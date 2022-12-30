Read full article on original website
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
NBC's "Night Court" revival recaptures the same classic format with all new jokes from the new courtroom, and a Dan Fielding with a very different attitude.
Wedding guests share a jaw-dropping bridesmaid entrance and people are all saying the same thing
WEDDING guests can be difficult to entertain, so to make one couple's special day unforgettable a group of bridesmaids came up with a jaw-dropping entrance. Rocking stunning pink dresses, the five women were patiently waiting behind a massive door ready to show off the impressive choreography. With Let's Get Loud...
Prince Harry to be interviewed by Anderson Cooper ahead of memoir release
Prince Harry is set to sit down with Anderson Cooper ahead of the release of his much-anticipated memoir, Spare. Sharing a trailer for the show, CBS says the interview airing next Sunday (8 January) on 60 Minutes will be "revealing."It will be the Duke of Sussex's first US television appearance to discuss his upcoming book, expected to be released two days later. The episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ after it goes to air. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Harry to share details about new book in ‘revealing’ interview on US TV show
The Duke of Sussex has shared details about his new book on a US TV show in a “revealing” interview set to be aired on Sunday.Harry discussed his upcoming memoir, Spare, during a conversation with Anderson Cooper on CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme.The broadcaster has released a short trailer for the interview, describing it as “revealing” and Harry’s biography, which comes out two days later, as “explosive”.Anderson Cooper will interview Prince Harry on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS. It will be Prince Harry’s first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir “Spare.” https://t.co/fF1Sppo62X pic.twitter.com/ylwzxJ6NzV— 60 Minutes...
‘Our tears are not in vain’: Shakira shares New Year message about ‘suffering heartache’ after Gerard Piqué split
Shakira shared a candid message with her fans as she welcomed in the new year.Posting the message to Instagram, the Colombian-born pop star wrote spoke about healing wounds after experiencing “heartache”.The 45-year-old announced her split from husband Gerard Piqué in June 2022, after 11 years of marriage.“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer wrote.“Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”“When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth,” she urged fans. “Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More...
Stacey Dooley recalls ‘chaotic’ scenario after discovering she was pregnant in Selfridges toilet
Stacey Dooley has opened up about the “chaotic” experience of discovering she was pregnant while in an unusual location.The TV presenter, 35, is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton, 40.The couple met while they were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.In an Instagram post, wrote to welcome in 2023, Dooley revealed that she took a pregnancy test in a toilet at Selfridges.“Happppppy new year kidssssss!”, she wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday (1 January). “Wishing you all only great moments ahead.”Stacey continued: “2022, the year I found out we were havin a baby. I...
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dies at 74
“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace,” said a statement jointly attributed to her four closest survivors — a sister, Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and her granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer. “She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.”
Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’
Putting the flaming shitty diaper that was 2022 in the rearview means making important changes in your life — which is perhaps why Miley Cyrus swapped Pete Davidson for the inimitable Dolly Parton as co-host of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, NBC’s star-studded New Year’s Eve special.
