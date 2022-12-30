Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
Machine Gun Kelly Sparkles in Crystal Pants, Sheer Shirt & Combat Boots in Miami With Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly took a glam-punk approach to dressing for Miami Art Week this season. Kelly arrived to the E11even Miami event with Megan Fox on Sunday night, wearing a dynamic all-black outfit. Styled by his longtime stylist Adam Ballheim, Kelly’s ensemble featured a sheer black long-sleeved top with scattered crystal embellishments, as well as a pair of skinny black jeans covered in similarly glistening crystals. A silver spike-accented necklace and crystal-rimmed sunglasses completed his attire. Kelly also accessorized with leather and silver chain bracelets accented with spikes and pearls, as well as layered rings and earrings in a similarly dark color...
What Will You Wear in 2023? Lime Green and Cargo Pants, Actually
Skeptics scoff, but trend forecasting, the delicate process by which professionals determine to the best of their ability what we’ll all be wearing and doing this time next year, might be one of our most stimulating cultural exercises. The people want answers, and the answers have arrived. 2022 was odd. Not as destructively manic as 2021 and nowhere near as lost and desultory as 2020, but the year had a transitional, oddly conservative formality to it, as though laying down a firm but unsteady foundation for us to stand on through our next twelve months. To determine what 2023’s biggest...
Paris Hilton Goes Gothic in a Black Harness and ‘Witchy’ Lace-Up Ankle Boots
Paris Hilton got to stretching in a video posted to her TikTok yesterday. Dressed in a gothic all-black ensemble, Hilton pretended to crack her back and neck to an audio imitating the sound of bones cracking, the caption reading, “Me after carrying the 2000s on my back #ThatsHot.” Diverting from the usual holiday garb, Hilton switched things up in a high-low black gown that featured a half-moon and star print and billowing bell sleeves. The garment was situated with a black leather harness which she wore overtop the dress for an edgier feel. Underneath the dress, Hilton wore opaque black tights and...
Rihanna Amps Up Sheer Dress & Padlock Sandals With 14K Gold Chain & Y2K-Inspired Eyeshadow for Miami Night Out
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna put her own stylish spin on evening attire during her latest outing. The “Lift Me Up” singer was spotted dining at Carbone restaurant in Miami on Dec. 3. Riri amped up a monochromatic style moment while several statement accessories. The fashion icon and beauty mogul stepped out in a sheer chiffon gown by Christopher Esber. To take things up a notch, she accessorized with a 14K gold chain from Vintage by Misty and carried her essentials in a vintage...
H.E.R. Elevates Ruched Minidress With Glossy Thigh-High Boots to Accept Ignite Artist Award at Get Lit-Words Ignite Gala
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. H.E.R. was honored at the Get Lit-Words Ignite Gala at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles last night. The star was styled in a stylish getup for the occasion. The songstress wore the Sydney minidress by Aknvas in red. The ensemble was designed with cotton poplin, detailed ruching, and adjustable cords at the waist. It also included a jewel neck, drop shoulders, and a drawstring waist creating the perfectly architected minidress. For accessories, H.E.R. stayed true to her signature style,...
The Air Jordan 1 Low Receives a Monochromatic "Panda" Makeover
Crafted with leather, the silhouette follows the traditional “Panda” colorway of a white base and contrasting black overlays, while can be found on the panel swoosh, Jumpman tongue logo, embroidered Air Jordan heel emblem and insoles. The shoe rests on a white midsole and black outsole and is tied together with black laces for that clean, monochromatic finish.
Pharrell Williams Featured in HUMAN MADE's 'Book For Futuristic Teenagers Season 25'
HUMAN MADE has just released its catalog format HUMAN MADE BOOK FOR FUTURISTIC TEENAGERS SEASON 25 special book. Set to debut all items from Season 25 Spring/Summer 2023, the cover features Pharrell Williams wearing the label’s $815 USD crystal cover T-shirt. On top of styling images of both Williams...
Ferragamo's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Is an Ode to La-La Land
Following his debut at the label’s helm in Milan in September, creative director Maximilian Davis has presented his first pre-fall collection for Ferragamo in the brand’s headquarters. The line reflects Salvatore Ferragamo’s influence in Los Angeles, where the namesake founder opened a store in the spring of 1923,...
Willow Smith Channels ‘Alien Goddess’ in Cutout Bodysuit & Square-Toe Sandals for Mugler’s Perfume Campaign
Willow Smith served up glamorous fashion for Mugler‘s “Alien Goddess Intense” perfume campaign. An image of Smith, which was posted to Mugler’s Instagram account yesterday, saw the star sprawled out in a Mugler bodysuit and open-toed boots, posing next to an enlarged perfume bottle. Smith’s bodysuit was a black bodycon style featuring matte black paneling that gave way to angular cutouts, a miniskirt, and wide and thin mate stripes that wrapped around her arms and up her hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUGLER (@muglerofficial) The ensemble was completed with chrome stiletto-style nails and an edgy black winged...
