching the 2019-20 count of 703,650. “Oklahoma families recognize the…
kgou.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
Comments / 0