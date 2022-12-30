Read full article on original website
Related
UK house price growth slows in December – Nationwide
LONDON (Reuters) – British annual house price growth slowed to 2.8% in December from 4.4% in November, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a growth of 2.3%. (Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Alex Richardson)
China Dec manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory activity shrank for the third straight month in December and at the sharpest pace in nearly three years as COVID infections swept through production lines after Beijing’s abrupt easing of anti-virus measures. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) stood at 47.0 against a 48.0...
Spain’s 12-month inflation slows down to 5.8% in December
(Reuters) – Spain’s consumer prices rose 5.8% year-on-year in December, a slower pace than the 6.8% over the 12 months to November, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday. Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was at 6.9% year-on-year,...
Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound
DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Dubai has suspended a tax of 30% on alcohol and dropped a licence fee previously needed to buy alcohol in the commercial and tourism hub, two major retailers said on social media.
Darkest days likely over for euro zone factories, Dec PMIs show
LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The downturn in euro zone manufacturing activity has likely passed its trough as supply chains begin to recover and inflationary pressures ease, a survey showed on Monday, leading to a rebound in optimism among factory managers.
Bulgaria expects fiscal deficit of 1% of GDP for 2022
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria expects to end 2022 with a fiscal deficit of 1.5 billion levs ($821.11 million), equal to 1.0% of economic output, outperforming a revised target of 3.4%, the finance ministry said. Better than expected tax collection, increased payments by state energy producers and weaker capital spending...
Russian roubles strengthens vs dollar as volatile year ends
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The rouble strengthened on Friday, heading towards the 71 mark against the dollar as a highly volatile year drew to a close, with the final month of trading dominated by fears over the impact of a Western oil price cap on Russia’s export revenues. At...
Stumbling Treasury rally clouds bond market outlook for 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. government bond investors hurting after the biggest annual decline in the history of the asset class are riding out yet another selloff, as worries over persistent inflation cloud the prospects for an expected 2023 rebound. Heavyweights such as Amundi, Vanguard and BlackRock turned bullish...
Turkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement -PMI
ISTANBUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Turkish factory activity contracted for the 10th month running in December but showed some signs of improvement from previous months as output and new orders fell more slowly, a survey showed on Monday.
Turkey cenbank targets 60% lira deposits in banks in H1
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank said on Friday it aims to lift the share of lira deposits to 60% of all deposits in the banking system over the next six months, and vowed to continue using regulations to support access to credit. In its annual monetary policy...
ECB must stop quick wage growth from fuelling inflation, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone wages are growing quicker than earlier thought and the European Central Bank must prevent this from adding to already high inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde told a Croatian newspaper. The ECB has raised interest rates by a total of 2.5 percentage points since July...
FTX says Bahamas regulators hold $296 million, not $3.5 billion of company’s assets
(Reuters) – FTX on Friday disputed the Securities Commission of the Bahamas’ claims that the regulator was holding $3.5 billion of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange’s assets. When the digital assets of FTX were transferred to the regulator in November, their value was just $296 million, FTX said...
Toyota’s Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach
(Reuters) – Toyota Motor’s Indian unit said on Sunday the company has been notified of an incident that might have exposed the personal information of some of its customers on the internet. Toyota Kirloskar Motor is a joint venture between the Japanese carmaker and the Indian Kirloskar group.
Volvo Car takes full ownership of Zenseact
(Reuters) – Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Saturday it has taken 100% ownership of its autonomous driving software development subsidiary, Zenseact. (Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile – EMSC
(Reuters) – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Saturday, European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said. The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles), EMSC said. The magnitude was earlier reported at 5.6. (Reporting by Aarati Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
China grants conditional approval for Merck’s COVID treatment
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has granted conditional approval for the import of Merck’s COVID-19 treatment Molnupiravir, China’s medical products regulator said on Friday. Molnupiravir, developed by Merck which is also known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, is approved to be used in adult patients who have mild to medium COVID infection and a high risk of progressing to severe cases, according to China’s National Medical Products Administration.
India's top court upholds legality of 2016 currency ban
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court said Monday that the government’s surprise decision in 2016 to demonetize high-value bills was legal and taken after consultation with India’s central bank. The five-judge constitution bench was hearing petitions challenging the currency ban that rendered 86% of India’s currency invalid without warning. They contended that the move was not a considered decision of the government and should be struck down by the court. Four judges on the five-member bench said the government made the decision after consulting with the Reserve Bank of India and stated there was no flaw in the decision-making process. Justice BV Nagarathna, however, gave a dissenting judgment, calling the decision “unlawful” and “an exercise of power, contrary to law.” She said the currency ban could have been carried out through an act of Parliament, not by the government.
Casino’s GPA prepares to spin off Colombian supermarket operator Exito
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian retailer GPA said on Friday it had taken the first steps towards spinning off its Colombian subsidiary Almacenes Exito SA and plans to distribute its shares to existing shareholders. Reuters reported last year that GPA was considering the spin-off, as its French parent company...
Xi calls for unity as China enters ‘new phase’ of COVID policy
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Saturday for more effort and unity as the country enters a “new phase” in its approach to combating the pandemic, in his first public comments on COVID-19 since his government changed course three weeks ago and relaxed its rigorous policy of lockdowns and mass testing.