Prada Enters 2023 With Eighth Time Capsule NFT Drop, Offers Chance to Attend Upcoming Fashion Show
Has announced the latest addition to its Time capsule NFT collection, set to drop on January 5, 2023. The eighth installment in the series, the Time capsule shirt will feature prints designed in 1969 by Italian photographer Enzo Ragazzini. This marks the 37th release in the Time capsule collection, which has seen Prada embrace the Web3 community and offer unique experiences for NFT holders.
Mariah Carey Slips Into Leather Pants, Knee-High Louboutin Boots & Dramatic Furry Coat Before Christmas Concert
Mariah Carey was photographed greeting fans and signing autographs in New York yesterday night. The hitmaker was heading to Madison Square Garden for her “Merry Christmas to All” concert. Carey dressed up in a lux faux-fur coat with striking leather boots. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer brought the drama dressed in a sparkling black slouchy blouse which she wore with fitted black leather pants. Overtop it all, Carey snuggled up in an oversized white faux-fur hooded coat. The style is endlessly glamorous and sleek, something Carey is famously known for. The songwriter punctuated her look with large black...
Needles and Reebok Collide for Beatnik Mocs
Having collaborated once before in 2018 for summer-ready Beatnik sandals, Keizo Shimizu‘s NEEDLES and Reebok now come together once again for Beatnik Mocs fit for the colder months. The upcoming pairs arrive in four variations of black and sand-toned suede featuring wavy panels pieced together with exposed stitching. Reebok...
Lil Nas X Commands the Stage in 18th Century-Inspired Shoes, Gold Breastplate & Futuristic Pants at Falls Festival Melbourne
Lil Nas X put on a show, breaking out the theatrics at the Falls Festival Melbourne at Sidney Myer Music Bowl today in Melbourne, Au. The rapper made multiple costume changes during the show, putting on a spectacle in an array of glitzy and campy ensembles. One of Nas’ many looks consisted of a molded gold breastplate fitted with black leather straps and gold hardware. On bottom, Nas sported white leather pants with dazzling silver and black paneling and a futuristic embossed pattern. The fitted trousers were situated in a place with a large black leather belt studded with silver and embellished...
Lunar New Year 2023 Fashion & Footwear ‘Year of the Rabbit’ Collections Include Gucci, New Balance & More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The Year of the Rabbit, the latest iteration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, signifies beauty and calm — both of which can be seen in new collection from brands celebrating the occasion. This year, the luck signified by the rabbit — as well as the sweetly optimistic animal itself — served as inspiration to numerous labels. New Balance’s upcoming unisex sneaker and athleisure range features the New Year’s signature red hues, as does a vibrant Proenza Schouler capsule line and...
Elsa Hosk Gets Cozy In Shag Sweater With Maxi Skirt & Suede Boots With Family
Elsa Hosk had a monochromatic moment as she took to Instagram to wish her followers a Merry Christmas with an intimate family picture alongside her partner Tom Daly and their daughter Tuulikki. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a beige Malene Birger shag knit sweater with a V-neckline and dropped shoulders. She paired it with a matching maxi skirt. The set is from the designer’s fall 2022 collection. Hosk opted for no accessories to keep the attention on the fuzzy set. The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of beige booties. The suede shoes featured an almond toe and slim...
These Tory Burch Sandals Feel Like You’re Walking on Clouds — $49 Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all love to look fashionable while wearing a pair of sandals, but sometimes, they're incredibly comfortable when it's time to walk. Well, these Tory Burch sandals are here to change your life. With these shoes, you’ll be walking […]
OAMC Returns With Second Season of its Re:Work Collection
Returning with the second season of OAMC Re:Work, OAMC once again shared its artisanal approach through dye, detail, and shape. The line’s process sees ready-made items taken apart, refitted, adjusted, constructed, and overdyed. Vintage military blankets are printed with camouflage motifs and overdyed to create new garment shapes, while...
Serena Williams Throws Surprise Disney ‘Moana’-Inspired Party for Daughter Olympia in Nike Sneakers
Serena Williams is focusing on the finer things in life — showering her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian with surprise parties. “Sometimes we surprise @olympiaohanian with parties. We don’t need a reason or a special occasion, we make every day as special and memorable as we can,” Williams captioned a photo on Instagram on Wednesday. The Nike athlete posed under a colorful balloon arch alongside an actress dressed in a “Moana”-inspired look. They were joined by her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter. Williams, Ohanian, and Olympia all opted for Nike sneakers — embracing versatile style choices suitable for day-to-day activities. View this...
Dior Adds Protective Shrouds to Its B31 Footwear Model
You can tell that footwear has been one of ‘s primary focuses in recent memory just be the sheer volume of various installments that it has revealed in this latter half of the year. The French fashion house debuted collaborative kicks alongside Tremaine Emory‘s Denim Tears imprint, and now it’s showing off forthcoming B31 makeups that are modified with protective shrouds.
